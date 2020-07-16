Are limiting beliefs blocking your journey?

I want to ask you a question. What will happen if you do ____

I want you to fill in the blank

Really think about what your life would be like.

What would happen if you lose the weight you want?

What would happen if you had true joy again?

Whatever you answer is, I want you to then ask yourself what is stopping you from getting there?

Does this sound familiar?

“I simply can’t do it”

“It’s too hard”

“I’ll have to be deprived of my favorite foods”

“I don’t deserve better”

“Things just don’t work out for me”

“If I get thin by my husband isn’t, he may feel upset”

“That’s just my luck”

“It’s so & so’s fault”

Yassss sister, you are not alone!

The truth is that most people believe what they truly want is about depriving yourself & if you have that belief that it’s going to be a struggle for you, then it’s going to be a struggle. Which sets you up for failure, or you might drop a few pounds only to gain it back soon afterward.

When we constantly remind ourselves of the negative self-doubt we are setting ourselves up for continued failure time & time again, leaving you feeling fat, frustrated & even powerless

Until you’re going to clear the block in your subconscious mind (limiting belief), your fill in the blank won’t happen.

That’s why I am so passionate about teaching the better outcome at OCW. Because I have been down that road, I get it. Because I have had countless hours of study & research, I want to teach others what they can accomplish without all of the studying, without the struggle I went through.

Through Online Wellness Coaching we dive into deactivating & letting go of the limiting beliefs by:



A.) Diving into Neuro-linguistic programming that scientifically proves to unblock limiting beliefs by

B.) Replacing evidence that challenges your limiting belief powers

Then we find proof to back up principles that you’d rather believe

So what are you waiting for? If not now, when?

You are worth it.