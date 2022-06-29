Are you an Amateur or a Pro? 30 Differences to Help You Decide…

My client, Sebastian, thinks he’s behind on “life”.

He thinks he missed the memo the rest of us received on how to live a happy life.

I know better.

Sebastian hasn’t fallen behind and there is no such memo.

We’re all just trying to figure it out.

Unless we’re not. And there are a lot of people who simply are not trying to figure it out.

My friend and Professional Coach, Elaine Taylor-Klaus, calls them Status quo-ers — as opposed to Growers.

Anyone who makes a serious commitment to working with a Professional Coach is by definition a “Grower” and Sebastian is no exception.

Growers want to know, feel and live more. They push every boundary and sometimes fall off cliffs. They say “yes” to way too many things and often feel overwhelmed and over committed. They have a congenital distaste of the status quo and will sabotage any situation if it feels like “settling” to them. They’re insatiable and often don’t know what exactly will assuage their hunger.

Growers often appear to the world as troubled, frustrated and critical.

Inside they feel unfulfilled and misunderstood.

The truth is that they can’t help but be driven by Oscar Wilde’s belief that,

“To live is the rarest thing in the world. Most people just exist.”

Growers will break every piece in the china shop when they find themselves just existing and not living as they see fit. And they suffer for it.

That is… until they turn pro and transform their life!

Steven Pressfield famously states in his book, Turning Pro,

“Becoming a pro, in the end, is nothing grander than growing up.”

Sebastian thinks he’s falling behind because he’s still living life as an amateur at 34.

To put the above into context, I didn’t turn pro till well into my 40’s!

Best move I ever made!

So what’s the difference between living life as an amateur vs. a pro?

Although there is no one size fits all manifesto on “how to turn pro”, here are thirty distinctions I’ve learned which apply to ANY Grower who is truly committed to living a life of purpose, fulfillment and ease.

Amateurs look for hacks and shortcuts — Pros do the work. Amateurs speed up — Pros slow down. Amateurs are busy — Pros are focused. Amateurs sell first — Pros serve first. Amateurs think it’s about them — Pros know it’s never personal. Amateurs think life is short — Pros know life is actually really freakin’ long. Amateurs are reactive — Pros are responsive. Amateurs live with constant misunderstandings — Pros take the time to get clear. Amateurs don’t know what success looks like (to them) — Pros know their definition of success and aren’t afraid to change it. Amateurs don’t know their core life values — Pros do. Amateurs want to feel happy — Pros want to feel alive! Amateurs play to “not lose” — Pros play to win. Amateurs are harsh — Pros are fierce. Amateurs secretly enjoy being in the “Victim Mindset” — Pros are a “Hell No” to that! Amateurs wonder what people say about them when they leave the room — Pros know. Amateurs have false and limiting beliefs around money — Pros don’t. Amateurs are constantly searching for life balance — Pros are living an integrated life. Amateurs think everything matters — Pros know what few things actually do matter (for them). Amateurs set boundaries defensively — Pros simply honor their “operating system”. Amateurs think help is a four letter word — Pros actively seek opportunities to help and be helped. Amateurs don’t have a relationship with their “Future Self” — Pros are best friends with their “Future Self”. Amateurs confuse knowing with doing — Pros receive knowledge and apply it (EVERY moment of EVERY day). Amateurs love information — Pros love insights. Amateurs have intentions — Pros have commitments. Amateurs have expectations — Pros have agreements. Amateurs compare — Pros create. Amateurs live from probability — Pros live from possibility. Amateurs are focused only on the “Goal Line” — Pros are focused on both the “Goal Line” and the “Soul Line”. Amateurs set goals with contingencies — Pros know contingencies are just excuses and NOW is the time! Amateurs create from the past — Pros create from the future.

Now that you are aware of the 30 differences between an amateur and a pro, where do you see yourself?

And I’d love to know why. Get in touch with your answer.