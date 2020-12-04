ARE YOU ALMOST GIVING UP? DON’T!

“I’m not saying it’s going to be easy. Nothing in life is easy. But that’s no reason to give up. You’ll be surprised what you can accomplish if you set your mind to it. After all, you only have one life, so you should try to make the most of it.”

― Louis Sachar

I am grateful that with my profession, I get to speak to people who are trying and wanting to start their career from home. I always urge these people to identify their goals and purpose.

Remember, DON’T do something that YOU just need to do but instead something that you would LOVE to do. Go back to basics when you feel like everything is falling apart. Re-think, review your strategies to help yourself grow and succeed.

I cannot predict if you will become successful or not, but one thing is for sure, if you stop now, you will not know if you are almost there, but if you will keep working on it (DO NOT CHASE it), chances are you will achieve it because it is something you are passionate about.

No matter how difficult it is, the more you will value and give importance to it.

Nothing can be sweeter than to reap the reward of your hard work. Everything that is acquired with ease and through a quick-rich formula, is not true and will surely be gone soon. This is not what YOU want, right?

Now, here are some tips that you can follow to help you achieve your goals:

1. Don’t Make EXCUSES for yourself

Don’t stop. Allow yourself to pause and review your strategies and evaluate your actions. Once you have established what you need, start again with the new formula, and make it work.

2. Stay focused

With all of the distractions around us, remain focused, and follow your path.

3. Stop being pessimistic

The easiest way to say is, BE OPTIMISTIC! That’s it, stop the negativity, it will just drag you down.

4. Network with the right people

They say that surrounding yourself with resilient people will help you, try to do this and get the right support you need.

5. Just keep moving

Remember Dory from Finding Nemo? Just keep swimming, swimming…., then sing this song for you, “Just keep going, going, going…” this will surely inspire you. If Dory can do it, the more YOU can!

6. Know your PURPOSE

Be inspired and know your purpose. You should know why you are doing it in the first place, if you don’t, then start asking yourself NOW.

7. Just DON’t Give Up easily!

Others will say “Enough is Enough”, when do you think you should say this? My answer, NEVER! Just keep working on it, you are doing this to satisfy yourself and not to become RICH. You are achieving it because you are passionate about it!. So, once you love it, pursue it, don’t let it remain as a DREAM.

8. Invest in yourself

People fear investing in knowledge. When I say invest, it is not just about spending money, you can invest in time, patience to learn anew, so don’t be afraid to invest. This is for your good. The more you know, the more it will help you achieve more.

Nothing comes easy in life. We should expect that challenges will always be there. Be ready to face the consequences, but make sure you are equipped with the right information.

Don’t be afraid to fail, as this is inevitable. You will only have to blame yourself if you did not even TRY.

This is something I believe in. I did a short video about this topic and I want you to be inspired.

Enjoy reading and feel free to share this too.

Till my next article.