Are You Being Bold Enough in Your Job Search?

Do you boldly go where no man or woman has gone before? Or, do you stick to the beaten path?

I’m sure we would all agree that in some areas of our lives we are extremely bold. And in other areas, not so much. I personally know some of my readers and they are Directors, Chief Executives, and best known as leaders in their industry. They are bold people but when it comes to job seeking, they can get very, very shy. They retreat. They stick to the same old job boards and avoid expanding beyond the safety of their network bubble.

These people that blaze trails at work are hiding themselves away when it comes to their job-hunting efforts. And if there is one place you should be bold, it’s during your job search.

Robert Frost wrote a quote that directly applies to you, right now. He said, “Freedom lies in being bold.” Now, part of the reason you are looking to make changes is to give yourself freedom. You want options. You want the salary you deserve, a title that matches your experience, and work-life balance that is truly balanced.

But, to be free, you must be BOLD. You must create a resume and LinkedIn profile that showcases your achievements. You must reach out to new people. You must step out from behind your computer from time to time and network and be among those who can be an instrumental part of your success in landing a great job. You must dream big and not be afraid of failing.

You must be pro-active. Say you didn’t get an interview…dust yourself off. Didn’t hear back on that dream job? Follow-up and continue to follow-up. And while following up, keep interviewing elsewhere. It’s an ongoing process that you need to be fully engaged in.

Tripped at the first hurdle? Oh well, get up and try again.

Be bold, don’t be timid. You won’t get anything if you don’t keep asking and applying. And sometimes being bold means asking for help. If you feel your resume, LinkedIn profile, or the way you are interviewing or doing your job search is lacking, seek professional help from the experts. That’s the bold move that will help you secure that all-important interview.