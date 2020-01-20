Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You An Unintentional Diminisher?

We either feed the fire or let it go out.

By

People are born with a burning fire; a desire to explore and learn. Exploration leads to discovery. Discovery increases capabilities. Discovery is exciting. Excitement is motivating. Before we know it, we can do things we never dreamed of doing. Discovery gives us a new perspective. It increases our confidence. It makes us more willing to step up and try. 

That is until someone we respect tells us we can’t (in words or in actions). When we’re told we can’t, it casts a paralyzing shadow of doubt over us. Doubt is an insidious diminisher. Once it gets in, it grows. 

Doubt tells us we shouldn’t even try. Doubt extinguishes possibility. It makes us less than we would have been, had we only believed.

When someone believes in us, we become fortified against doubt. Our resolve is strengthened. It feeds our fire and inspires us to become more—amplifying our capabilities.

And belief brings ownership. Ownership leads to increased effort, learning, and skill-building. Ownership stretches us. 

This is the power we each wield—to diminish or amplify. To doubt or believe. 

Each of us is capable of becoming more. If we choose to believe.

Do you believe?

Photo by J E W E L M I T CH E L L

Steve Sexton, Small Business Management Consultant at Telosiv

Steve Sexton helps small business leaders create dream teams.

Learn more at telosiv.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Denys Nevozhai on Unsplash
Community//

Seeking Career Passion: The 10 Biggest Mistakes

by Rikk Hansen
Well-Being//

Professed Beliefs and Actual Beliefs

by Easton Hamilton
Community//

Fear of Failure? Here’s 3 Ways to kick it to the curb.

by Kelly Poulson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.