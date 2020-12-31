Are you a fish in a forest?

Once upon a time, there was a fish who lived in his home in the middle of the forest.

Each day the fish would carry out his fish duties, always doing his best yet always struggling with feelings of self-doubt.

He compared himself to other creatures and noticed he was different. He wasn’t able to climb trees or make nests,

“I am a dumb fish”

he said critically to himself every time he looked in the mirror and every time he felt he wasn’t able to keep up with other creatures in the forest.

One day there was heavy rainfall and the banks of the river overflowed into the forest. All of the forest creatures ran to take cover on higher ground.

Not being part of the “in crowd” and unsure what to do, he stood watching the commotion as they scurried to the hills. He didn’t feel afraid but instead, he got curious and went to the riverbank to see what they were running from.

Tipping on his tail he suddenly lost his balance and fell right into the wet swelling water!

Splash!

He began to panic, flapping his tail and fins frantically to get out and back onto safe ground.

He grappled and panicked, gasping for air he struggled to lift himself out of the water when, all of a sudden, he realized he wasn’t gasping at all!

He began to trust his instincts and before he knew it he noticed he was moving gracefully in the water.

He was gliding!

He jumped up out of the water towards the blue sky and belly-flopped back into the cool rainwater. It made him feel something he had never felt before. He began to feel like he knew exactly who he was.

“I am a fish!!”

He exclaimed in delight as he belly-flopped and glided through the cool water!

“I love being a fish!”

He said aloud, as he swam faster and faster flipping his tail and fins.

As he moved in the water he saw some other creatures that looked like him, and they were waving their tails in his direction. He began to wave back and he noticed he liked how waving felt, and more importantly, he liked his wave!

Fish began to realize, there wasn’t anything wrong with him, he just needed something different than the other creatures in the forest He needed to acknowledge he was different, had different needs and he needed to meet those needs.

The moral of the story :

Self-acceptance starts with liking yourself, knowing what your needs are and accepting that it is okay to have different needs from others.

Lockdowns and working from home, not being with others you attune with may be the circumstance that makes you feel like a fish in a forest.

If you are a fish in a forest find ways to tip your fin in the waters and remember, and there is nothing wrong with being a fish.

Fran is a Registered Psychotherapist (Qualifying) and works in a private online practice in Ontario, Canada.