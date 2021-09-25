April Rinne: “Trust yourself”

Trust yourself. Society often teaches us to put our “trust” in external metrics: from grades at school to GDP growth rates. These things aren’t inherently bad, but they pull us away from trusting ourselves. We end up defining our life by what others think we should do, not what our sixth sense or spirit says we should do. So many people are struggling with this today. It’s time to Start with Trust… from the inside-out!

A World Economic Forum Young Global Leader and ranked one of the 50 leading female futurists in the world by Forbes, April Rinne is a change navigator: she helps individuals and organizations rethink and reshape their relationship with change, uncertainty, and a world in flux. She is a trusted advisor to well-known startups, companies, governments, financial institutions, nonprofits, and think tanks worldwide. April is also the author of Flux: 8 Superpowers for Thriving in Constant Change.

A graduate of Harvard Law School, April has been weaving a story about how to thrive amid flux for as long as she can remember, drawing on her history as a futurist, advisor, global development executive, microfinance lawyer, investor, mental health advocate, certified yoga teacher, globetrotter (100+ countries), and insatiable handstander. April also harnesses her very personal experiences with flux, including the death of both of her parents in a car accident when she was 20. Through her travels and tragedy, vision and values, global perspective and grounded sense of purpose, April helps others better understand how we see, think about, struggle with, and ultimately forge positive relationships with change.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in San Francisco and lived there for the first half of my childhood, then in Colorado for the second half. Growing up, both of my parents were educators and loved nature. We didn’t have a lot in terms of “stuff,” but education and travel were clear priorities. We spent a lot of time camping, hiking, and exploring national parks. They encouraged me to explore the world, taught me that my career was not “about” me but rather about service to humanity, and — my mom in particular — instilled a very independent spirit.

My childhood was both happy and difficult. I enjoyed learning, sports, and friends. At the same time, things at home were increasingly tense. There was a lot of anxiety and arguing. I determined that going away to college would be my “ticket out” of those challenges and worked really hard to get scholarships and make that happen.

Then, when I was in college, both of my parents died in a car accident. In an instant, my life flipped upside-down. I had to grow up really fast, so whatever “childhood” I had basically ended at that point. In many ways, and in one of my life’s many silver linings, this experience also planted the seed of Flux!

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

The picture book “Children of Many Lands” (photo below) was my favorite book as a child. It was a gift from my Dad to my Mom when they were dating (and both loved children and teaching). On each page of the book is a picture of a child, with only the word of the country they were from. I LOVED this book and wanted to visit every country and meet every child that was in it!

This book (and my Dad) were major inspirations for my love of diversity and commitment to global development. My dad was a cultural geographer and we constantly talked about different cultures, perspectives and ways of living — and how important diversity is, period. This book helped put those ideas in visual form in a way that I, as a young kid, could understand.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Following the death of my parents, I had to figure out my career on my own. What matters? How should I spend my time? If I were to die tomorrow, what would the world need me to do today? (It was kind of like a mid-life crisis at age 20.)

Early on, I had a lot of people say that my CV made no sense. For example, I opted to guide hiking and biking trips rather than work on Wall Street, because I wanted to experience more cultures and travel (and I wanted to see money as a tool, but not an end goal in itself). A lot of people gave me a hard time about this; they said I was making a mistake. I worried a lot about this, but at the same time, my sixth sense said it was the right journey for me. Then, some years later, those same people came back to me and said: “Oh wait. Now we see what you’re doing. How can we do that too?”

This taught me to trust myself more, and that we should all follow our internal wisdom — it may not bring what you expect, but it will serve you well!

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

Flux is about our relationship to change and how to show up as your best self. Every individual, organization, and society at large can benefit from it. So there is social impact and value ingrained in its DNA.

But that’s not all. Both directly and indirectly, many of the Flux Superpowers focus on — and seek to tackle — social issues including sustainability, mental health, inclusion, inequality, and seeing the essential dignity of one another.

Flux is my love letter to the future. Social impact is at the core of everything that I do. So Flux reflects the best ways that I can serve society and humanity as a whole!

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

Gosh, picking only one is hard!

One favorite, fun story is about my travel adventures in rural Bukovina, Romania many years ago. It’s a story about how getting lost actually helps us find ourselves. It’s the introduction to Chapter 3.

Bukovina is not on most travelers’ wish lists. It is a sleepy pocket of rolling landscape dotted with Orthodox churches and monasteries that are covered inside and out, floor to ceiling, with brilliant frescoes. I’d heard fables about these frescoes in my college art history class and dreamed of visiting.

A few years later — still long before smartphones, GPS, organized tourism, or Airbnb — and after a marathon Tolstoy-esque train ride, I found myself in the town of Suceava (soo-chah-vah), the closest jumping-off point for the monastery circuit. From there, I hitchhiked along muddy roads traversed more by donkeys than cars. Locals, most of whom were farmers, looked at me with a mixture of curiosity, delight, and pity. But the frescoes were more extraordinary than I’d imagined.

Walking along a quiet lane one day, lost in my thoughts, someone shouted, “Hey! Lady! Hey! Lady, are you lost?”

I turned to my right and saw a quintessential Romanian grandmother: a human cannonball with ruddy cheeks and a kerchief firmly knotted under her chin.

Two minutes later, I’m in the middle of a Romanian family dinner. It’s as though I’ve arrived from the moon. Grandma’s children and grandchildren surround me, simultaneously firing questions in Romanian-spiced English: Why was I in Bukovina? What is America like? Would I like more mamaliga?

As stomachs filled, the conversation turned to why I was traveling alone. The family was convinced I was not only lost geographically but had also lost my husband- — because why else would a woman travel alone? (Never mind any other traveling partner or gender.) It wasn’t a judgment; it was genuine curiosity, tinged with worry. She’s lost and we must help her!

This experience of being “lost” directly influenced my theory of flux and the belief that “getting lost” can be a superpower that helps us to deal with change in a new way.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Several years ago, a shift occurred. Almost overnight — though not specifically related to any one day or experience — something inside me changed. After 20-ish years of being completely uninterested in writing a book, I began to feel as though a book was coming out of me. All of a sudden, I knew I was ready and wanted to write a book. It was as though a force overtook me and I couldn’t not write a book. (In retrospect, I now see that I had finally peeled back enough layers of my own life that “the book I was meant to write” could emerge.) That was an exciting moment!

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

As I was writing Flux, I got to know a range of people that I might not have otherwise. One woman was so enthusiastic about Flux that she wrote an article about it for her company. I was really touched. Shortly thereafter, her company downsized and she was let go, and shortly after that, she was diagnosed with cancer. What she’d learned about a Flux Mindset and the Flux Superpowers could help her in ways that neither of us saw coming. Moreover, I have been personally inspired by how she’s navigating her own journey through all of this… she is teaching me, too!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Acknowledge that everyone is struggling with change in some way — not necessarily the same way, but no one (including leaders) has figured out how to navigate today’s world in flux. Be open about this, share with others, help others feel heard. Take a hard look at what we teach one another about “how the world works.” So much of what we’re taught to believe — from “more is better” to “climb the corporate ladder” to trying to predict and control the future — doesn’t mesh well with a world in flux. It’s time to write (what I call) a new script: Think about and talk to others about what it can look like. Encourage everyone to develop the 8 Flux Superpowers. Everyone’s relationship to change can use some improvement. Imagine if everyone could get over their fears and anxieties about change. Imagine if everyone grooved a Flux Mindset. It would positively transform society. This is the epitome of community service, too

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Great leadership is the ability to identify and empower leadership in others.

It’s not the person “at the top” or the person “who has all the answers.” It’s not top-down or ego-driven. Rather, great leadership is humble, responsible, deeply human, and fundamentally rooted in helping others.

Rather than trying to manage and control other people, a great leader focuses on unleashing the potential of other people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Worry less about the worry. Worrying is doubly damaging and futile. Not only does worrying hijack your brain towards fear and anxiety and generally feeling miserable, but also all that time spent worrying is time that otherwise could have been spent in wonderful ways that help others and serve the world! And yet, worrying actually accomplishes absolutely nothing. I spent most of my first four decades of life not knowing what it felt like to not worry. (I would worry about anything and everything. On the best days, I would worry that I didn’t have enough to worry about.) I wish I had learned to see worry for what it really is (or rather, is not) much earlier in life. Focus on intention. Nothing is inherently good or bad. Technology can unite or divide. “Innovation” can improve the world, or destroy it. Get clear on what your — and often others’ — intentions are at the outset. Learn to “see” both dreams and blind spots. It can make all the difference. Trust yourself. Society often teaches us to put our “trust” in external metrics: from grades at school to GDP growth rates. These things aren’t inherently bad, but they pull us away from trusting ourselves. We end up defining our life by what others think we should do, not what our sixth sense or spirit says we should do. So many people are struggling with this today. It’s time to Start with Trust… from the inside-out! More is not better. We are obsessed with “more”: more money, more power, more likes, more everything. Yet it’s mostly making us crazy and unhappy. Rather than constantly chasing more, focus on knowing your “enough” instead. The great paradox — and beauty — of this is that when we’re always after more, we will never find enough. But when you know your enough (which includes knowing that you are enough), you will immediately begin to find abundance! Enjoy the journey. Life isn’t about a “destination” that once you reach it, something magical happens. Life IS the journey. Don’t forget to pause and appreciate the little moments in every day. Celebrate tiny victories. Remember we are all on borrowed time. Every day is a gift AND an opportunity to begin again.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I let go of who I am, I become who I might be. — Lao Tzu

This quote reminds me of the chrysalis, the process by which a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. Chrysalis can apply to people too!

But in order to become our best selves, sometimes it requires leaving things behind that no longer serve us. That can be scary, yet it’s also one of the most empowering steps we can take. I have learned this again and again in my life (and only wish I’d learned it sooner).

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

In the US: Amanda Gorman, because I’ve been a huge fan of her since long before her 2021 fame and have long wondered if Flux could translate into spoken-word poetry (and if so, what it might sound and look and feel like!)

In the world: Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, because she is a very “flux-y” leader and I would love to know more about how she views her own relationship to change, and how that may have affected her own leadership journey.

