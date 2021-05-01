April Brucker: “Don’t question the journey”

There is nothing wrong with choosing your art and yourself over toxicity.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing April Brucker.

April Brucker is an American actress, author, comedienne, reality television personality and ventriloquist. Her television credits include Entertainment Tonight (CBS Paramount), Inside Edition (King World), The Layover (Travel Channel), My Strange Addiction (TLC), Today (NBC), Videos After Dark (ABC), The Wendy Williams Show (FOX), What’s My Secret? (MTV), What Would You Do? (ABC) and many other network, cable and international TV shows. The Wrap News — Covering Hollywood described her as “sweet, adorable… with a hint of insanity.” Vegas.com called her “America’s favorite female ventriloquist.” Newsmax TV said she is “a fantastic entertainer.” April spent more than a decade living, acting and performing in New York City at cabarets, in comedy clubs and in off-Broadway shows. In Las Vegas where she now resides, she has performed at Notoriety Theater, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino and is currently the special guest star in the all-female revue “BurlesQ” at Alexis Park Resort. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in Acting at New York University’s Tisch School and was awarded a Master of Fine Arts Degree in Creative Writing & Screenwriting from Antioch University Los Angeles. She is the author of several books, including the recently published Don’t Read My Lips! — America’s Foremost Female Ventriloquist Reveals The Secrets of How to be a Successful Vent (CFBP Bestsellers, ISBN 0984208585).

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Growing up in a Pittsburgh suburb, I was the child of two educators. That meant we weren’t allowed to watch television on weeknights and our house was filled wall to wall with books. On the rare occasion, we were allowed television, there were only three channels. When I was 13, my brother started playing football. My dad wanted to see how our team stacked up against the neighboring districts and the only way to find out was to get the local sports channel, which we didn’t have. This meant getting cable, and to get that one channel, you had to sign up for 20.

One Friday night after my brother’s football game, my dad, brother, sister, mom and myself were enjoying our new cable while watching the local scores. The local sports channel went to commercials and my dad hates commercials. So, he changed the channel and low and behold there was an Edgar Bergen TV special. We all tried to talk like the ventriloquists on the screen, but because of my great-grandmother’s Irish smile, I was the only one that could do it. That Christmas, a Groucho Marx puppet was waiting for me under the tree.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I practiced daily with my Groucho Marx puppet becoming a self-taught ventriloquist. By the time I was 14, I had my own show on public access TV, was performing ventriloquism at local events, acted in local theatre and won a Quill and Scroll for my writing. By age 17, my public access TV show, Storytime with April and Friends, where my clown puppet Sweetie Pie and I read bedtime stories to children, was seen on local stations in 36 states, six countries and on the Internet. I then began my studies at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts where I earned my bachelor’s degree in Acting.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

May Wilson (my blonde look-a-like roommate puppet) and I were cast as the snarky ventriloquist duo on What Would You Do? (ABC’s hidden camera show). Shooting on location at the South Street Seaport, a homeless woman, who was actually an actress plant, was the brunt of May’s callous comedy comments.

May said to the homeless woman, “Hey homeless woman, why don’t you get a work ethic and self-respect?”

Around the corner, a doorman to a luxury building was on his cigarette break. He already looked like he was having a bad day and, as he approached, he looked even angrier. Walking up to us he said, “Stop making fun of the homeless lady!”

I said, “It’s not me, it’s her,” as I pointed to May.

The doorman said,, “Oh yeah, when the cops come they are going to arrest both of youze!”

Seconds later, host John Quinones and the camera crew appeared. The doorman instantly became a hero on national TV and, in an O. Henry twist, not only did the homeless woman reveal to the doorman that she was an actor, but she also had taken a 100 dollars car service trip to the shooting location, thus putting her in a higher income bracket than any of us. May Wilson was of course jealous because she was the one who needed a sugar daddy.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was about 15, I was doing shows around town, mostly at nursing homes, with my first puppet, Groucho Marx. My mom and I got to one facility for a performance and the program director said, “We are having you in the memory unit today. Is that okay?” I had no idea what she meant, let alone what she was asking; so, I said that was fine.

A few minutes later, we got to the memory unit and a woman greeted us in a rain slicker, boots and her opened umbrella. Mind you it was a sunny day and this should have been a red flag , but I was just eager to perform. I started my show and that’s when all hell broke loose. The residents were not just vocal at Groucho; they were mad. One resident demanded to know why he didn’t do movies with his brothers anymore. Another wanted to know why he didn’t bring his brothers. Finally, one woman grabbed Groucho and screamed, “Please take me with you! My children locked me in here! You have the money!”

I couldn’t understand their rage at this plastic puppet, but then I realized two things: 1. They thought he was real. 2. Memory unit means dementia!

So, I had to think on my feet and fast. I switched gears and just did a show where Groucho talked to the residents about his career and his brothers and from there on, the show was a success. Years later, people have told me I was good on my feet. If only they knew.

Moral of the story: When you encounter the unexpected, roll with it.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently performing as the special guest star in BurlesQ, an all-female revue at Alexis Park Resort Las Vegas. May Wilson and I perform a comedy ventriloquism set, plus I also TJGL (towel juggle) as seen on ABC’s Videos After Dark hosted by Bob Saget. My fellow cast members include the Las Vegas Premiere Showgirls directed by Folies Bergère alumna Cari Byers and award-winning Vegas comedian Sean E. Cooper.

My new book on ventriloquism, Don’t Read My Lips, was just recently published and is available from Amazon and from booksellers worldwide. Since its release, I’ve been busy doing two or three interviews per week with reporters, radio hosts and podcasters across the country, plus England, Scotland and other European countries.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

To quote the late, great advertising exec Leo Burnett, “If you reach for the stars, you might not get them. But you won’t come down with a hand full of mud either.”

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity, as well as color-blind casting, are vitally important in film, television and in all media for several reasons:

Literature, whether it is fiction, nonfiction, stage play, screenplay or teleplays, is the great equalizer. These vehicles are not only a way for all stories to be told, but also to give a voice to marginalized people so they can be heard on a larger scale.

Diversity on screen and in casting helps bring about social change and helps get the ball rolling on off-screen dialogue, whether it is conversations about race, sexual orientation, gender identity or differently-abled people. Film and television help normalize inclusion, case in point: the first interracial kiss on Star Trek.

Diversity on screen builds diversity off-screen by showing all people are capable of love, loss and every experience in between, as all stories have universal themes. Inclusion helps us see people who are different than ourselves not as outsiders, but as members of our community. Diversity helps us realize that a community is only as strong as its most vulnerable members. Until a community is safe for everyone, it’s not safe for anyone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Not everyone is going to like or appreciate what you are doing and that’s okay; they aren’t the people to help you. No doesn’t always mean no, sometimes it means not yet. This is a marathon and not a sprint. There is nothing wrong with choosing your art and yourself over toxicity. Don’t question the journey; just go with it. The outcome will be different than you expected, but it will be better than you imagined and beyond your wildest dreams.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t focus on other people; focus on yourself because in the end, your competition is yourself. What is yours will be yours and what belongs to other people will be theirs. Remember, you do this because you love it; so, watch a good movie, read a good screenplay and enjoy an ice cream cone.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would call the movement #ISurvivedandThrived. As many of my followers know, I am a domestic violence survivor. While experiencing a breakup from an abusive partner, not only did I reclaim my love for ventriloquism, but I pursued my dreams harder than ever. The hashtag and videos would be people talking about the obstacles they overcame to pursue their goals, whether it was domestic violence, poverty, health issues, being differently-abled, discrimination, etc. This would not only inspire people to reach for their dreams, but show others who are facing similar obstacles that not only are they not alone, but they can get out and it does get better.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would not be successful if it wasn’t for my mom. When I told her that I wanted to do the comedy and ventriloquism thing for real, she didn’t say no. Instead, she said, “Baby, let’s get you to New York.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Mark Twain once said it best, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would have dinner with Joe Biden. His presidential win was a story of overcoming obstacles and adversity. I am glad to have voted for him. Plus, I want Joe Biden to meet my newest puppet, Joe Bidentime.

