Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Are limiting beliefs blocking your journey?

What would your life look like if you lived the life you wanted?

By

I want to ask you a question. What will happen if you do ____

I want you to fill in the blank

Really think about what your life would be like.

What would happen if you lose the weight you want?
What would happen if you had true joy again?

Whatever you answer is, I want you to then ask yourself what is stopping you from getting there?

Does this sound familiar?
“I simply can’t do it”
“It’s too hard”
“I’ll have to be deprived of my favorite foods”
“I don’t deserve better”
“Things just don’t work out for me”
“If I get thin by my husband isn’t, he may feel upset”
“That’s just my luck”
“It’s so & so’s fault”

Yassss sister, you are not alone!

The truth is that most people believe what they truly want is about depriving yourself & if you have that belief that it’s going to be a struggle for you, then it’s going to be a struggle. Which sets you up for failure, or you might drop a few pounds only to gain it back soon afterward.

When we constantly remind ourselves of the negative self-doubt we are setting ourselves up for continued failure time & time again, leaving you feeling fat, frustrated & even powerless

Until you’re going to clear the block in your subconscious mind (limiting belief), your fill in the blank won’t happen.

That’s why I am so passionate about teaching the better outcome at OCW. Because I have been down that road, I get it. Because I have had countless hours of study & research, I want to teach others what they can accomplish without all of the studying, without the struggle I went through.

Through Online Wellness Coaching we dive into deactivating & letting go of the limiting beliefs by:

A.) Diving into Neuro-linguistic programming that scientifically proves to unblock limiting beliefs by

B.) Replacing evidence that challenges your limiting belief powers

  • Then we find proof to back up principles that you’d rather believe

So what are you waiting for? If not now, when?

You are worth it.

    Amber Moberg, Owner of Nueva Health and Founder of Online Wellness Coaching

    Amber Moberg is the author of "The Smoothie Book for Pun Lovers" as well as the founder of Online Wellness Coaching, a leading health wellness platform specializing in using scientific proven formulas to help drive decisions into creating healthy lifestyles for women. She has more than 8 years of experience working with clients to solve their most important mindset challenges. Amber lives in Minneapolis with her husband and family.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Image by SeaReeds from Pixabay
    Community//

    7 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT ATHEISTS

    by Samantha Mirandola
    Community//

    Living in an Abundant Universe

    by Melisa Caprio
    Community//

    4 Steps to Manifest Anything You Want

    by Jasmine L. Thomas, M. Ed.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.