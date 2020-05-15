Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are the (fill in the blank) ____steins anomalies or the tip of the iceberg?

Do we become desensitised to 'terrible' or is it just too 'painful' to address?

By

I just watched the Weinstein documentary and wish I could have reached out to those women at their lowest and most isolated. Nothing makes my blood boil more than injustice and bullying! You would hope that by 2020 we are culturally and emotionally evolved as a species. But are we really?

In the (ahem) ‘good’ old days when we lived in what was essentially a global patriarchal society somehow there was, it seems, a transparency and ‘honesty’ to the ground rules of equality or lack thereof that we don’t seem to have now. The man did the ‘man’ things and women were to be seen and not heard; I’m being flippant but you get the general gist. Before you holler, I consider myself a modern, self possessed woman, so I’m not OK with that paradigm at all. However, you could argue the ‘rules’ were clearer and, if you chose to break them, probably the consequences of doing so were also clearer.

In these times of supposed “evolved equality and diversity” we are of course not subjected to such naïve ignorance, or are we? Has it become more insidious, harder to call someone out on ‘bad behaviour’ because the patriarchal ones have evolved too? Who was to blame on the Weinstein case? For the acts, no doubt, he was but you don’t cover up multiple acts for 4 decades without lots of enablers; males and females turning a blind eye, accepting it as the norm and actively defending or assisting depending on how you look at it. Now who am I to sit in judgement; what do I know other than the media stories, but I wonder when did we become so lost that doing our job came before our basic humanity? Doing our job triumphed over our conscience about standing up for what’s right and addressing ‘poor’ behaviour; when did doing our job become greater than the need to support those women that spent decades feeling isolated, worthless, frightened and in some instances bullied to the point of trying to take their lives? Women just like you or I that have been subjected to systemic, chronic, patriarchal, personal combined with corporate bullying.

Futhermore, where do we define corporate boundaries in this instance? Is it as simple as Miramax, or as wide as the US movie industry, or even wider as in the global movie and media industry? You could argue culpability at every level. Well only in Hollywood right? But is it? Look around our globe, world leaders decriminalising domestic abuse, overtly disrespecting women, etceteras. The UN States it will take 100 years for gender equality. Of course we’ve barely moved forward since the days of the Wild West.

I reflect closer to home, on my own experiences of being an authentic, self possessed woman, not easily intimidated by the powers that be and it seems to be those things is hugely threatening in the corporate world. Let’s not lay this just at the door of Big Corporates the NGO sector is not immune. Ironic considering the raison d’etre of many NGOs is to address global issues of inequality and inequity. The reality is talking the talk and walking the walk are worlds apart.

We as a species have proved ourselves as master’s of looking the other way, look at the basic ingredients of most major wars. Many of the originators for those wars were just that a single human being so how did it happen? Because they had support, even if that was passive i.e. looking the other way even though you may have whole heartedly disagreed with the fundamental beliefs of the persons in question. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (let’s say people) to do nothing.” ― Edmund Burke

So why do we find it so hard to do the right thing? The harsh reality is standing up for another invariable results in a personal cost to the ‘champion’. We are motivated primarily by avoidance of pain and secondly by pleasure. So if it’s gonna cost ‘me’ to assist another you’ll very quickly find the number of willing advocates dwindles quite considerably. I don’t say that from a place of judgement just as an understanding of inherently who we are and how we have survived as a species. The reality is the humans that were keen to jump in the way of the hurty stuff didn’t tend to get much opportunity to pass on their DNA and the avoiders did!

As a species of avoiders, yes I know the odd champion is still out there but for the main part, how do we resolve to make a stand against this massive global corporate monster of insidious corporate bullying? By uniting. As the #MeToo movement showed it’s easy to silence individuals but when they are brought together to form an army of authentic, ethical voices it becomes impossible for the world to ignore regardless of how much global inertia there may be surrounding the issue.

I’m not expecting someone with a magic wand to get rid of the patriarchal nonsense. No what I desire is for women to find ways to join hands. For there is no greater way to create change than to embody the very values we desire to see! I have faith that if there is enough momentum generated the storm WILL make way for a rainbow of change. Ladies make it your mission to find a way, a group or just to find A.N. Other’s hand to hold and let’s make the sun shine without having to wait 100 years! “ALONE WE CAN DO SO LITTLE; TOGETHER WE CAN DO SO MUCH” – HELEN KELLER

Caron Whaley, Founder & Quantum Coach Superwomen4Girls

I have spent the last 5 decades living, loving and learning in Asia, Australia, Middle East and UK; having been a wanderer, wife, divorcee, engineer, entrepreneur, experiential coach, senior executive, horse whisperer, reiki master and mother to my numerous 4 legged kids. Created incredible memories and 'collected' super-people along the way. Those that know me well would say I'm a champion for the 'invisible', warrior for what I believe in, elephant in the room pointer outer, super-challenger of an 'illogical' status quo, have DNA riddled with authenticity and an accomplished swearer!

Now the Founder of the Superwomen4Girls project; where savvy women go to find a unique set of luxe, personal development experiences, guaranteed to create life enhancing benefits for themselves and others but we do it in style! If you want to connect with me you can join us at Superwomen4Girls Project on FB; or if you are a savvy business type LinkedIn'er head over to our project page and give us a follow.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Courtesy of tomertu / Shutterstock
Women in the Workplace//

Why Men Need to Play a Bigger Part in the Gender Equality Conversation

by Joanne Lipman
Community//

Five Myths That Inhibit Workplace Equality

by Paula M Jones
Dorrell Tibbs on Unsplash
Community//

The Radical Thing Every Woman Wants

by Helen Hanison

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.