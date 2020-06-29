Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Aphrodite’s resistance to Women Circles

The Greek Godess of Hunting, Competition and Sisterhood – Artemis – has been visiting me regularly in past few years. She has been reflected through my daughter, who has a full 11th house of friends, community orientation and social affinity. It was simply impossible to stay home with this wild, risk taking, woods loving and […]

By

The Greek Godess of Hunting, Competition and Sisterhood – Artemis – has been visiting me regularly in past few years. She has been reflected through my daughter, who has a full 11th house of friends, community orientation and social affinity. It was simply impossible to stay home with this wild, risk taking, woods loving and “tomboyish” girl. Her arrows were pointing all around, her heart aching with every hurting soul…until two years ago when the goddess of Underworld emerged in her Persephonian introverted attitude (of course connected with some quite heavy experiences) and small teenage Aphrodite flirting sparks here and there. She is fourteen now, initiated and ready to step into her first journey through womanhood.

It is amazing to observe how deeply we are connected and how my inner world is shifting in a wave with hers too and how I need to ignite other Goddesses within to feel aligned with her rhythms.

I didn’t have much of a need for women circles and company until 2 years ago and the events of last few weeks have revealed to me why was that so and what I’m actually looking for, when in company with other women.

When I was a teenager, I had a strong Aphrodite/ Artemis circle of girlfriends. We were partying together, having been obsessed with our physical appearance and make up, having similar interests in dance and entertainment and were all deathly committed to achieving goals together at competitions. I broke that circle and until recently I wasn’t aware why and what was bothering me so much.
But here is what came out:

  • I didn’t like to be “scanned all over” and judged all the time only by the way how I look, by my achievements and by what I wear. I was looking for a safe container where I could release my ambiguous emotions. It turned out that men where the ones who provided that to me in a les judgmental way. Women I was surrounded with, were expecting integrity and clarity, which I wasn’t able to provide until my “late” motherhood years.
  • I felt very drained, when there was too much complaining over men, life or whatever else...or when there was too much gossiping over other girls
  • I felt bored with only “hanging around and talking”; I was on the lookout for sparing partners to nurture my hungry explorer, who was interested in what is out there, beyond the horizons of conventional reality of the city life we were living. I simply wanted to spend time by doing something meaningful

I was obviously in a need of a more Artemis like women. Wild, tomboyish, unpredictable, fashion free, dedicated to their craft or art… And I found them. Most of them with strong hermit archetype as well. Which was then another thing that distracted me from feeling truly connected and emotionally loyal to those women friendships. I often felt emotionally abandoned. They didn’t call and responded emotionally as much as I needed. Aphrodite in me obviously wanted to have more sensory and visibly present social interaction. I wanted to be heard, seen, followed and hugged.

I’m still reflecting on why this needed to happen. This “breakup” with girls and my greater emotional trust and honesty with men.

Was my Aphrodite suppressed and unaccepted by the school system, my current boyfriends, by my parents and family?

I found answer in Jean Shinoda’s book Godesses in Everywoman. And my clients are in awe when I explain this to them: Aphrodite women often feel rejected or not authentically accepted in “Artemisian or Demeter” lead women circles.

Why? Because women in general don’t trust her. Aphrodite is too relaxed and unaware regarding her appearance, she is not so angry with men, she enjoys herself and often indulges passionately in her own artistic creations, so her focus and commitment to “outer social” goals/achievements (or husband & children) are often distracted. That makes her “less of a woman” in serious spiritually inclined women sisterhoods. Because she is not wounded ( as Hera, Demeter and Persephone) and therefore not in a need of counseling or therapy and because she is not “ virgin” in terms of her independence from relationships (as Athena, Artemis and Hestia).

Her “fountain of love” is not deep enough, not spiritually committed enough. She doesn’t sacrifice herself for others or children (like Demeter would do), she doesn’t pursue her freedom and personal goals blindly (like Artemis would do), she isn’t devoted enough to become a divine channel for others (as Perspehone is) and she definitely isn’t devoted to truth and spirit as much as Hestia is. Her alchemy is pure mixture of enjoyment, laughter, emotional accessibility and devotion to her body plaisures and artistic creations. She lives in here and now. And that can bother other women, who don’t resonate with her “emotionally free” spirit, flying as a butterfly, from women to men, to children, never committing fully to anything.

So here I am today, contemplating my shifting attraction/ rejection to women circles. Deepening my understanding of how my Aphrodite, with occasional Artemis and Persephone visits, is flowing through life like a river.
Allowing myself to be and take part, to enjoy and honor my need to participate in sacred feminine gatherings and honor inner “hermetic” Artemis’ s need to create on my own and at the same time to respect and cherish my passionate and loving Aphrodite’ call who wants to share her passions with the world and enjoy life to the fullest.
Thankfully Perspehone is not so strong in me to drag me down into her lost labyrinth of underworld. But she is here and there offering her amazing intuitive insights and with my intentional ignition of Hestia, her deep currents are skillfully navigated. If you want to explore and understand your inner Godessess and other archetypes too, you are welcome to embark on individual self-journey to design your SoulMap with me. I will be happy to share my insights and help you ignite your sleeping inner Goddesses through dance and movement.

Sandra Anais, Archetype Consultant, Dancer & Embodiment Facilitator, at Archetypes in Motion

I love to guide people to deep and authentic self expression, so I facilitate unique programs and events that help people recognizing their purpose by using power of archetypes, astrology and mindful movement practice. With knowledge about power dynamics of archetypes and symbols I'll guide you into a self-exploration journey of embracing and translating emotions into movements.

I am a certified Archetype Consultant by CMED***, Archetype Embodiment Facilitator, mover & dancer, Culturologist, organizer of artistic events and mother of two teenagers and a toddler.

Last 6 years I dedicated to archetype embodiment theory and practice. I experimented with different groups of people: professional dancers, choreographers, actors, movement therapists, martial artists, psychologists and movement enthusiasts; and now I'm implementing this knowledge into my movement, dance and artistic practice.

These processes led me to create several dance performances and to facilitate many workshops worldwide.

I love working with imagination, symbolic systems, with metaphors, with archetypal and mythic narratives and doing this through the arts of movement and dance is truly inspiring!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Anya Thakur, artist and UN Women advocate. Image courtesy of Anya Thakur
Community//

Anya Thakur: Embracing Myself, Empowerment and Advocating for the United Nations

by Anya Thakur
Anya Thakur, artist and UN Women advocate. Image courtesy of Anya Thakur
Community//

Anya Thakur: Taking A Stand As A UN Women Advocate & Destigmatizing Periods

by Anya Thakur
Gesche Haas of Dreamers and Doers, being embraced by her members
International Women's Day//

The Power of Finding Your Tribe

by Erin Halper

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.