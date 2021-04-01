Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are you a victim of gratitude guilt?

Don't paint yourself into a grateful corner. You deserve better (and so do we).

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Before I started my first business, I kept myself stuck for years.

Even though I didn’t realise it at the time,

I was caught up in the trap of Gratitude Guilt.

A trap in which I embroiled myself because

I felt guilty for wanting something more from my life when I was already very lucky.

Does that sound familiar?

Here’s the thing:

I had a home, a family, a job.

How could I possibly be so ungrateful to feel that that wasn’t enough?

Harsh or fair? I certainly thought the latter and regularly berated myself for my selfishness (as I perceived it at the time).

I pushed down feelings of wanting my own business,

A business that would allow me to do work I enjoyed, that had real meaning to me.

A business that would give me the autonomy, flexibility and freedom to be around for my family – my boys, my husband and my mum.

One that I could adapt as my life changed and evolved

And one that would help me live my life in the way I wanted to live it.

That’s the something more I wanted,

But I hardly dared think about it,

Because I’d grown up with the mindset that I should work hard at school, go to Uni, get a ‘proper’ job and work in it until retirement whilst getting married, having children and doing all the other regular life things along the way.

Pretty standard, right? How many of us grew up thinking the same way?

By my mid-thirties I’d ticked every box. I could have stayed in my job till my dotage.

And I was so grateful, I promise, because I knew that not everyone had that security.

But where it became limiting was that I felt so grateful, I told myself that if I’d used up all my life’s luck already, that was OK,

Because I had everything anyone should wish for.

But that’s just not how I felt.

I’d manoeuvred myself into a part-time job that left me feeling like I wasn’t doing anything well.

I wanted to be at home all the time with my twin boys so that I could be Mum to them full time

And I wanted to do challenging, thought-provoking, meaningful and enjoyable work so that I could feel fulfilled and show my boys not to settle for anything less than they have the potential to achieve.

But for a considerable period of time, I knew I was spreading myself too thin to give my all to either.

It wasn’t until I made a significant mindset shift

That I realised I had everything back to front.

I wasn’t being ungrateful for wanting more from life, because

When we achieve our potential and feel better about our life, we can give so much more to our family, our work, our relationships and the wider world. Trying to achieve our personal vision of success and be happy is the best way we can demonstrate gratitude for the life we’ve been given.

Whatever business goal you have within you,

Whatever success you want to achieve,

Please don’t let gratitude guilt delay you, because it’s a fallacy.

Not only do you deserve to achieve the potential you know you have within you,

To achieve what you want from your business so that you can get what you want for your life,

It’s NECESSARY that you do so.

For all our sakes.

    Elle Turner | Business Mindset Mentor, Writer &amp; Online course creator

    Elle Turner, Writer & Business Mindset Mentor at Elle Turner Creative

    Elle Turner is a writer, business mindset mentor and course creator for compassionate, intelligent entrepreneurs and creatives who want their unique, heart-led business to be the vehicle through which they create the success, fulfilment and impact they desire for themselves, their family AND the wider world.

    Elle provides clarity and confidence training, mentorship & digital products to help entrepreneurs build a business mindset and cultivate the personal leadership & development skills that underpin business success.

    A stationery-loving bookworm, Elle is the author of Tapestry, a collection of twelve short stories exploring the complexities of life and love and the creator of Success Journaling, a framework that harnesses the power of writing and language as a business mindset tool. Success Journaling uses the elements of fiction (Character, Dialogue, Plot etc.) as a structure for personal growth to help entrepreneurs cultivate and maintain the clarity and confidence to take assured action in business so that they can achieve what they want from their business for their life and be the business owner they want to be.

    Wife, Mum of two (humans) & cat Mum to two mischievous torties, Elle lives in Scotland (surrounded by notebooks). She’d love to welcome you to her group Success Story Journalers - Clarity, Confidence & Community for Entrepreneurs (and has laid out a virtual VIP seat with your name on it).

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    3 Lessons That Motherhood Taught Me About Entrepreneurship

    by Allison Alexander
    Community//

    How Entrepreneurs Can Prioritize Family Amid the Hustle

    by Greg DeLine
    Community//

    6 Unique Ways To Create A Holiday Mind-Set Without Leaving Your Home

    by Lori Milner at Beyond the Dress

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.