Ardak Kassenova Of ZenART Supplies: “Draw or paint”

Draw or paint — for me it’s my favorite way of meditation, because when I start drawing or painting, whatever the subject or medium I use, I feel immense sense of happiness and joy. The fact is that all children love drawing and painting, and they express their daily impressions of the world around through this quintessentially human activity. It’s one of our non-verbal languages which allows us to express the deepest feelings and communicate with the subconscious. As a type of hobby, it’s the least invasive and inclusive. It’s accessible to everyone, and it’s so easy to start, even on your own. It quiets down the inner chatter and releases all the worries, it fills you with joy in the process. Just take small steps, learn more as you go, and it’ll open up an immense opportunity to communicate with your soul and with others.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ardak Kassenova.

Ardak is an artist and the co-founder of ZenART Supplies (www.zenartsupplies.co) — a family-owned brand which aims to bring joy of life through art and inspire the artist in everyone. Ardak’s journey is inspiring and is an example of perseverance and trust in her childhood dream of becoming an artist. It’s a story of how Art was an integral part of her life, shining through all the roles she played while working in international organizations, public and corporate sectors, and finally as an entrepreneur, partner, and mother of two amazing girls.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Kazakhstan at the time of Soviet Union, and it was a happy and simple life, my parents were big believers of the importance of education, skills, and experiences. Since childhood they gave us lots of love and care, teaching reading and writing, seeing and observing the natural world around us. My father was a geologist and engineer, inventor and poet, and my mother is a teacher and bibliographer (old-school Google). They were both raised after the Second World War when the Soviet Union was reconstructing. My father sadly lost his father during that war. My grandparents were telling us lots of stories of the past, and that really helped me appreciate all the comfort in our lives now and be very grateful for all the opportunities we have nowadays. There’s a deep love for the quest of knowledge and appreciation of nature in my family and it’s very deeply rooted inside me since my childhood. From a young age I spent lots of time reading books, singing, playing the piano, painting, knitting, crafting things, and playing with my sister and our friends. I really enjoyed studying that I loved all the subjects and doing all kinds of after school activities such as: music school, karate, basketball, arts & crafts — you name it — I had lots of interests and my parents were very supportive of all of them for my happiness and development. We were going to the botanical gardens, to the mountains, to visit our relatives in the countryside, and all of that helped me to learn new skills and feed my curiosity. The love and joy of learning that my parents instilled in me since childhood is still an integral part of my life and I try to do the same for my own kids.

My world shook when my brother whom I loved dearly died in 1991, it coincided with the Soviet Union collapse, and I remember it as the darkest time in my life. Because of the downfall of the huge country and of its enormous economic system, and at such a difficult time for our family, my father lost his job and was forced to do commerce. That was a most turbulent time with all the chaos and uncertainty surrounding us. But it taught me a great lesson of positivity and resourcefulness, self-reliance, and inner grit. I am forever grateful to my parents for all their sacrifices, for doing everything they could to protect our happy childhood and teaching us true values in life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Since I was a child, I knew that I wanted to be an artist. I loved everything creative, and at the age of four I was writing poems. And although they were simple, I was writing them in my handmade journal, which I stitched and decorated myself. Another talent which I had a strong desire to pursue as a career was music. I was a soloist at my music school and at the Children Opera Theatre, where my sister and I were referred to by our music teachers. Both dreams were dashed due to the economic crisis before and after the collapse of the Soviet Union. My parents’ difficult situation was convincing enough that it was better to pursue a business degree. Thankfully I had top marks in school in every subject, that made it easy for me to get a full scholarship to the Kazakh State Academy of Management, where I graduated with high honors in Economics and Marketing. This gave me a good start in life, and by the age of 23 I have bought without mortgage an investment flat and a car, which I was very proud of. Only after that did I allow myself to buy a mobile phone. I like to prioritize, and I can cut all the unnecessary expenses to achieve a bigger goal. A few years later, I sold that flat to fund my Master of Computer Sciences studies in Scotland, at the University of Strathclyde. I chose it because it’s in Glasgow, where the home of Charles Renee Mackintosh is located, whom I admire for his multidisciplinary talents in art, architecture, and design. It opened new horizons and helped me to work on large-scale projects later, including e-Governance, social responsibility and drafting laws. The truth is that although all those projects were really great, I was always getting lots of fulfilment from painting and drawing in my free time. I took lots of classes from the best artists, who were successful not only in selling their art, but had a deep knowledge of traditional art, practicing art teachers that were getting great results with their students. From them I got lots of insights into art materials and techniques, which promotes the “less is more” principle, and the importance of starting with the “best you can afford” quality art supplies.

Later in the UK, after starting my own family and having our first daughter, I realized that I truly want to pursue an artistic career. After constantly struggling to find the necessary art materials on the market, I decided to create my own products, starting with the ones I was exactly looking for but couldn’t find. That’s how the ZenART Supplies brand was born. Since then, we started producing the unique sets of brushes, paints (oil and watercolor currently), and paper products (watercolor paper pads, sketchbooks, and dotted journals), which were designed and thoroughly tested by me, and later also by our ever-growing community of artist-friends. We are very mindful about the purpose and the quality of our products, so that they would be essential for the purposes they serve. And coming in full sets will allow even a complete beginner to get started in their artistic journey with the best quality materials that have been carefully chosen by practicing artists, to get the best results. We also run a Facebook group “Painting Inspiration Daily”, to support artists of any level with the ideas, tutorials, and guidance to motivate and inspire them daily. They can also share their art and get support and feedback from peers, which we all need.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Of course, nothing in my life would be possible without my family, teachers, and friends who always motivate and support me, give advice, and teach me lessons. I always believe that any situation brings a lesson to learn and become stronger in the process. When I was a child, my rocks were my parents and my sister, who always believed in me and encouraged me to be my best self, they gave me all their wisdom, kindness, and love. They still do, but since I moved to the UK and met my husband Roberto, I truly found not only love and my companion for life, but a soulmate and a business partner. Everything we do, we do together. Roberto is the kindest, strongest, and most generous person I know, and I am truly blessed to have him in my life. These are the qualities our daughters got from him, and they are the motivation for us to be even better, to teach them by example. It’s hard to think of a person who could tolerate my occasional mood swings or periods when I’m down, which I have due to the hypothyroidism and late-diagnosed ASD, but he is the only one who understands me the most, sees my strengths and talents, and believes in me. There are challenges in life, and we have lived and worked together for the last 13 years, staying almost 24/7 together, and we go together through them, getting stronger and wiser than before. I really appreciate Roberto’s ability to help me bounce back and concentrate on the brighter side of life. We founded together our company and established ZenART Supplies, and he took all the heavy load of running the business and managing the team, while trusting me with all the creative and R&D activities which I enjoy the most. We work on our strengths and encourage the same approach on our amazing team members, by making sure the work they do is their inner strength and their life’s passion. I’m so grateful that I am blessed with the loveliest people who are sent to me by God, and surround me in my life.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The one that came to my mind from the recent ones, is when I was filming one of my videos for our YouTube channel and only after I ‘finished’ talking and showing the painting process, my approach and all the advice and explanations, I saw that I had inadvertently tapped twice the video recording button, and it didn’t actually record anything… The lesson I learnt is to have someone else be there to observe the camera or at least start from the empty screen and make sure it’s recording ☺. Anyway, when you’ve done it once, the second time comes out even better. I just thought of it as a sort of rehearsal instead.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I believe in knowledge sharing and trying new and exciting things daily, drawing or painting is one of the most accessible skill to all of us which can bring lots of joy and immediate tangible results. Therefore, I am so excited to have an opportunity to share some of the latest projects we at ZenART are working on, where I’m very much involved personally, they could help you to develop your painting and drawing skills. You can do it in your free time, and believe me, you’ll enjoy it. And if haven’t done it yet, you might find it to be a joyous hobby (or even a new profession) by simply starting with doing a little drawing/painting every day/week.

We’ve sponsored our first World Watercolor Month in July 2021, which brings together people all around the world who love watercolors, and helps young artists and supports Arts Education. We’ve started this collaboration with its organizer Charlie O’Shields, the creator of Doodlewash, and continuing it further throughout the year.

Later this month we are launching the full line of professional watercolor paints and paper pads, in addition to our popular paint brush sets specifically designed for watercolor, which we created in close collaboration with my friend and our brand ambassador Anastasia Shimshilashvili (@art.shima) — a multi-award winning artist and amazing art-educator. Together with Anastasia, we’ve published earlier this year her bestselling book “Pencil Portrait: Drawing A to Z” in Russian, and we’re now working on making it available in English to cater to a wider worldwide audience. The book covers so much practical knowledge based on her proven #shimamethod, which helps a complete beginner to get to a very good level of drawing in no time, and even draw realistic portraits from observation. You can get a free tutorial on how to draw realistic eyes to try it yourself. Of course, we’ll announce updates about the book when it’s ready on our social media channels (@zenartsupplies).

As a help to many aspiring artists, we promote knowledge about art: through an ongoing activity of sharing high-quality free content by our in-house artists Kathleen, Theodora and myself with our Artist’s Toolkit articles and tutorials on YouTube, Instagram and our Facebook group Painting Inspiration Daily. We bring together our wider artists community, and we love to showcase their talents and their stories on our blog, for even more inspiration and motivation.

Another exciting project which we have started working on with my friend, art-educator, amazing artist and our brand ambassador Ayna Paisley (@littlepeanutdraws) is a new Gouache course for beginners, and here you can get a free taster — and learn how to paint an adorable ladybug. More info about the course you can get in our later announcements.

And of course, we cherish being a part of Business for good B1G1 network. We believe that with every purchase of our valued customers, we can be drivers for positive changes in the world. Therefore, we make donations directly to the impacted, to help improve the health and wellbeing of the most vulnerable people, create opportunities for communities, and support local initiatives.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination — I rarely take ‘no’ or ‘it’s impossible’ for an answer (in a good way). I was rebellious and non-conformist since I was a child. I was making my own unconventional decisions from a young age, including self-funding my master’s degree in Scotland by selling my first property that I bought with my savings and investments, leaving well-paid jobs and a successful corporate career to move to the UK in the middle of the financial crisis of 2008, starting my own business in the art supplies industry, and aspiring for a career as an artist. These and many others were very tough decisions, which also brought financial risks, psychological and physical stress, dedication and hard unpaid work, but at the end they all paid off and brought me to the place where I am right now, a life with no regrets. My determination makes everything possible for me. One of the recent wins which was full of challenges since the beginning, is the successful completion of the Summer Art School at the most prestigious Art School of Russia — Repin Academy of Arts in Saint Petersburg. It was a dream for a few years, but once I had decided that I’m going to go, I put all my efforts to make it a reality.

Creativity — in all forms and shapes — challenges ignite my creativity, and finding the new or improved ways of doing things bring me joy. I love creating and designing all our products. Due to different constraints, I remove all the unnecessary fluff, and improve the experience — the aesthetics and the pleasure of using our products. With every new edition we aim to improve the painting experience for our customers and achieve even better results. I create all our products with the user in mind, and how our products could help them to find confidence and feel that pleasure of painting, while making sure to keep them high quality yet still very affordable. Also, if you look at our paints, the color selection plays a very important role, and here again less is more — the well-chosen limited palette of colors is better than a myriad of pre-mixed colors that would easily confuse the artist, especially at the beginning of their journey. That’s why all our paints come in well thought-out unique sets that combine the beautiful selection of colors to produce wonderful color harmonies.

Positive beliefs — nothing can be done without positivity and faith. It’s like a compass that determines the direction of your life path. My parents were telling us that we are very special, and that we should fulfill our dreams and potential. It gives lots of power and strength when you know that you can do, rather than focusing on the obstacles. And it’s especially true during the turbulent times like the one we have now, when the whole world is shaken by the impact of COVID and global warming. Only your inner positive beliefs can keep you moving and doing what you enjoy and what can help others. In my case, I feel an even stronger urge to help people to find joy in painting, journaling, and overall spending time away from the negative news. To instead focus on creating beauty, expressing their emotions through art, and connecting with other people at the highest creative vibrations, finding support and motivation to look forward to and enjoy life as it is — one day at a time.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I wouldn’t call myself an authority, but more of a constant improver and a soul determined to live joyfully, because it’s not something set in stone, but a journey of a lifetime in search of joy and happiness. As we grow, we change, and what brings you joy today might lose its spark in the future. Therefore, I think we should listen to the quiet whispers of our souls and listen to our daily needs and find small happy moments to enjoy. Only you will know what brings you joy and it’s absolutely personal. Here I’m just sharing my personal experiences of what brings me joy, and I hope it might help you to find yours.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I feel that most of us forget to stop and listen to your own feelings being constantly busy with so many responsibilities and burdens we all have in our daily lives. Life gets busier and the pace we live in is exhausting, there’s just too much ‘stuff’ we all have to do, and it gets even more overwhelming once you have a family with kids. Most of the people in the most developed countries, especially the US, where you have to ‘keep up with the Joneses’ (or maybe Kardashians nowadays), are running in the never-ending race for the ‘American dream’, and postpone feeling happy to the time when they achieve their next goal. The truth is that it never happens, because we might forget how to be happy in the process of achieving them. There’s a lot of noise in the social media and the news, public opinion, and so on and so forth, which manipulates our perception of what happiness is and what brings us joy. So many of us live lives and choose professions based on other people’s opinions, not our own. I think the overconsumption culture plays a great role in not feeling happy, because at the end it’s another burden to take care of — what you just bought and all the other things we possess. And of course, Covid added another new strain on all of us — fear, uncertainty, and social isolation. All of those are just a few reasons which could contribute to the unhappiness and the loss of joy in life.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think the main misconception about finding joy and happiness could be linked to linking it to things or money. I’m a true believer of quality vs quantity, and experiences vs things. My parents were always promoting the life-long learning and minimalism in everything. In my case they would buy us the pianoforte with the best acoustic and subscribe to the music school, find the best art tutor, and buy best essential art materials, bring us to the sport classes of our choice, etc. All of which would develop the skills, senses, and talents, together with the most important part of enjoying the process of mastering each skill and postponing gratification. At the same time, they were not buying us toys or non-essential clothing, this led to further creativity because we would make our own toys, using and improving tools, knowing the materials and processes, and designing and making the clothes or whatever we liked. All those experiences are still very valuable in my current role of creating a very limited number of very meaningful products, which are accompanied by the knowledge-based advice centered on advancing our customers’ skills. My parents also taught me to be resourceful and enjoying whatever you already have, finding new ways of using what you have, and find ways to enjoy it longer. Being minimalistic in things saves your time, money, and creates a lot of mental space to do what you really enjoy and to spend quality time with your loved ones.

Some people also link happiness to their appearance, or achieving their ‘lifetime goal’ and comparing yourself to others. Again, being happy with who you are and what you have right now can set a positive mindset and would help you to have more joy in the here and now. I don’t mean to stay stagnant without developing yourself and regressing but being enough for yourself is healthier than criticizing yourself and comparing to someone else. I know that every person, even the most successful, have their own challenges and issues, and by idealizing someone else, you might end up creating the wrong image of yourself. Being not enough would lead to feeling miserable and would not allow you to live and enjoy life fully. Therefore, set your own goals, which are meaningful for you, concentrate on your small wins in the direction of your own development and enjoy the process, taking mistakes and problems as the unavoidable steppingstones of your journey. Celebrate them as the signs of your progress because that means that you are moving. In my own life I love learning something new and really enjoy the process, it makes me wiser and I can see and understand things better looking from new angles. As for the appearance, I really don’t care so much about what others think of me, rather how I feel about myself, how comfortable I am and what and how it fits my life now and my ideal lifestyle. We should all be a bit of egoists, in a good sense of the word, taking care of yourself first, feeling happy and fulfilled by what you are doing and finding your own inner peace. This way, the whole world around you will be reflecting your inner beauty and joy.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I’ve seen people seeking happiness in their career and social status, owning well-known expensive brands, and their physical appearance. They were getting more and more of that, but becoming stressed out, getting health problems and losing sincere friends. I know people who gave everything to their job, working overtime and getting more arrogant with every promotion, but they were ruined overnight when losing the job and falling from the high pedestal they were feeling they were at. Some could find their happiness in their family, but some had very long recoveries.

Other people I know were trying to find their happiness by dissolving themselves in family life and living for their children and spouses. At the end they would forget to develop themselves, they lose their self-esteem, the respect of the grown-up children and love of their spouses.

I appreciate and respect such dedication to the work or the family, but in my opinion, to be truly happy one needs to find the balance of inner and outer world, without dissolving in others. When you find your personal purpose in life, take care of yourself, develop yourself, do what brings you joy, everything becomes purposeful and life brightens up with the colors of happiness.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Smile and laugh — it’s the easiest way of relaxing and releasing any tension in your body. It makes you feel great, and experience joy and happiness even in very simple daily situations. A smile makes you more beautiful inside and out, and it makes others around you also happier, and as we are all social creatures, others will mirror you and smile back. Even if they don’t, they’ll feel the warmth coming from you, and that’ll spread the happy moments as a chain reaction. I was always smiling, and I felt that created a safe place around me because others were always kind and very generous to me. Another benefit of smiling is less wrinkles on your face as you’ll be relaxing more muscles, and it can be part of your daily meditation and mindfulness routines. Meditate — this can be as simple as just sitting with a gentle smile on your face and breathing slowly and deeply. I love to do Tai Chi or Yoga, whenever I can, which are active practices of meditation. Let go of all worries and stress by concentrating on your breath, slowly count to four inhaling, expanding your belly, keep the breath for other two counts, and let all the worries with the air for the next six counts, continue with this deep breath cycles. Do this for at least a minute a day and you’ll see how much joy it can bring. Practice Mindfulness — I don’t always find time to listen to the special audio programs with guided mindfulness meditations, but I love slowing down my mind and focusing on what I am doing right now. That’s mindfulness for me: when I cook, I want to enjoy it fully by sensing the textures, aromas, colors, shapes, and temperatures. When I walk, I like to observe the sensations in my body, reacting to the nature around me, the sun and fresh air, the sounds and smells, the faces of people around, and their smiles. When you are mindful the time slows down, you live the day longer just like in our childhood days, and that brings a lot of joy. Life is full of simple things that we take for granted, but when you rediscover the joy of daily activities, everything becomes magical. Draw or paint — for me it’s my favorite way of meditation, because when I start drawing or painting, whatever the subject or medium I use, I feel immense sense of happiness and joy. The fact is that all children love drawing and painting, and they express their daily impressions of the world around through this quintessentially human activity. It’s one of our non-verbal languages which allows us to express the deepest feelings and communicate with the subconscious. As a type of hobby, it’s the least invasive and inclusive. It’s accessible to everyone, and it’s so easy to start, even on your own. It quiets down the inner chatter and releases all the worries, it fills you with joy in the process. Just take small steps, learn more as you go, and it’ll open up an immense opportunity to communicate with your soul and with others. Journal — this is another daily habit that brings me joy and has a therapeutic effect, slightly different from painting. If painting hushes the inner chatter, the journal allows to let it go completely through the pen and paper. By writing down all the negative or worrying thoughts, you can find the solutions and substitute some negative and limiting beliefs to helpful and positive ones. It’s like talking to a good friend or a therapist, without leaving your room and loading others with your problems. In my experience, we know the solution ourselves, and it always comes out when you write what bothers you. I also find journaling a great tool for setting your goals by breaking them down into smaller and more achievable tasks which would set you on the journey to fulfilling your inner dreams. I have several journals for different purposes: one is my therapeutic friend, another is my motivator with my inner aspirations and daily gratitude log, my creative ideas are collected and developed in a sketchbook, another one is for sketching and journaling on the go, and one is a very fun one — we write love letters to each other with my girls or play drawing games. You can buy one or make your own, as we do with my daughters — together we are making the journals/scrapbooks from scratch. It’s lots of fun and brings me so much joy to do creative projects, teach them some new skills, and that everything is possible.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

I would highly recommend they apply the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to support and give their very important person a tool for getting out of the negative loop they might be in right now. It helped me when I suffered from post-natal depression, and I incorporated into my life, and use it whenever I need. The main principle I find very useful is in finding activities that bring me joy and schedule them, just as you would do for your daily ‘must do’ activities. This way you bring more of what you like, what you enjoy, and what can refill your energy tanks.

Another useful principle I find to be very useful is to be your own advocate and be ruthless to the self-criticism and limiting beliefs by finding evidence to what you might believe, weighing the pros and cons, and changing them to more helpful beliefs. At the end everything in life is neutral and has positive and negative aspects; it’s our judgement of any given situation that makes it good or bad.

I would suggest having small celebrations for any good occasion, which re-wires the brain to work towards the positive personal goals and focus on your successes. This doesn’t need to be a feast or buying unnecessary things, but sincere complements and cheers, experiential treats like massages or self-care sessions, going to a nature reserve, gallery, or a class to learn something that they enjoy.

I personally also find helpful learning something new, making changes in your routine or getting new experiences. This could be changing the route you normally take, learning a new language, a new painting technique or trying out a new subject, or even going to a new meetup on a topic which is very new to them. All those new experiences bring excitement into your life, a sense of fulfilment, and you can meet new interesting people you’d never meet otherwise.

I would also suggest doing some physical exercise which could be as simple as a half-an-hour walk in a park. My personal favorites are swimming or aqua aerobics, as the water helps me to relax, has low impact on the joints, but will get you into a better shape in no time. Water being one of the key components of our body, helps to re-energize and purifies the mind. Tai chi and yoga are the other activities on my list, which help to calm and balance the energies in the body, and to add meditation and mindfulness into the routine.

Most importantly start slowly but be patient, be positive and consistent. The goal is to break the old unhelpful habits, and fill their places with the healthier habits, sunshine and fresh air, personal development, and relaxation.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to Inspire the Artist in Everyone — it’s such a deep desire, that it’s a slogan for our company ZenART Supplies. I believe that Art and creativity are related to the highest vibrations of human nature. It’s selfless and at the same time for your own good, it’s not greedy, and you can’t do it out of fear or lack. It brings you joy and you can share it with others plentiful. It’s on the top of the pyramid of human needs, we all long for the inner beauty and self-expression, and it’s the language that your soul speaks when your mind is silent. I wish that more people could find their inner child and nurture it, knowing how to non-toxically express their feelings and find peace and balance in their lives. This way the world will be a better place, where we would solve the issues more creatively, and live in better harmony with ourselves and our environment.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are many people I admire, who are true leaders and follow their purpose. I would like to meet Tony Robbins, who had a great impact on me when I attended his life event in London — Unleash the Power Within. His holistic approach to personal physical and mental well-being is phenomenal, and had a great long-lasting impact on me. It was at the UPW event that I got so many insights about my passions and what I truly want, about the importance of success in what you really love as the way of helping others, creating a better society, and fulfilling your own purpose. Ever since I never look back and every day my inner power is re-ignited. Meeting Tony Robbins would be amazing, as it would help me in my mission to enrich the lives of so many people through art, creativity, and mindfulness.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can see more of my and ZenART Team work on our web-site: www.zenartsupplies.co and by following us on our social media channels (@zenartsupplies) and if you want to connect with me personally, it’s @ardak_zenart . I must warn you that my personal account doesn’t get updated so frequently, because I’m a bit old-fashioned and from pre-millennials generation, therefore please be patient with me if you write or comment to me directly. ZenART team members are much more efficient though. ☺

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!