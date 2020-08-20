Are resilience and adaptability our new normal?

My inner film geek was reactivated as I was reminded of a line from the 1993 sci-Fi classic, Jurassic Park.

“Life finds a way”

delivered by the character, Dr Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum).

Amidst explaining to the Jurassic Park CEO & management team – no matter what they do to try and control & contain the dinosaurs, he states,

“These things are going to find a way to thrive & survive.

History of evolution tells us that life will not be contained, life breaks free, expands to new territories & crashes through barriers” Dr Ian Malcom- Jurassic Park (1993)

The reference to ‘unleash the beast’ takes on a whole new meaning.

With the most phenomenal discovery of our time… becomes the greatest adventure of all time. Transfer the reference from the dinosaurs to humanity – life finds a way – can connect us to our own resilience, adaptability and possibility.

A refreshing outlook Jon Anders Wiken

At this time of ongoing uncertainty, here are 5 touchpoints & actions: –

2020, Nature, Epic Humans, Transformation & Self-care – to help view a perspective through an optimistic lens.

1) 2020 In Action

2020 has already been an action-packed decade. Royal relationships, the sadness of losses, Brexit, Epstein investigations, Black lives matter, global economics. Many events of this new decade continue to affect millions – Australian bush fires, Beirut explosion & we continue to be faced with uncertainty.

The current COVID challenges facing our world has put us in a place of much-needed reflection. We are guided to feed our inner faith over any personal fear. Aligned with WHO (World Health Organisation) & Government guidelines, we can do our part to manage any disruption,

keep life going as best we can whilst mindfully doing what has been requested. This is a temporary set of measures & we will move & grow through the experience.

Perhaps this is time to wake up to smell the coffee & appreciate all that we have, including the nature that stands before us.

2) Nature In Action – Life Does Find A Way.

Thriving plant populations & species.

Somehow, nature finds a way to thrive in seemingly impossible environments. Imagine the worlds harshest climates hosting thriving plant populations & species. Here’s a link to the toughest plant on earth amidst desert in Namibia – The Welwitschia.



A plant may appear weak, yet they are navigating torrid terrain, finding a chink or a weakness in a habitat or construction, using it to their advantage finding solutions for their survival.

Resilient and determined to survive & to thrive.



It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change. Charles Darwin

In times like this disruption for the protection of our race, humans are doing the same.

3) Epic Humans In Action

Whilst humanity has been responsible for some mass destruction, there are epic humans continually excavating research & scientific advancements.

To name a few:

-Protection of global species

-Conservation of our oceans

-Work on clean water & sanitation

-Pioneering medicine

-Explore & discover distant territories in space

-Water conservation & sanitation

-Sustainability & finding solutions to human-induced climate change.

Now, some epic humans are battling to find a way to overcome COVID-19.

4) Transformation In Action

It’s time to PAUSE. Time to stop chasing our tails on the hamster wheel, driving & striving on autopilot – just because that’s how we used to roll in life.

-This is a change. A transition to new horizons.

-What has been, is no more.

-In times of fear, it’s wise to tune into faith for what could be.

-Where there is a risk, there will be an opportunity. At any end, there is also a new beginning.

-Where a season completes, it is time for new blossom.

Everything suggests we are at the new dawn of the new norm and transformation is already in action.

5) Self Care & Vitality In Action

Humankind will overcome this epidemic crisis. ongleon356

Taking care of yourself, those close to us, our neighbours & communities will be the best gift to our world. It’s completely natural to have fear and anxiety at times of uncertainty. Putting on our oxygen mask first for self-care to nourish ourselves becomes essential.



Look after your immune systems & vitality to be in the best position to lead & take care of others.

As the status of our globe unfolds on a daily basis, I remain curious about what this will mean for us all. Yet, I am hopeful for a better world where we build bridges to get closer to compassionate community & connection where a ripple effect creates a WAVE representing Wisdom And Vitality Everyday.

The impact & the choices that are now in front of us for ourselves, for those we hold dear, for our businesses, for our clients, for the young and old in our communities are wide & varied.

Today’s priority is to be mindful of our own actions, to take the best care of ourselves & others and kick this Covid-19 into touch.

As the sunsets this eve, we await our new dawn knowing everything is temporary and life will find a way.



Take care of you.