Are you a descision-maker? And if not would you love to know how to train that?

By

Is there a way to train decision-making skills?

According to a study by Harvard Medical School, the scientists were able to use magnetic resonance tomographs to show that mindfulness training can influence the structure of his brain in such a way that the front part of the brain, the prefrontal cortex, which is responsible for concentration and well-considered decisions, becomes physically stronger .

The same study showed that mindfulness training also leads to a better emotion control. At the same time, it reduces the influence of fear and stress. The aim of the training is to focus attention and focus on one point, for example directing your own breath. Find a quiet place by not being disturbed for 10 minutes. Focus on your breath.

There are many studies that show that meditation changes processes in the brain.

 Hardly any research is clearer.

Mindfulness training is an important part of stress management training. Adapt a few minutes of training every day in your routine and you will get results very soon

    Stephanie Schaffner, Bilingual certified Trainer for Stressmanagement & Coach for Burnout Prevention at Die Stress Managerin

    Stephanie Schaffner spent many years in business working for international companies such as Lufthansa. In recent years, she has worked in international software companies as Sales Manager & Head of New Business before becoming self-employed as a certified stress management trainer and burnout prevention coach.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

