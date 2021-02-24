Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are You a Victim or Master of Your Life?

5 steps to shift from victim to master.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When we go through hard times in life it is so easy to get caught up in seeing everything with a cloud over it. This is especially true when someone has offended or hurt us deeply. We start to see ourselves as a victim and the longer we think that way, the more we lose the ability to handle situations well.

So let’s take a look at the difference between thinking like a victim of life and thinking like a master of your life.

The definitions of victim according to Merriam-Webster are:

 1. one that is acted on and usually adversely affected by a force or agent

 2. one that is injured, destroyed, or sacrificed under any of various conditions

 3. one that is subjected to oppression, hardship, or mistreatment

 4. one that is tricked or duped

Master, according to Merriam-Webster can be defined as:

 1. one having control

 2. an owner

 3. having chief authority

Clearly, victim is about something being done to you while master is about you taking ownership of what happens.

Let’s take a look at the difference between master thinking and victim thinking.

I understand this difference personally as I was a victim of deep hurts and had a victim mindset. Working through the repercussions of that took me a long time and a lot of prayer and faith. Now I am able to be the master of my thinking and my approach to life.

You can accomplish this transition with some simple steps.

  1. Start replacing “you” with “I”. For example, instead of saying “you make me angry” you can replace that with “I feel angry when I hear you say that”. This shift in words helps you to be responsible for how you feel. 
  2. Shift your mindset to see yourself as a master of your life. Look at what you have survived and see your survival as courage and strength.
  3. Be kind and compassionate to yourself. Practice self-love. Remember you are so much more than what has happened to you or how someone hurt you.
  4. Ask yourself “What can I learn from what happened to me?” This gets your brain thinking and searching for positives.
  5. Practice gratitude and thankfulness. Every day identify 5 different things you are thankful for. This will help you begin to see life in a new light.

Sometimes going from victim to master may require outside help. I have helped clients make this transition and have seen them begin a new and fresh walk in freedom. If you are struggling to make the shift I am here to help. [email protected]

The Coach for Today’s Woman
Dianne McKim

Dianne McKim, Principal, Founder, CEO at Precious Stones Coaching

Many challenging and heartbreaking life circumstances give me a unique perspective to offer my clients. I am an abusive relationship survivor, I have navigated through a long and difficult divorce which resulted in my running a household, working full time in corporate America, and raising children simultaneously as a single mom for 14 years. I have dealt with family issues, the loss of a job and then finding a job multiple times, friends that came and went, family members, passing away, and very low self-esteem.

I worked in Corporate America for 35+ years successfully leading teams, influencing peers, mentoring team members, interacting at all corporate levels (including C Levels). I developed strong relationships with executives, management, peers, and team members allowing me to successfully spearhead major projects while negotiating, and navigating bureaucracy.

After my divorce, I had to rebuild my life, rediscover myself, and strengthen my confidence. As I did, I learned how to find stand strong in my abilities, understand my value and my identity. As my confidence grew, I discovered how to have professional success, personal contentment, and spiritual fulfillment. Today I walk in the freedom I was designed and created to enjoy. My life verse is from Philippians 4:13 “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”​

I have taken all that I learned along with my unparalleled ability and deep care and compassion for women and began Precious Stones Coaching in New York’s Lower Hudson Valley.

As your Coach, I commit to helping you achieve and fulfill your calling, purpose, and destiny.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Stop Being a Victim

by Bianca Alexander
Community//

How to Stop Playing The Victim Role

by Gustavo Razzetti
Community//

How To Let Go Of The Wounded Victim Role And Heal The Pain Of The Past

by Tony Fahkry

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.