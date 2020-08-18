April Peck: “Don’t forget to care for the scalp”

Don’t forget to care for the scalp. We’ve heard it all too often but healthy hair really does start from a healthy scalp. All too often though, the ingredients used in hair products aren’t designed for the scalp and the ingredients added in for the scalp aren’t great at making the hair look great. We invested countless hours into ensuring our ingredients were great for both the hair and scalp. We all love hyaluronic acid for the skin but who knew it was also a wonder ingredient perfect for hydration and defrizzing the hair. Caffeine is also another one favored for skin and offering amazing stimulating scalp benefits. These are just a few of what we call our skin care worthy actives the optimize scalp health for healthier hair that’s more resistant to damage.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing April Peck.

April is a beauty entrepreneur who sold a successful skincare brand and started on a journey to create the most effective at-home hair repair treatment. She is a wife and a mother to three kids and two chocolate labs. April loves to run, play on the lake, and learn new things as often as she can.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My adventure began in 2016 when my husband and I sold our skin care brand. With a new start, I set out to make a big impact in two ways. First, I wanted to help women solve their beauty problems with products rooted to wellness and proven to perform. Second, I wanted to create a brand that could act as a platform for my important mission to raise suicide awareness.

After losing my youngest sister to suicide in 2013, I was determined to find a way to help save others from her same fate. I consulted experts in social work and became a trained instructor on suicide prevention myself. It took me three years, but I learned that there were signs that my sister needed help, I just didn’t know what they were or how to respond. It was upon these learnings that I developed the foundations of my brand, SAVE ME FROM. Once I realized that beauty can be a powerful source of self-expression and empowerment, I knew that a haircare line would be the perfect platform for raising mental health awareness and advocating for suicide prevention.

After taking cosmetic formulation courses and learning about ingredients, hair biology, structure and function, I identified attributes that make up great hair. My belief is to truly solve a problem, you have to address the whole system — you can’t just slap a band-aid on it! I wanted to create tip to root solutions. I searched for clean ingredients that would supplement what was lost in damaged hair and nourish a healthy scalp. I traveled to India where women have the most amazing hair. I felt inspired by Ayurvedic principles, and I discovered fenugreek — the star within our Fenugen technology. We dedicate 10% net income to organizations who help people in real crisis and save lives.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Since starting this hair repair line, something life-changing and albeit ironic happened. Just after finalizing our formulations and having the product lab tested and even proven to repair hair damage, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Just as I was launching the product for customers, I was going through chemotherapy and lost all of my hair. It was difficult to not feel discouraged and I really missed my long, straight blonde hair. Since battling the cancer and going into recovery, my hair has grown back much darker and curly! Using my own products to help my hair grow back healthy has been such an interesting process and motivated me to keep going with the launch since I experienced first hand how much my hair meant to my personal identity.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

We had much more success when we started to bring our marketing in-house. We went through three different contracted companies to help us with our PR and digital marketing and discovered that there were barriers to the voice and connection with our audience. We were also more able to fulfill needs of our customers when we were able to bring more people in-house.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

With my former brand, we were very heavy B2B but are now working on direct to consumer and retail partners who really understand our audience. Our market is always evolving and we are also seeing a lot of success with our influencers and developing more authentic relationships.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband likes to say I would have never started our first business if it wasn’t for him. We co-founded HydroPeptide together. I hate to admit it but he’s probably right. He’s always the one to jump first and I’m always the one making sure we’ve dotted every “I” and crossed every “T”. Starting our first business, learning and growing helped me develop the confidence to start Save Me From. No matter if I’m stuck trying to make a decision or if I feel I have a solid plan, I greatly respect the advice and insights my husband has. He always looks at things a little differently than I do. I agree with the old adage, “Two heads are better than one.”

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

When I brought my content creator onto the team, we started to make a few videos here and there about how to react to a mental health crisis and some about our brand and team. We both felt so awkward, as this wasn’t the norm for us, and it definitely showed! We learned that it’s okay to try and try again and again, especially while your following is small.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

It is important to find the balance between listening to the expertise and opinions of others while standing by your own expertise, vision, and intuition. This type of practice helps you take ownership for your own business while also giving you room to adapt and refine what you know to make it better.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

STOP wet brushing your hair! When your hair is wet, the bonds in the cell membrane complex (this is the part that acts like the “glue” for your cuticles) are at its weakest. If you brush it when wet, the bonds break and leave gaps in your cuticle making your hair porous and susceptible to even more damage. This also leaves your cortex exposed, causing your hair to lose shine, become more tangly, and weaken causing breakage and thinning hair. Apply a thermal protectant before using any hot tools. The cuticles that protect the inside of the hair shaft will blister and buckle when exposed to high temperatures. This buckling and blistering can lead to a number of other problems like frizz, breakage, and chronically dry hair. SAVE ME FROM Thermal Obsession is a multi-use product that can be used as a leave in heat protectant or an overnight damage repair treatment to rebuild the broken bonds, restore hydration, and fix broken cuticles caused by hot tools, regardless of your hair type. Protect your hair from sweat damage. Sweat damage is a lesser known source of damage. Most of the time when you are exercising, you want to be able to sweat to know if you are getting the most from your workout. However, sweat leads to glycation on the hair shaft. This means it causes fusing of the cuticles making hair brittle and more susceptible to breakage. Not only that, but constantly putting your hair up in a ponytail can add to the stress from the glycation, causing further weakening and breakage. SAVE ME FROM Sun + Sweat was designed to repair the damage caused by sweat and damage from UV rays. It can improve the flexibility of the hair shaft up to 140%. Think: bonds, bonds, bonds. When your hair is bleached, dyed, or relaxed, you are breaking bonds in the hair shaft and then either oxidizing the melanin in the hair or inserting color, or realigning the broken protein bonds to straighten curly hair (or to curl straight hair). This process has proven to cause the MOST damage possible to your hair. This completely weakens the hair shaft, causing your hair to break at its weakest point, which many women think is hair loss. This hair loss can be completely prevented if the hair is taken care of! Doing an overnight treatment with SAVE ME FROM Chemical Conflict before and after a bleach, dye, perm, or relaxing treatment can restore the strength without causing you to lose your new look. Not only that, but it can be easily mixed in with the chemicals being used during treatment to prevent too many bonds from breaking. Most other bond builders contain silicones, which can give a silky feeling to the hair but works very temporarily and can actually cause buildup on the hair and even more damage later. Don’t forget to care for the scalp. We’ve heard it all too often but healthy hair really does start from a healthy scalp. All too often though, the ingredients used in hair products aren’t designed for the scalp and the ingredients added in for the scalp aren’t great at making the hair look great. We invested countless hours into ensuring our ingredients were great for both the hair and scalp. We all love hyaluronic acid for the skin but who knew it was also a wonder ingredient perfect for hydration and defrizzing the hair. Caffeine is also another one favored for skin and offering amazing stimulating scalp benefits. These are just a few of what we call our skin care worthy actives the optimize scalp health for healthier hair that’s more resistant to damage.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Take care of your body. Eating healthy, exercise, sleep, good skincare and good hair care are all ways that someone can feel most comfortable in their own body. It helps reduce the chances of many preventable diseases. Take care of your mind. Regular mental exercises like mindfulness and education give your brain what it needs to experience healthy waves of mental states. Everyone has ups and downs, and this is to be expected, but it takes practice to bring yourself back to baseline and improve your decision making. Take care of your relationships. Social health is equally important as your body and mind. Healthy relationships take work and exercise. This may include volunteering for a cause you believe in, being a part of a faith group, and/or maintaining familial relationships.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Our company not only wants to bring all women the opportunity to experience amazing hair, we also donate 10% of our net income to suicide prevention causes. While our mission is to ultimately end suicide, more specifically we believe this can be accomplished by suicide prevention knowledge becoming common knowledge. When most people start a job, they may learn CPR, how to avoid sexual harassment, or laws around confidentiality. Rarely is mental health discussed or what the signs of potential suicide look like. Our far-reaching goal is to bring knowledge of suicide prevention into homes, schools, and workplaces in order to reduce and eliminate the likelihood of suicide and other mental health crises.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The poem “Anyway” by Mother Theresa has been a major guiding light in my life. It has taught me how to find true peace in my life even when others, or life in general, treats me unfairly. I believe that any success I have experienced in life is due to the perspective that, no matter what, I am the one who determines my own course.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I enjoy watching Shark Tank as much as the rest of them, and I would love to pick Lori Greiner’s brain!

How can our readers follow you online?

They can join our newsletter on www.savemefrom.com or follow us on Instagram and Facebook @savemefrom.usa, on Twitter @savemefrom_usa, and Pinterest!

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!