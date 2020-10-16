Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Are You A “Positron”?

Remember... You Always Move Toward Your Current Dominant Thoughts.

How many times each day do you watch, read, or listen to bad news? As Doctor Phil would say, “How’s that working for you?”

How many times each day do you share negative stories and events with other people?

Why?

I would like you to pause, and take a deep breath. Be aware of how much negative energy you are storing or sharing.

Now make the choice to change these negative habit patterns and become a positive person, or a “Positron.”

Change your Karma to a more positive path; one that will enrich not only you, but those that you come in contact with on a daily basis. 

Here are some ideas that are sure to make you and others pause and reflect:

  •  Start every meeting you are involved in by asking, “Who has something positive they would like to share today?”
  • Instead of the usual casual greeting of, “How are you doing?”  Ask instead, “What good things are happening for you today?”
  • Create an atmosphere at home of focusing on positive events, and positive role models. Sharing these positive thoughts at the dinner table is a great way to reinforce this winning habit.
  • When other people start to unload all of their negative stories and negative energy, stop them in their tracks. Tell them that you are only interested in hearing about the good things that are happening in their life. You will both win.
  • Do something nice for someone…without anyone knowing.
  • Make the decision…the choice…to be happy!
  • Avoid adopting other people’s negative energy and views. You are better than that. Be your own person. 
  • Associate with friends and colleagues that build you up, rather than put you down or shut you down.
  • Find inspiration and joy in all the miracles that happen every day.
  • Find your purpose. Live for something other than “stuff”.
  • Be in charge of what you allow to enter your mind — avoid the energy vampires. Remember, you always move toward your current dominant thoughts.
  • Choose to respond to, rather than react to the challenges that you may face.
  • Be humble.
  • Be kind.
  • Love deeply.
  • Breathe.
  • Be a hero to someone.

Remember… Every day is a gift, and the quality of your life is your gift to yourself.

    Barry Gottlieb, Trusted Advisor-Author-Speaker-Success Mentor

    Barry is sought after by organizations of all sizes to assist them in the following areas: *Leadership - *Strategy - *Execution - *Company Culture - *Time Management - *Emotional Intelligence.
    As the Founder and President of Coaching the Winner's Edge, Barry has built a successful practice offering counsel and guidance to both private individuals and corporations.
    In addition, Barry is a successful author and speaker. His books are:
    "TGIT-Thank God It’s Today". - "Every Day Is A Gift". - "Brilliant on the Basics...a Playbook for Business Leaders".
    Barry started out his career as an educator... First a school teacher and  Principal; and then as an instructor at Santa Fe Community College, and the University of Florida.
    During his time at the university, Barry experienced a life altering challenge. He was diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given just 3 to 6 months to live. His story of recovery and the paradigm shift that it created in his life was the inspiration for his first book, "TGIT - Thank God It’s Today".

    Shortly thereafter, Barry decided to make a career and life style change and left teaching to enter the world of business. This he says, “Is where my real education began.” He and his partners built a very successful $75 million international company from the ground up, that they later sold for $55M.
    Barry shares the the wisdom and insights of building a very successful company... and culture, in his latest book: "Brilliant On the Basics... A Playbook for Business Leaders".

    Barry's Mission: To inspire and empower others to reach their full potential.

