Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You Being Bold Enough in Your Job Search?

Want more job interviews? Then be bold in your job searching to land more interviews and get the job of your dreams.

By

Do you boldly go where no man or woman has gone before? Or, do you stick to the beaten path?

I’m sure we would all agree that in some areas of our lives we are extremely bold. And in other areas, not so much.  I personally know some of my readers and they are Directors, Chief Executives, and best known as leaders in their industry. They are bold people but when it comes to job seeking, they can get very, very shy. They retreat. They stick to the same old job boards and avoid expanding beyond the safety of their network bubble.

These people that blaze trails at work are hiding themselves away when it comes to their job-hunting efforts.  And if there is one place you should be bold, it’s during your job search.

Robert Frost wrote a quote that directly applies to you, right now. He said, “Freedom lies in being bold.Now, part of the reason you are looking to make changes is to give yourself freedom. You want options. You want the salary you deserve, a title that matches your experience, and work-life balance that is truly balanced.

But, to be free, you must be BOLD.  You must create a resume and LinkedIn profile that showcases your achievements. You must reach out to new people. You must step out from behind your computer from time to time and network and be among those who can be an instrumental part of your success in landing a great job.  You must dream big and not be afraid of failing.

You must be pro-active.  Say you didn’t get an interview…dust yourself off. Didn’t hear back on that dream job? Follow-up and continue to follow-up. And while following up, keep interviewing elsewhere. It’s an ongoing process that you need to be fully engaged in.

Tripped at the first hurdle? Oh well, get up and try again.

Be bold, don’t be timid. You won’t get anything if you don’t keep asking and applying.  And sometimes being bold means asking for help. If you feel your resume, LinkedIn profile, or the way you are interviewing or doing your job search is lacking, seek professional help from the experts. That’s the bold move that will help you secure that all-important interview.

Lisa Rangel at Chameleon Resumes

Lisa is the Founder & Managing Director of Chameleon Resumes, a premier executive resume writing and job landing consulting firm, and a graduate of Cornell University. She is also the Expert Moderator for LinkedIn’s Premium Career Group since 2012, where there are currently 1.4 million members. Chameleon Resumes was formed in 2009, after 13 years of executive search firm recruiting, and is recognized as one of the Top 100 Career Websites by Forbes. Lisa has been featured in Fortune, Newsweek, Business Insider, Fast Company, Inc., LinkedIn, CNN, Fox Business News, Reader's Digest, BBC, CNBC, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, eFinancialCareers, Yahoo!, U.S. News & World Report, Monster, Good Morning America, XpertHR (LexisNexis), and numerous local community job blogs. She has held 10 resume writing and job search career certifications and is the Career Services Partner for Cornell University. She is the author of nine eBooks and numerous video training-courses and is the creator of Resume Cheat Sheet, which has been downloaded over 70,000 times. Lisa leads the Chameleon Team that writes leadership resumes and LinkedIn Profiles and performs job landing coaching for executives and senior professionals who have been recruited, promoted, and sought after their entire career.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Make Bold Decisions and Change Your Life

by Tom Alaimo
Community//

HOW YOUR LIGHT SHINES BRIGHT

by Melissa R. Carson
Community//

What Can I Do if I Hate My Job? Here are 5 Things

by Fred Leamnson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.