April Peck of SAVE ME FROM: “Seek out ways to help others”

Even through the darkest times, there is still something to be hopeful for if you just shift your perspective and look for the light. I learned that if I look for evil and for what’s wrong, I will see everything that’s evil and wrong in the world but if I look for what’s good, I will see everything that is good and hopeful in the world.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

In this series called “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change” we are interviewing successful people who were able to heal after a difficult life change such as the loss of a loved one, loss of a job, or other personal hardships. We are also talking to Wellness experts, Therapists, and Mental Health Professionals who can share lessons from their experience and research.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing April Peck.

April peck, CEO + Founder of SAVE ME FROM, is a beauty industry veteran having co-founded the award-winning skin care collection, HydroPeptide. With years of experiences, April identified a void in hair + scalp care, and wanted to make clean + clinical, targeted solutions that solved common hair concerns due to damage while strengthening and deeply replenishing the condition of the hair from tip to root, inside and out. Save Me From’s mission is to save hair and save lives, promoting a dialogue around mental health and suicide prevention by donating 10% of net income to organizations who help save people in crisis.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sometimes facing hard things unleashes a determination to reach for something greater. My childhood was filled with abuse, poverty and neglect, both to me, my five sisters and the dozens of animals we raised on our remote southern Oregon farm.

At a young age, taking charge of my future was empowering and lit a fire in me that drives my success today. When my parents neglected to get me to school, I became hungry to learn and later willingly walked the miles from our farm to get there. When a teacher told me that people never grow to live outside the social class they are born in, I was determined to escape my circumstances and be the author of my own story. When I was teased for wearing ragged and dirty clothes at school, I learned to rise above it and keep showing up even if I didn’t fit in.

I eventually learned to surround myself with positive people, and to believe I could do anything I was willing to work for. This personal ownership gave me the confidence to navigate the college application process alone, and then work full time and manage my own expenses while attending college so I could graduate debt free.

Even though my parents were struggling they were doing what they could, and taught me how important school is. I knew at a young age my parents wouldn’t support me in higher education, and so that developed this hard work ethic of doing it on my own.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do It Anyway — it’s the title of my favorite poem attributed to Mother Teresa.

The passage teaches me to find try peace in my life even when others, or life in general, treats me unfairly. It’s important to acknowledge negativity around us, but that we can choose to either absorb it or repel it and do what is right regardless. I believe that success I’ve experiences in life is due to the perspective that, no matter what, I am the one who determines my own course and continues to guide my choices as an entrepreneur and business leader.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Persistence –Too often we give up too soon to achieve our dreams. I’ve faced many obstacles in my life and still today. The road to achieving my goals may not have played out exactly how I thought they would, but with hard work and persistence, I’ve been able to accomplish so much.

Resourcefulness — I didn’t have much as a child, but I didn’t waste what I did have. I save as much as I can and try to maximize the opportunities and blessings I’m given.

Positivity — In a world faced with a lot of criticism and with social media where we magnify our perceived flaws as we compare ourselves to others, its important that we have confidence in ourselves, see the world as a “glass half-full” and know that there is no one else in the world just like us. We shouldn’t compare ourselves that way and embrace what makes us unique.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

I was putting my children to bed in 2013, I received a call that my sister was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. I never noticed a warning sign. I was in shock. I immediately booked a flight home to say goodbye to my sister.

Soon after I sold my skin care company, Hydropeptide, and was determined to use this personal tragedy as fuel to help save others from the same fate. With a focus on personal empowerment, wellness and hair health I created Save Me From, a hair care that was clean, clinically proven that raises awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

Not long after, at a young 39 years old, I faced the cruel irony of being diagnosed with breast cancer. I was losing my long, beautiful blonde hair during chemo treatments, all while hustling to launch my luxury hair care company during the pandemic with my sister’s memory in mind.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

Losing my sister to suicide drove me to create more awareness for suicide prevention. I lost my sister but my nieces lost a mother. I was worried about what their life would be like, especially after learning the statistic that children who’ve lost a parent to suicide are three times more likely to die by suicide or make a suicide attempt than children with a living parent.

How did you react in the short term?

Like I assume many people respond, I was in shock and disbelief. I also wondered what I could have done differently to help my sister. I devoured information about suicide prevention, warning signs, and how to respond better. I didn’t want anyone else to feel like I did, and was determined to help educate people about suicide by becoming a certified QPR trainer. Like CPR, QPR is an emergency response for a suicide crisis.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

Education is key. Educating myself on the facts and understanding the myths of suicide was very helpful in helping me cope with the loss of my sister and to have empathy for others who might be dealing with the same thing.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I channeled the grief into something tangible, something meaningful, something to honor her. I created a clean and clinically proven hair repair collection, Save Me From that is dedicated to not only creating high-quality hair care products but also raising awareness for suicide prevention and mental health.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I heard the quote, “As we lose ourselves in the service of others we discover our own lives and our own happiness.” I began performing small acts of service. I brought a meal to a family whose mother just had surgery. We helped a neighbor move. I hugged a friend who just needed someone to talk to. I shared my story about my sister with someone who had recently lost someone to suicide and helped offer relief for the blame they were feeling. In developing a feeling of gratitude for what I had, I paved the way for my new brand Save Me From.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

The saying, “it takes a village” is true for many situations, not only in raising children but also coping after loss. After I lost my sister, I was surrounded by support. I receive support from my family, friends and colleagues. A few years after the loss of my sister, I participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk put on by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. I spoke to strangers to help raise money for this worthy cause and I walked side by side with others who were impacted by suicide in some way. The magnitude of the group, their presence and knowing that they were supporting, acknowledging and accepting the emotions I was going through helped me process my grief in a constructive and productive way while raising funds for a worthy cause.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

After losing my sister, I was able to look at the situation with an alternative view by finding ways to honor my sister, and help others from suffering from the same fate. I set out to learn from experts in social work and become trained as an instructor on suicide prevention where I learned to signs that my sister needed help and how to respond. Upon these learnings, this helped me develop and create a beauty brand that honored self-expression and empowering women, Save Me From was the perfect platform for raising awareness of the importance of mental health and advocating suicide prevention.

While my brand, Save Me From’s mission is to end suicide, we believe this can be accomplished by suicide prevention knowledge becoming common knowledge. Our goal is to bring knowledge of suicide prevention into homes, schools, and workplaces in order to reduce and eliminate the likelihood of suicide and other mental health crises.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

Even through the darkest times, there is still something to be hopeful for if you just shift your perspective and look for the light. I learned that if I look for evil and for what’s wrong, I will see everything that’s evil and wrong in the world but if I look for what’s good, I will see everything that is good and hopeful in the world.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

1 . Try shifting your perspective and look for the lessons learned through your trials.

2. Seek out ways to help others — even those who seem strong and like everything is going right in their lives. Sometimes the strongest fall the hardest.

3. Have confidence in yourself and focus your energy (even your mental energy) on the things you can control. There’s a lot of times I start to doubt my decision to create Save Me From Hair Care and raising awareness for suicide prevention but I choose to focus on building upon little wins and know that every step leads me closer to my goal to end suicide.

4. Learn QPR, an emergency response to a suicide crisis. Standing for Question, Persuade and Refer — this training platform will empower you to know what to do and say when faced with someone you believe is suicidal.

5. Have hope.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Just like we have to eat a healthy and balanced diet to lead our healthiest lives, our beauty products should be healthy and balanced too. I believe there should be a movement for foundational beauty and to stop indulging in the “empty calories” and filler ingredients that serve no long-lasting benefit in our beauty products. Most hair care products use filler ingredients that only coat the hair and are not serving any benefit to the long-lasting health of our hair! There are clean ingredients that exist that are able penetrate within the different layers of the hair, repair bonds and restore hydration but they take time. A lot of times we don’t give these “long-lasting” benefits a chance because we want the quick fix. If we start investing in high quality, clean and functional ingredients, we will feel more confident with our natural beauty!

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

My sister. I miss her.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’d love to stay connected with you on LinkedIn!

https://www.linkedin.com/in/april-zangl-peck/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!