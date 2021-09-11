April Wachtel of Cheeky Cocktails: “Brand-building is far too difficult and takes too long to become successful to do it just for the money or other superficial reasons”

In my mind, in order to create a successful food or beverage brand, you need to have a deep underlying reason for building your business and be super clear on your “why.” Brand-building is far too difficult and takes too long to become successful to do it just for the money or other superficial reasons. Early on in the previous version of Cheeky we would work 16–18 hour days every time we produced, and one time I didn’t sleep for almost 50 hours in a row to ensure our Kickstarter orders got out on time. I wouldn’t recommend this for anyone, but there are a lot of crucibles you face as an entrepreneur, and a desire for money or fame just aren’t enough to justify the sacrifices you will ultimately make.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing April Wachtel.

April Wachtel is a 25 year veteran in the beverage and hospitality industry. She is an experienced mixologist, a cocktail and spirits instructor, Founder and CEO of Cheeky Cocktails, and the Host of the Movers and Shakers podcast.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I grew up on a dirt road in Vermont, and was a very curious and industrious kid. I was always building and making things, and I started coming up with product ideas and commercials to advertise them probably when I was eight or nine. My best friend’s family found some of our early commercials on VHS a number of years ago, which is such a hoot. I started working in restaurants when I was 13 making three dollars an hour and continued learning the industry for the past 25 years. Food and beverage is such a huge part of how people connect, and it feels very special to help facilitate these connections, all these years later.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

Like so many of these stories, there wasn’t just one moment, it was more an accumulation of insights over time. The realization that people see hospitality as an extension of themselves crystallized over two decades in the business. People take a lot of pride in being able to provide for friends and family, and when I was a cocktail instructor I realized people either felt empowered making cocktails for others, or felt incapable or “less than.” I knew then if I could simplify cocktail-making for consumers, I could make a lot of people feel really good about hosting and extending hospitality to their guests.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Maybe a year or two after we launched (the previous version of Cheeky, a company called Swig + Swallow), I was connected with a super successful beverage entrepreneur-turned-investor to chat about potentially investing in us. I knew very little about how raising capital worked at the time, and in our first email interaction I told him the terms of the deal, and may have even attached a term sheet to the email. He was very gracious about it, but I learned quickly that relationships are maybe 80–90% of how this whole industry functions, and they take time to build!

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think the biggest one is starting a brand to serve your ego rather than to serve consumers. Lots of people want to create something artistic and beautiful and unique to showcase their art and skill, but it becomes a problem if people don’t want or need the products. Entrepreneurship is an exercise in listening, acting, observing, and adapting; so not only would I recommend coming in with an open mind, but I would actively test and learn, and talk to lots of people (including customers!) about your product. *I would also say not all advice is qualified, so take feedback with a grain of salt, but listening to feedback is an essential skill in brand-building.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

It depends on how crystallized the idea is, but I would recommend they put together a list of 10–20 people in the industry (some easy to contact, some the top in their field) and ask them if they have time for a short conversation with an aspiring entrepreneur. Presenting the idea to even a few people can help you better articulate the idea, and should make you aware of various aspects of the industry you weren’t already aware of. If however, the idea is already down pat and they need guidance to launch the business, I would recommend getting a good lawyer, and an accountant/or accounting software out of the gate. Having these pieces in place is critical to staying organized for the long term, and will save you untold headaches later on.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

What you describe could be one of three things. One scenario is the person has the core skills and just needs to work on them (via education, structure, time management, outsourcing certain tasks, etc). Another scenario is that they haven’t found an idea that resonates with the market OR one that they care about enough to work on it through thick and thin. The final scenario is that the person does not have the right characteristics to thrive as an entrepreneur and needs to be honest with themselves about it.

I would recommend even experienced entrepreneurs check in with themselves regularly on this question. When something isn’t working, is it just a matter of minor adjustments, or is there something bigger going on? These are critical questions to ask.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

This depends on your experience in the industry, your bandwidth, budget, and many other factors. If you have no experience in the industry, and you’re making a product for human consumption, you should minimally engage experts who know how to make safe products. If you’ve spent a lifetime in the industry, you may not leverage consultants in the same way.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

I go back and forth on this question! There are a lot of advantages of having money when launching a food or beverage brand, but a) It’s not common for pre-revenue F&B brands to get VC, and b) There are definitely consequences to giving away large chunks of your business at any time, but in particular, early on. If I were starting over, I’d most likely do what we did; bootstrap as long as we could, then look for strategic partners with aligned incentives.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

As antiquated as it may seem, word of mouth referrals are still the lifeblood of the food & beverage/cpg industry. I would recommend joining industry meetup and Facebook groups, making friends in the space and tapping into your network wherever you can for answers. Yes google and Youtube are valuable resources for preliminary searches, but there are many thousands of other entrepreneurs who have had your same need, and they can help you short-circuit the search!

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

In my mind, in order to create a successful food or beverage brand, you need to have a deep underlying reason for building your business and be super clear on your “why.” Brand-building is far too difficult and takes too long to become successful to do it just for the money or other superficial reasons. Early on in the previous version of Cheeky we would work 16–18 hour days every time we produced, and one time I didn’t sleep for almost 50 hours in a row to ensure our Kickstarter orders got out on time. I wouldn’t recommend this for anyone, but there are a lot of crucibles you face as an entrepreneur, and a desire for money or fame just aren’t enough to justify the sacrifices you will ultimately make.

Resilience is next on my list for most important tools in your toolkit. We’ve had significant ups and downs, massive orders fall through, caps that don’t seal our bottles- I could go on. At the close of each day you need to be able to give yourself some grace and appreciation for doing the best you could, and start each day with a fresh set of eyes and a positive outlook.

Ironically, the next critical item on my list is one many entrepreneurs lack, and that’s boundaries!! This looks different for everyone, but we all need to rest and recover, and in my mind that means defining what areas of your life are separate and sacred from your business. I used to work six and seven days a week, staying at the facility until three or four am when necessary). When I hired our first full-time employee, I realized we needed to create an environment where talented people would want to work, and one that would respect their time. I am still somewhat guilty of flexing my own boundaries (working afterhours and on weekends, etc) but I try to “turn things on” when we’re working, and “turn things off,” when we’re off. Committing to hobbies and social engagements as well as planned decompression time have absolutely made me more effective at work, and enabled me to come back refreshed, at the start of each new week.

My last must-have items are two sides of the same coin. I think entrepreneurs have to have humility and a burning desire to learn. You may think you know the “right way to do things,” but ultimately the market will decide. You’ll put your best foot forward and totally get shut down infinite times, so you have to be invested in learning from the experience and be willing to adapt in order to move forward. Much of the feedback can be hard to take, but it’s really energizing to make small changes and see how people respond.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Great products start with an insight about a need. The product idea doesn’t necessarily have to be novel, but there should be a differentiator from other products… that of quality, of execution, of marketing, customer service, etc. How does your solution fill this need better than others? Why should people care? How do you build long term relationships with your customers? (Despite so much chatter about hard data like CAC and LTV, I think it’s helpful to remember this is at its base level a relationship between consumers and a brand!)

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

So many entrepreneurs have helped us along the way. Whenever I can build others up, give other entrepreneurs shout-outs, or otherwise pay it forward, I do, and will continue to. With my podcast, Movers & Shakers, I’ve interviewed some of the smartest folks in beverage that I could find, and it’s been a real privilege to share their knowledge with the world.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The food & beverage/CPG community is such an inspiring, collaborative community, and because the barrier for entry is so low, food entrepreneurship is accessible to a lot of people. If I could help other food entrepreneurs build successful businesses, I know a huge percentage of them would pay it forward and create more opportunity for others. You see this with microfinance, but the infusion of small amounts of capital into communities can have huge effects. If I could help communities build wealth through entrepreneurship, that would be a dream come true.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

There’s a lot of entrepreneurs I look up to, and thousands I could learn from, so it’s hard to pick just one! Most relevant to Cheeky, I’d probably say Bill Creelman (who founded Stirrings and Spindrift) — he definitely knows the journey we’re embarking on; or maybe Gary Vaynerchuk…he’s experienced in beverage alcohol, is so insightful, and is a hoot, so I think it would be a fun conversation.

