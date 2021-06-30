April Johnson and Sharon Cao of Happied: “Know your Audience”

Make it Fun: you can add a DJ to our events to really turn up the vibe — it’s been a really popular add on. We love our icebreaker activities because it gets folks comfortable interacting virtually before we jump into the activity.

As a part of our series about “5 Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event”, I had the pleasure of interviewing April Johnson and Sharon Cao of Happied.

Happied, a platform for virtual team building, client engagement, and group celebration that connects people over exceptional food and drink experiences, was started in 2017 by co-founder April Johnson and co-founder Sharon Cao joined in 2019. They believe true joy, happiness, and connection starts with interesting food and drink.

April was born and raised in Inglewood, California and moved to Washington, D.C. to attend law school at Georgetown University in 2010. April spent her entire life around entrepreneurship, even starting her own tutoring company fresh off an undergraduate degree in 2008. After practicing law in D.C. and wishing for a career that focused on her love of food and drink, April decided to make the leap to start Happied in 2017.

Sharon was born in China and immigrated to the United States when she was four. She also spent time around entrepreneurship growing up — her father chased the American Dream with side-hustles, allowing her to see the ups and downs firsthand. Sharon studied engineering at University of Virginia and began a successful (but a bit boring) career in consulting. She knew that her real passion was food and drink, compiling lists and spreadsheets of recommendations for fun. She sent one fateful DM to @happieddc in 2019 and shortly thereafter became part of the team.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

April: I’m proud to say I was born and raised in Inglewood, California! My mom had her own law practice so I spent my whole life around entrepreneurship.

Sharon: I was born in China and my family immigrated to the US when I was four. Similar to April, I spent a lot of time around entrepreneurship growing up — my dad was always doing side hustles that exposed me to the ups and downs firsthand. We didn’t realize the similarities in our backstory until recently but it makes a lot of sense.

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

April: I went to law school and practiced law for a bit, but I always had a passion for food and drink and gathering people together. Practicing law for me was all-consuming, so I made the leap to entrepreneurship to fulfill my passion.

Sharon: I was working in consulting prior to Happied. I spent all my free time organizing and adding to this master spreadsheet of perfect places for date nights, group hangouts, and great restaurants. Like April, I was pretty unfulfilled in consulting, so I started exploring ways to make something like the spreadsheet a full-time gig. I found Happied on Instagram and sent them a DM saying I was interested in joining the team — the rest is history!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

April: This story is less funny and more of a “wow, what a learning curve!” moment. We had to pivot the business considerably to stay alive during the pandemic, so we began marketing ourselves to corporate partners who had a significant focus on employee health and wellness. We knew our events (which are actually fun!) could be such a great team morale builder — it’s not just another Zoom call. We got a huge first client and let’s just say we weren’t prepared for all the special aspects of corporate events — we had mostly focused on social gatherings prior to that. Needless to say we have the format down pat now and have grown our corporate client base tremendously.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Sharon: I recently read Eat a Peach by David Chang and it just spoke so directly to me. As a Chinese American that grew up in a pretty traditional Chinese household, my parents just couldn’t accept that I wanted to chase my food and drink related dreams. There are so many parallels in that book that relate to me that I work to get better on every day: forever overworking, quick to lose my patience/temper, not speaking up, being very open about mental health, wanting so badly to please my parents, etc etc.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

April: I always tell people to ”focus on what makes you happy.” I don’t know if there’s an official source for that, but it’s been a mantra that I live by. Life is short and we only have one so don’t get caught up in the hype of what everyone says is popular or the “right” way to do things. Start that business, join the new company, go back to school, start a passion project. It’s better to try and fail than to never have tried at all. And when you try, give it all you’ve got. No one builds greatness alone — find people you can trust to help motivate you in whatever you’re doing in life.

Sharon: Cheesy and maybe overused, but “Walk in someone else’s shoes. Or at least eat their food.” Anthony Bourdain said that and he’s one of my biggest idols ever. Food has always been the centerpiece of everything that I do, no matter what city I travel to, the first thing I research is what amazing foods I’ll eat when I get there. Food is such a connector of people and to eat someone else’s food teaches you a lot about them and their culture.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing events in general?

April: of course — Happied is an events company at its core! We started out hosting social happy hours to bring people together over exceptional food and drink experiences. When the event industry shifted, so did we — pivoting is how event and food tech companies survive.

Can you tell us a bit about your experience organizing live virtual events? Can you share any interesting stories about them?

Sharon: Like April said, the pandemic left most in the events industry with no choice but to pivot. For us, it was all about how to make our events “not just another Zoom call.” The two most notable ways we do this is by pairing groups with trained social hosts that have been specifically selected for them, and by offering experience kits that are delivered right to your door and contain everything you need for your event.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job creating live virtual events? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

April: I’m not just saying this for self-promotion, but we truly believe we’ve almost perfected the model. From baby showers to client appreciation events to employee team building, we have done it all, and we’ve done it successfully.

Sharon: I totally agree. Our ability to take and implement feedback has been a huge help in offering the best events possible. We recently added some more culinary-focused options to our lineup — including sushi making!

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to run a live virtual event? What can be done to avoid those errors?

April: one of the first things we do is make sure everyone has their camera on. As annoying as that sounds, it’s difficult to engage with participants if we can’t see their body language and expressions! That way, the host can play off the group.

Sharon: I’d also say engaging with the group in an authentic way is so important — some participants like to unmute and speak, others like using the chat box — just sharing and having a conversation with the group is really key to making our experiences really memorable.

Which virtual platform have you found to be most effective to be able to bring everyone together virtually?

April: we stick to Zoom! It is the most effective for allowing everyone to see and interact with each other, which is very important for our events. Happied events are designed to be super engaging where teams and groups can dance with each other, show off their food and drinks, and feel the spirit of togetherness.

Are there any essential tools or software that you think an event organizer needs to know about?

April: I think they need to be a master of technology on whatever software they choose to host their virtual events. Read the support articles, know all of the features and functionality, and make sure you are using them in a way that serves the purpose of your event. There are so many different softwares for different types of events that I can’t say one is necessarily essential.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. An in-person event can have a certain electric energy. How do you create an engaging and memorable event when everyone is separated and in their own homes? What are the “Five Things You Need To Know To Successfully Run a Live Virtual Event” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Know your Audience: this probably goes without saying, but a Bachelorette party has a way different vibe than a team building event. It’s also good to get a sense of if this group has done activities together before, or if this is the first time bringing them together. Then you can tailor the experience to them. Control the Flow: a virtual event with no structure, activities, or timeline is completely pointless. Our social hosts keep things moving in a natural way without making it seem rushed or forced. Make it Fun: you can add a DJ to our events to really turn up the vibe — it’s been a really popular add on. We love our icebreaker activities because it gets folks comfortable interacting virtually before we jump into the activity. Add Something Special: for Happied, our experience kits really seal the deal. For your own group, perhaps it’s a prize giveaway, a handwritten thank you note, or a cool invitation. Give Back: every Happied event helps provide income for the hospitality workforce, which we’re really proud of. Our clients get to have a great time while keeping someone employed.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a live virtual event that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

April: if you’re going to use the Happied model, pick an event first and build your event around that. Of course the logistical details are important, too, but since we’ve all been working from home with virtual tools, most folks are well aware of what’s available.

Sharon: I’d say know what you want to accomplish. Do you want to celebrate something? Bring a team closer together? Or just get to know each other?

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

April: we *have already* inspired a movement! Allowing people to have exceptional shared experiences over food and drink that are location-independent is a way of providing connection that has been lost in today’s virtual world. We truly love and believe in what we do.

Sharon: I’d also say making the events and hospitality industry more inclusive is a top priority of ours. We have solidarity happy hours, which are public ticketed events meant to be a safe space to discuss social justice issues like race. We’ve also focused on building out corporate and group offerings focusing on celebrating a variety of communities, like a Pride Month celebration and a Juneteenth celebration. We also make it a priority to partner with other women-, BIPOC-, immigrant- owned businesses.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

April: I am a huge fan of Andrew Zimmern. He’s my friend in my head, and I would love to meet him in real life. His style embodies the Happied brand. I always think of him when I try to explain how people should feel at a Happied event. He’s the type of person that can go anywhere, make friends with anyone, and make people feel welcome. That’s what we try to do at Happied. We believe food and drink should be inclusive and that Happied is a place for people of all groups and backgrounds to come together and break bread.

Sharon: This is kind of a random one but I am very intrigued by Chamillionaire, like Ridin’ was THE song of the early 2000s and my ringtone for probably multiple years. Then he just disappeared out of the spotlight — became a very successful tech investor AND is using his money and (somewhat) fame to invest in female and BIPOC founded businesses. Honestly, how cool would it be to have lunch with Chamillionaire and have a company backed by him.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.