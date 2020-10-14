“Appreciate the small things.” With Penny Bauder & Tracey Moyer Fudge

Many executives need help when it comes to leveraging social media as a B2B company. The idea of social selling has been a paradigm shift for many people. So watching clients transform not only in their capabilities but in their appreciation of leveraging social media has a medium to drive business. It has been amazing to see the massive results I have been able to get for my clients. The Silver Lining in Covid-19 for me has been a huge new wave of people suddenly wanting to do more to leverage social media for growing business.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of my series about how women leaders in tech and STEM are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tracey Moyer Fudge.

Tracey Moyer Fudge spent 25 years in Corporate America and then escaped to start her own businesses. She finds joy and prospers through helping Executives to Achieve Accelerated & Sustainable Growth.

The LinkedAuthority™ Method is just one method to help leaders leverage social media, influencer marketing and thought leadership to accelerate the growth of their business on a sustainable basis.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Six years ago I was hit with two devastating pieces of news simultaneously: I was told that I was no longer needed in my cushy corporate job and two days later I was told I had cancer.

After pulling myself up and getting my act together post shock, I decided to build something on my own….something that could help people. And I have never looked back.

I was in technology sales for a long, long time in various roles. I was always responsible for revenue, bringing in new leads, bringing in logos and closing deals. I was a hunter applying old-school selling tactics!

Fast forward several years. I got married and had kids. Then suddenly, everything fell apart at once. I went through a divorce and a few months after that got settled, I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

I quickly realized that I needed a change. I was already burned out on Corporate America. I watched how brilliant people ran startups, so I always wanted to go out on my own and be a real entrepreneur.

After I got over my fear of the unknown and dealt with my personal issues, I started my new business. I named business the Thrive Ad Agency. I soon realized “Oh my God, I don’t have as many clients coming in the door as I anticipated!”

The tactics and strategies that I learned before as a sales person NO LONGER worked. Yikes. The problem was I didn’t have a lot of money or a lot of runway to waste, so I worked fast at figuring out what was wrong. I soon realized the BUYING process was changing fast with the advent of social media. I was applying old-school tactics that DID NOT work.

After much analysis, new realization and testing of the new sales landscape, I came up with the LinkedAuthority™ Method in order to survive and to grow my agency. It is a method to go out and tell the world who you are and what you’re doing and then nurture the relationships to the point that when they’re ready, they’re going to think of YOU. This is MODERN DAY lead generation.

My mission is to help fellow business leaders and entrepreneurs to do this as well. Now I am teaching the Method to you in the LeadAuthority Workshop.

In that pain and frustration and darkness, I realized that it is not about me, that actually helping people and paying it forward is the path to freedom. I had not always felt that way. Prior to the mayhem, in my mind, it was all about me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

Many executives need help when it comes to leveraging social media as a B2B company. The idea of social selling has been a paradigm shift for many people. So watching clients transform not only in their capabilities but in their appreciation of leveraging social media has a medium to drive business. It has been amazing to see the massive results I have been able to get for my clients. The Silver Lining in Covid-19 for me has been a huge new wave of people suddenly wanting to do more to leverage social media for growing business.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am working with an amazing person, Ann Krauss, on The Influence Authority. Our mission is to bridge the gap between small to medium sized businesses and their key influencers While many company leaders have thought about their key target audiences and how to reach them across many channels, one thing that is often overlooked is the ability to supercharge your growth with the best and most appropriate influencers. Many people think about influencers as famous celebrities with millions of followers. If they are appropriate influencers for your brand, then they are certainly important for you. Most small to medium sized businesses have many other important influencers including, for example, industry analysts, media contacts, customers, appropriate bloggers and industry specific social media contacts.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It has not been just one person, but many. One person opens up a door to another. It has been an adventure for sure. One of the main people who helped me get crystal clear on my business destination and improvements has been Aaron Fletcher, creator of the Fletcher Method. I leverage that model a great deal in my own business. You see there is so much confusion out there as how to market and sell online. We are all digital markets now, no longer CEOs or Founders. And to bring your company and brand online (not just putting up a website and buying traffic), there are a lot of pieces to it. And a lot of programs solve one piece of the puzzle.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman in STEM during this pandemic?

I am a single parent with two kids, 13 and 15. It has been very difficult not only from the adjustment of having us all in the home 24/7, but seeing how they are viewing and accepting this pandemic. I try and talk openly about it all with them.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I try to talk very openly and frankly with them now. I have tried to not be so much of a “parent’ per se, but have worked on being more of a listener. This has been good for me, because I see them through a different lens and I have been able to see their strength.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in STEM during this pandemic?

The only challenge that is distinct due to me being a woman has been that I am a single parent of two teenagers. Other than that, being a woman has always served me well. I say often that I have never felt like there was any bias against me.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I have a fantastic relationship with their father and he has helped a great deal. He is the more balanced parent, very practical. A German trained Engineer! His perspective is much different and I call on him to help give guidance and he does.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Put a schedule together that your kids put the majority of input into. If I have learned anything, it has been to pick my battles. Once I started suggesting, ‘you two come up with a plan…”, I got much more compliance to the rules and schedule.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place for long periods with your family?

I am working a lot on small projects that have been put on the back burner. I am actually busier than I was before. We are moving forward with the InfluenceAuthority business. I am finishing my on-line course and my e-book.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective, can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

We have a renewed appreciate for the small things, especially the outdoors. Relationships matter now more than ever Empathy will be more evident from people Being Virtual Is a lot easier than most anticipated. Lots of courses are being offered for less cost, so being trained is super easy

From your experience, what are a few ideas that we can use to effectively offer support to your family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I’d advise people to do the following:

Help other people often makes you feel less anxious.

Set small daily goals such as even making your bed, decluttering your house and having a regular morning routine.

Do yoga and practice meditation.

Have regular phone calls and video chats with your families and loved ones.

See if you can help bring anyone food or pick up medications for them.

Plan for a nice get together without an exact date yet, but have something for you all to look forward to doing together

Share pictures and memories of your fun times together as well as current pictures of things you are doing such as walking your dog or hiking.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you think too much, it all goes away.” I have always been an over thinker, so when I read that quote years ago, it really resonated with me. I try not to overthink and I am more mindful of when I start to do that. It is still there, but I can easily pull myself out of it. Meditation has been so very helpful for me.

How can our readers follow you online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/traceymfudge/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIXq51Egdo6QF4kbO44GRrg

Website: https://www.thelinkedauthority.com/fmcac-optin-dl

My Podcast Is here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/517114/

My publication on Medium is here: https://medium.com/@linkedauthority

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!