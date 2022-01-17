Are You A Gen-Z’er? Consider These Factors On Your Job Hunt

By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

Gen-Z has officially entered into the workforce, and with them comes a wave of new technology, work culture and career choices. I’ve heard it from plenty of clients as a career coach, however, that with a plethora of options comes confusion. As Pew Research states, the implications of growing up in an “always on” technological environment are only now coming into focus. If you’re not sure where you want to land, fear not, you’re not alone! The first step when it comes to choosing a career path is sitting down and asking the tough questions.

Here are some stats that might help you if you’re searching for some popular factors influencing the Gen-Z workforce.

Location, location, location. An important aspect of career choice in the modern age is location. While more jobs than ever allow you to work remotely in today’s market, if members of Gen-Z do have to be in an office, they want to be surrounded by the cutting edge, or at least people who are like-minded. The top locations attracting Gen-Z are New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Raleigh and Champaign, IL, according to Glassdoor.com.

The company clout and culture. If you're going to work for a company, you may as well pick the top shelf right? It should come as no surprise, but Glassdoor.com found that the highest rated companies include Apple, Facebook, Nike and Morgan Stanley. That tells us that not only are recent powerhouses attracting the younger workforce, but that old giants who have adapted are maintaining their status at the top. The integrity of a company is increasingly playing a large factor when Gen-Z signs the dotted line. In fact, a Door of Clubs survey found that 29% of Gen-Z's polled said that an empowering work culture would get them to stay at a job for more than three years, with only 15% saying money.

Their career path. It should also come as no surprise that the top careers Gen-Z is applying for involve tech in one way or another. Glassdoor states that Software Engineer is the most in-demand job being applied to, meaning it is a highly competitive, and growing, field. Aside from working with software, many members of Gen-Z also want to make a difference in the career path they choose. Having grown up much more connected to the world and the future thanks to the internet, the drive for a better tomorrow has become a top influencing factor over making absorbent amounts of money with a meaningless job title.

While some of these options may seem like they are out of reach, there’s no limit to the number of resources you can pull from to learn how you can stand out from the pack and explore a seriously sought after career path. Maybe you need to take some preliminary steps before you embark on this career journey like learn a new skill or revise your resume.

