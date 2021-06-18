April LaMon of Alosant: “Deliver on your promises”

Although it’s great to have big individual goals, it’s amazing to work with others to achieve something that’s far beyond the scope of what I can do myself. The idea of committing to a goal bigger than myself and being willing to put myself out there to make it happen is very important to me.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles. Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing April LaMon.

April LaMon is an experienced entrepreneur and residential real estate specialist with a penchant for developing innovative digital platforms that seamlessly connect communities with their residents. She has pioneered the creation and growth of groundbreaking programs and services to the benefit of residential communities nationwide. In 2017, LaMon founded Alosant with Michael Swanson after Rancho Mission Viejo requested a fully functional native app for its master-planned community. Since then, Alosant has grown significantly, earning a reputation among industry leaders for delivering on its promises.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Thank you for having me! I’ve always had an innate curiosity and sense of attraction toward marketing and consumer behavior from very early on. Throughout my career, I’ve worked with global companies such as PepsiCo., Kraft Foods Group and Armstrong World Industries — all of which were highly data driven. This experience ultimately led me to working with my business partner Michael Swanson. We co-founded Lead In-Site, which is a provider of online research behavior for the senior living industry. The company quickly grew in prominence and popularity, and we were tapped by a master-planned community developer in Southern California to address a growing need: a native mobile app to support community lifestyle services. That’s how our Bozeman, MT based company Alosant and the Alosant ResX™ software solution were born.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

In our case, the ‘aha moment’ came from the developer of Rancho Mission Viejo, who recognized the need for a mobile app that would support the lifestyle-rich amenities of his 23,000-acre Southern California master-planned community. Based on our reputation in the online research behavior industry, we were hired to help figure out the solution to that need.

In 2017, we configured and implemented a comprehensive, community-branded lifestyle app to house ‘everything in one place,’ from event calendars and amenity passes to outdoor recreation maps, business listings, and more. The app was an instant hit among community residents, achieving a 90% adoption rate in the first three months.

Since then, Alosant has grown exponentially, and through its Alosant ResX™ solution, we now power native apps for more than 50 of the fastest growing and most progressive master-planned communities across the country.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Between my first and second year of graduate school, I worked for General Mills and was introduced to Ann Fudge. She just struck me as such an authentic person and it was incredibly compelling to me to meet this woman, who was working in 1986 in a senior position at a Fortune 100 company.

Seeing an African American woman in a leadership role was something I identified with considering my own Mexican heritage. Ann didn’t look like everyone else and that really helped me believe that I could fit into this world, too. It was possible to be me…I could be a woman, I could succeed, and I could create my own path. Later that year, I took the opportunity to follow Ann from General Mills to General Foods and continued to work in her organization for several years.

The most powerful memory I have of Ann was her standing at the coffee station with tears in her eyes. I said, “oh my gosh, what’s the matter?” and she said, “oh no… I’m fine, my baby started high school today.” She had such a unique way of exemplifying humanity, while at the same time being a powerful force in business. I just thought in that moment, this is the person I want to be like. I was fortunate to work with her in the late 80’s during those formative years of my career.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe one of our company’s greatest commodities and the element that makes Alosant stand out most is that we are multi-generational founders. My business partner Michael Swanson and I started our first company when I was 50 and he was 25. The dynamic of a millennial and a baby boomer combine to bring entirely different perspectives, experiences, and attitudes around technology and business. It’s allowed us to take a unique approach to problem-solving. Despite the things that look different on the outside, we share deeply held core values that enable us to leverage the best of our individual contributions.

While I was consulting, a client of mine asked me to review a website. I was immediately intrigued by the solution that was being presented. When I asked who the website developer was, my client — who was a man of very few words — responded simply: MY SON! Michael had created a solution that was so counter-intuitive, and I wanted to know HOW he garnered those insights. I received a glimpse into a thought process that became the foundation of our first company… and the rest is history!

Looking back, starting a company with Michael, who was 25 at the time, looked riskier than it felt in the moment. The openness on both of our parts to embrace the strengths in each other proved to be a really great bet.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My husband and I are involved with the Montana-based organization Warriors and Quiet Waters. This organization uses fly fishing as a tool to help post-9/11 combat veterans re-integrate into civilian life, while also supporting their loved ones. Our love of fly fishing brought us to this group, and we truly believe that through the therapeutic experience of fly fishing, camaraderie can be built, mental health can be improved, and relationships can be strengthened. We are proud to support this important cause by fundraising on their behalf, hosting warriors in our home for themed dinners in support of their annual auction, and taking a leadership role on the organization’s board.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity:

Curiosity is always at the top of my list both for me and what I look for in others. Curiosity is so important because the obvious answer is not always the best answer. Being willing to go beneath the surface reveals threads that can lead to unexpected places which can ultimately become the source of inspiration for a solution. Real magic happens when you have the curiosity to go beyond the obvious.

I once had a person tell me all of my friends were quirky, to which I responded, “I know, isn’t that awesome!” To me, they are interesting people and I find it compelling to spend time with them and to get to know them beyond the obvious. Curiosity is an important characteristic for me personally, professionally, and leads me to a satisfied life of being ‘the learner.’

2. Committing to and being resilient around a common goal

I was a classical pianist growing up, and as much as I loved it, piano is very solitary. What I loved even more was playing cello in an orchestra. After being introduced to the orchestra at an early age and hearing the sound of many instruments coming together to create something beautiful and powerful, I was instantly inspired and thought “I have got to get up there!”

I follow this same principle in business today. Although it’s great to have big individual goals, it’s amazing to work with others to achieve something that’s far beyond the scope of what I can do myself. The idea of committing to a goal bigger than myself and being willing to put myself out there to make it happen is very important to me.

3. Grit

Another characteristic that I look for in myself and in the people we hire at Alosant is grit. Often times the best breakthroughs occur when you commit to doing something hard, even when you don’t feel like doing it. There is real power in showing up every day to be a part of the things that are hard as well as the things that we celebrate.

While I feel regret at what kids and students have weathered through COVID and the disruptions in their education, I realize what they are really learning is the power of grit. These young people are having to learn about the power of tenacity so much earlier now, and I know it will serve them well.

When I am interviewing candidates for Alosant, I am able to recognize grit by identifying the nuggets of information found beyond the story the candidate is telling me. Something that tells me this person has the grit to help grow our company and is someone I can further develop.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Thankfully, I have had wonderful guidance over the course of my career and don’t have many regrets; however, one piece of advice that I think is a disservice for young people today is to find their passion right away. There is this notion that defining it early will somehow become an elixir to creating a purpose-filled life. Instead, I prefer advice that encourages young people to trust their gut, and to seek and be open to opportunities as they unfold. Scott Galloway has written several books including The Four: The Hidden DNA of Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google. The 10th chapter of that book has his prescription for young people starting their career. It essentially says: If you can realize what you’re good it, don’t be afraid to just get started.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

One of the hardest challenges in creating a new business, product, or service is that there are multiple layers in the process. I think of it as a series of building blocks; if you have an established category that you are entering and you have a better offering within that category (something that either doesn’t exist, is cheaper, or creates a better outcome) — you have the luxury of working within a framework of established category awareness. For example, if there’s already a budget line item for your customer somewhere, your focus is making your product and brand story compelling.

Our situation at Alosant was different, as we were not entering the market in an established category, product, or brand. It was difficult to create the initial market for our product and then compel people to believe they needed a product like ours — basically, we were telling them they had a problem they didn’t even know they had at the time. The status quo was no longer going to be sufficient.

There was a day when real estate developers debated whether to make Wi-Fi available in their community (was there a cost benefit, ROI?). Today, there is NO debate — they must provide Wi-Fi access within their community.

That’s where we see Alosant. A branded, native app will become a resident expectation. In fact, it’s already starting to become the standard, just like Wi-Fi.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

We started Alosant with a highly influential client, who was also a mentor to us. It became clear that having him as a sounding board to affirm that we were on the right path was incredibly helpful. Having a client who was able to offer validation, encouragement, data, and anecdotal feedback was very beneficial in helping see us through the challenging times.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I was recently listening to a podcast about the entrepreneurial rollercoaster. The coaster can go up or down any month, week, or even day. I’ve gained the perspective that the highs are never as high as you’d think, and the lows are never as low as you’d think. Temperancebecomes a key trait as you work through this journey.

As a leader in a startup company, I recognize everyone is looking to the founders, especially to me as the CEO, to ask, “how are we doing?” Providing the steady keel for this boat called Alosant is so important for keeping the team focused on what we are collectively seeking to accomplish.

Your team, clients and prospects are looking to you and want to believe in you. Giving into the emotional swings will be more detrimental to the company than just about anything else you can do. It’s crucial to keep your company focused.

There are so many great organizations, like Encore (encore.org), where seasoned executives volunteer. Very often, we think we’re seeking out mentors who have already done what we’ve done, or we think they have a silver bullet to solve the problems that we’re facing in the business. That’s rare. You can take advantage of the perspective, wisdom, and steady hand of someone who has previously weathered these storms and feelings of uncertainty.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I have a real bias toward bootstrapping. I would go so far as to say it’s best to try and start your company with a client already secured. Having an initial client will help create revenue that will then ignite the bootstrapping. It also requires some of those characteristics I mentioned earlier — curiosity, resourcefulness, grit, and tenacity. That’s not to say that bootstrapping is the only avenue. However, for entrepreneurs who start out with venture capital in mind, so much attention is devoted to the pitch and often, not nearly enough time is devoted to figuring out how to create a successful business. Venture capital can sometimes diminish the fundamentals of what it will take to create a business.

Bootstrapping requires that you wrestle down your core business development questions early on. By having an initial client, it means that you’ve spent time refining the problem that you’re trying to solve, and you are headed in a direction that someone is willing to invest in you and your product.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview: Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1) Start with a client

Mike and I have started two companies together, and I started a consulting practice prior to that. The best advice I received before founding these companies was to start with a client. It’s difficult to start a business without revenue and someone who believes in what you’re doing. I would shop my idea until I found someone who was compelled to invest in me. In other words, “I would keep your day job until you have secured a client.”

As I mentioned earlier, the idea for Alosant stemmed from our first client, Rancho Mission Viejo. Paul Johnson, the highly esteemed developer, asked us to build a native mobile app for the master-planned community. We love complex problems so were compelled to give it 100%. They gave us 360-degree access to the people who the app serves: developers, the lifestyle team, builder sales reps, marketing experts, and community residents.

By the time we had met with other developers and the lifestyle teams, we really understood their business and it resonated with us. This sentiment has been echoed ever since.

2) Pick your clients wisely

Be highly selective about who you’re targeting for that next group of clients. One of the reasons Alosant has been so successful in such a short period of time is because we homed in on industry influencers and carefully selected early adopters in their respective markets. For startups, like many industries, you are known by the company you keep.

3) Deliver on your promises

There is nothing more valuable for a startup than your reputation. The reputation for an early startup comes from its founders. Be selective about the promises you make and be tireless in delivering on those promises. Your credibility is your currency to grow your business.

This part of our company culture was inspired by the CEO I worked for at Armstrong World Industries. He believed that all other value statements really added up to one simple but very powerful idea: always deliver on your promises. By making it that simple, everyone in the global company, regardless of cultural differences, could understand it in any language. It really put a lot of empowerment in each employee to determine how they could help the company delivery on its promises.

Another element to this motto is that we make internal promises to each other as well. As the company grows, we won’t be able to achieve our external promises if we’re not delivering on our internal promises. What I love is that there is both an external component as well as an internal one.

4) Be manically focused on your product quality

The quality of your product is the expression of your word (credibility) day in and day out. You cannot rest on your laurels. You need to be searching for innovation, very often outside of your core industry, because those innovations are touching, impacting, and influencing your customers in other parts of their life.

5) Build the right team

Very quicky, just like being a pianist versus being in an orchestra, your company will grow to the point where you can’t just do it by yourself. Building a team that will help your company grow is critical. Part of delivering on your promise is no longer in your hands when your company grows, so this is a critical step. The path that we’ve started at Alosant is to work with young, hungry, ambitious people.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Mistakes are subjective; however, when we look at the past, there has typically been an ethos of ‘grow at any cost,’ which often comes at the expense of people. While this is not universally the case, there’s often an attitude of revering exhaustion, burnout, or grinding people… and when they can’t take it anymore, they become easily replaceable.

Growth at any cost is not aspirational. We are hiring whole people who bring their whole self to work as part of a team. They are naturally going to accomplish more, and produce better, healthier outcomes.

An organization will emulate the leader, so culture change must start at the top. CEOs and Founders need to ask what type of impact they want to have internally and externally, and they must model those values consistently, or it just won’t happen.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

One of the things I find most centering is having an outlet that compels me to be 100% present. Whether I am flyfishing or playing classical piano, I must be 100% focused in the moment to really enjoy it and have a satisfying experience. It’s important to find something else, besides work, in our lives that we can’t enjoy or be successful at unless we are 100% present.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There’s an entity called Le Dîner en Blanc. It started in Paris and is an elegant large-scale picnic that takes place in a secret location, revealed at the very last minute. All guests wear white and come prepared with everything they need to have a lovely meal. I happened to be in Paris when one of these events was happening and I was truly captivated by the idea of people in a community coming together in an unrehearsed way to share a meal.

I borrowed elements of that concept and brought it to Lancaster, PA, where I was living at the time. The first year, we had 85 people and it continued to grow exponentially each year after that. By the time we got to our fourth year, we had a group of 2,500 very diverse people dining together on Barnstormers Baseball Field in Lancaster. In addition to the Amish, there’s a thriving Hispanic, Black, and LGBT community in Lancaster. The goal was to find leaders who would try to bring as many facets of the community together in one place as possible. People who might not have interacted previously would come together for a night. We called it Fete en Blanc.

Here’s a video of that great night here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7YN2bKVtn4

I love Fete en Blanc because this idea has ZERO agenda. It’s simply about people coming together. There was no charity, there was no ask. People brought everything they needed to enjoy a meal together. That’s it! There’s great power in breaking bread with others. If I can do anything to touch the lives of as many people as possible, I would find a way to touch them through food.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sallie Krawchek is the CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest, a digital financial advisor for women. After an incredibly successful career with Bank of America, she recognized that the finance industry is largely created by men and for men. Women are largely underrepresented as leaders and investors in the financial world. Sallie created a company to help women become educated and savvy investors. I just love and admire what she’s doing. I gave an Ellevest membership to my stepdaughter as a birthday gift so she could start seeing the power of investing in herself and her future. Ellevest is set within a framework attuned to putting resources around women, so they become smart, savvy, financial managers of their own future. I would love to meet Sallie. I would love to hear what she’s learning.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Alosant.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/aprillamon/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mikejswanson/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!