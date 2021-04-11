Contributor Log In/Sign Up
April 13: Be Kind to Lawyers Day

8 Acts of Kindness to Show your Lawyer Some Love

Be Kind to Lawyers Day
Be Kind to Lawyers Day

International Be Kind to Lawyers Day was established in 2008 as way to lay off the lawyer jokes for one day and sincerely acknowledge these hardworking professionals who give and do so much for their clients. The work of lawyers is the invisible thread running through everything a business or organization accomplishes.

Here are 8 acts of kindness to show your lawyer some love (and most of them are free):

  1. Say thank you. Seems simple, right? But, lawyers are often blamed and rarely thanked. When they succeed, it’s viewed as “just doing their job” and when they fail, clients often don’t realize how bad they feel, how hard they tried and the beating they’re giving themselves. So, thank them for the effort. I have a client who regularly contacts me after sessions to say thank you. He paid for the service and doesn’t have to, but it makes both of us feel good.
  2. Refer a friend. Many lawyers view their work as a service and don’t like asking for business (for a multitude of reasons). When your lawyer is doing a great job, tell your friends about it. Make introductions without being asked.
  3. Give praise. Let your lawyers know, when they’ve gone above and beyond for you, how appreciated it is. And if they report to someone else, tell their boss about the great job they did.
  4. Post a shout-out. Wouldn’t it be nice to open your LinkedIn account and see kind words coming your way? Do that for your lawyer. Let everyone know you appreciate your lawyer. And mention their area of expertise.
  5. Just say yes. If your lawyer asks for an extension of time and it won’t cost you money, agree to it. It took a lot to ask and their well-being may be on the line.
  6. Send a gift. In professional relationships, it’s sometimes hard to know when giving a gift is appropriate or if you should be the one on the receiving end. For example, your lawyer gets you a fantastic result and also nets herself a big fee. Who thanks who? I say both. Send your lawyer a gift for her zealous advocacy and the personal sacrifices she most likely made on your behalf.
  7. Provide a testimonial. Surprise your lawyer with an unsolicited and detailed endorsement on LinkedIn. This also gives you a chance to interact with your network and provides an opportunity for your lawyer to make new connections.
  8. Ask how they’re doing. Sometimes it’s nice to simply hear that another person is interested in your well-being. It helps lawyers feel that their work matters and their efforts are noticed and appreciated.

Here’s to our lawyers! Happy Be Kind to Lawyers Day!

    Dena Lefkowitz, Esq., PCC, Lawyer Coach at Achievement by Design

    Dena is a professional coach and former lawyer with a national practice helping attorneys and executives increase career satisfaction by creating business development plans and strategies, acquiring leadership skills and making successful career transitions - the things they don't teach you in school.

    After reinventing herself several times and transitioning from deeply unhappy lawyer to one with a great sense of purpose and direction, Dena wanted to help others do the same in their careers and lives and decided to become a professional coach for lawyers.

    Dena is a regular contributor to The Legal Intelligencer and has been featured in Forbes, Huffington Post, Philadelphia Business Journal, and The Jewish Exponent.

    Dena is certified by the International Coach Federation and is a former board member of the Philadelphia chapter. She successfully coached a best-selling author, lawyers, accountants, and chief executives in many industries. She graduated from Temple University School of Law in Philadelphia and the College of Executive Coaching in California.

