Architect Majed Veysel Gives His Take On Overcoming Stress And Achieving Success As An Individual

Majed Veysel is an architect and designer whose work has brought smiles to the faces of thousands of individuals. In this article, we will learn the values and principles that Majed has applied in his life to help him overcome anxiety and achieve success as an individual.

Avoiding Burnout

Let’s face facts; burnout is a pain in the neck. Whenever we experience this, we go through a state of mental and physical exhaustion. And as busy people, this can cost us a lot and reduce our overall output.

Majed acknowledges that he experiences burnout and whenever he does, he ensures that he takes a break from work. During this period, he engages in activities that help take his mind on the issues that caused him to feel stressed.

Apart from this, Majed also recommends that you manage your time effectively, as improper management will definitely lead to you being overwhelmed with work.

Achieving Success

Success is a topic that has been argued for ages. How does one achieve success? There is no guaranteed route to success but there are vital things you need to put into consideration in order to make your journey to success a smooth one.

When asked about his view on the topic of success, Majed simply shares that he doesn’t want his art to manifest, rather he wants to make people manifest. He wants it to move people and impact them consciously and consciously; if there was anything his art would express then it expresses human nature (His experiences are the same as your experiences).

He further went on to explain that another key pointer to success is authenticity. To achieve success in whatever industry you’re in, you’ll need to find your unique voice and let the world hear it.

Overcoming Obstacles

As humans, we face obstacles daily. Obstacles come in different forms, be it financial, emotional, or physical. But the most important thing to note is that obstacles must be overcome for us to make progress in life.

A common obstacle that we all are facing right now is the current pandemic. Majed shares that he hasn’t been able to travel and inspire those who love to see different cities. Although this problem might seem insurmountable, Majed has overcome it. He surpassed this obstacle by practicing self-compassion and refraining from negative thoughts.

He explains that mindfulness has been found to have a positive impact on self-compassion and that doing good for other individuals has been known to boost our levels of happiness.

Seeking Growth

In light of this topic, Majed recommends that you keep doing what you love and allow things to happen naturally without forcing it. You should also remember that time is precious and it should not be wasted.

Here are some words from Majed himself for anyone who wants to achieve growth in their lives



“A goal without a plan is just a wish. So don’t stop until you’re proud of what you have achieved. You should understand by now that skills aren’t cheap and that passion is priceless, but always have it in the back of your mind that one day all the late nights and early mornings will pay off, So don’t quit and keep hustling to reach your dreams.”