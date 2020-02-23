Are Books are Here to Stay: Are eBooks Here to Stay?

Are eBooks here to stay? Are physical books here to stay? Do you have a preference — eBook or paperback? Or are you waiting?

I understand — it is a difficult choice. On the one hand, the eBook has its benefits:

Convenience — ebooks are immediately accessible

Practicality — the process of manufacturing an eBook is short

Storage — eReaders can store hundreds of books

Adaptability — ebooks offer the ability to include features not possible in print books

Cost-Effectiveness — ebooks are often cheaper than print books

Sustainability — ebooks have a small environmental impact

On the other hand, books are more than a collection of paper, graphics, and text. Charles Kidd notes, “Books record the basic human experience like no other medium can. The physical book itself represents both a technological advance, but also a piece of technology in it of itself. It delivered a user interface that was unlike anything people had before.”

I agree with Kidd — books are more than a collection of paper, graphics, and text. The book is a storyteller—a conjurer of words designed to impregnate you with an understanding.

The author Yuval Noah Harari notes: “Telling effective stories is not easy. The difficulty lies not in telling the story, but in convincing everyone else to believe it. Yet when it succeeds, it gives Sapiens immense power, because it enables millions of strangers to cooperate and work towards a common goal. “

The Story of The Winter War

On November 30, 1939, following several ultimatums and failed negotiations, the Soviet Union attacked Finland. The Soviet leader Joseph Stalin orders: 500, 000 men, thousands of tanks, warplanes, and artillery units into Finland. The Finnish government responds with 120, 000 men, a few tanks, a handful of warplanes, and scarcely any artillery units.

The Winter War lasted 105 days, but the losses were significant:

Finnish killed: 21, 396

Finnish lost: 1,434

Finnish wounded: 43, 557

Soviets killed: 200, 000

Soviets wounded: 600, 000

In a letter, the Information Office of the Ministry of Defense wrote:

On Thursday, the Russians crossed the border at several points without a declaration of war. In many places, the offensives were stopped right after the borderline. In some places, the invader was successful, but during the afternoon, the Russian drives were stopped everywhere.

Why did Finland prevail in defending itself against the superiority of the Soviet Union? There was no Plan B, only the plan — fight. Fight for your family. Fight for your country. Fight for your independence. Fight until your last breath. Regrettably, Finland lost the Winter War, and Stalin imposed crippling sanctions on the tiny country.

Today, Finland ranks as one of the best countries in the World: from education to life satisfaction to technology to the economy. The author, Jared Diamond, writes: “Finland illustrates a willingness to tolerate initial failure and to persist in experimenting with solutions to a crisis until it finds a solution that worked.”

Are eBooks here to stay? Are physical books here to stay? I have no clue. I don’t think it makes a difference. What is important is the story. Did the story change your World view? Did the story move you? Did the story help you make sense of your life? Did the story leave you without a Plan B?