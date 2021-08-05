AP Tobler: “Do not take yourself too seriously”

Do not take yourself too seriously. I used to think I was expected to be perfect and cool, and would get mad at myself if I ever made a mistake. I now realize that it’s much better to accept my inherent ridiculousness.

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing AP Tobler.

Annapurna “AP” Tobler is a multi-instrumentalist musician, singer, and songwriter based in San Jose, CA. Often described as a “grunge poet,” AP writes music with heavy riffs and complex themes, holding mental health topics as vital influences in her songwriting. AP aims to share her experiences with anxiety and depression by crafting songs rooted in grunge and alternative rock, with hopes that these thematic elements will speak to listeners who are going through similar experiences.

AP’s musical journey began with the discovery of drums at the age of 8. She explored the sounds and composition of grunge, hard rock, metal, and jazz through her studies, adding guitar and bass to her instrument studies in the years that followed. AP has been gigging regularly since a young age, performing at high profile music events such as PASIC, Sweetwater Gearfest, and touring with the School of Rock AllStars. She drums professionally for local bands, and performs with the dynamic Street Drum Corps.

AP began writing and recording original music in 2018, and has released 5 singles to date. She draws heavy influence from the 90’s grunge, alternative, and punk scenes in her work, citing Nirvana, Green Day, and Weezer as significant influences. Her versatility as a multi-instrumentalist has allowed her to compose and perform all tracks for her songs. AP’s most recent project is a 5 song EP released in Summer 2021, just after her 16th birthday. The EP is a collection of AP’s strongest feelings and emotions during the writing process, with each track showcasing her vulnerabilities and encapsulating pieces of her soul.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

Thank you for this opportunity! I grew up in San José, California. I’ve been homeschooled my entire life, which has given me lots of time to focus on my music. I started playing drums at the age of eight, shortly followed by guitar at nine, and I got my first bass for my tenth birthday. I began writing original music when I was twelve.

You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

My main focus is representation for those who struggle with mental health issues. I want these folks to feel heard, less isolated, and find my music as something relatable.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

I personally struggle with anxiety and depression, so I know firsthand how much of a toll it takes on a person. I don’t think anyone should have to battle these thoughts alone.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I was just sick of feeling like my mental health issues were something to hide or be ashamed of. It’s really unhealthy to bottle up all of those feelings, and really helps to write music and to talk about them.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

As a musician, I didn’t really start an organization, but do consider this to be my career and life work. Over several years, I took classes in how the music industry works, as well as to develop skills in writing, recording, releasing, and running a music business.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

When I was 13, I was invited to sit in with the Sweetwater Allstars at Gearfest. When I sat down to get the feel of the kit I’d be playing on, there was a man sitting at the kit next to me. He introduced himself as Steve, and we talked a little bit about drums. A few minutes into conversation I realized that I was talking to Steve Ferrone of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. I mispronounced his last name, and he didn’t correct me. He told me he heard that I was a badass and said that he had to go. His final words to me before the show were, “don’t mess this up!” It was awesome.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I’ve made regarding music is probably the time I knocked my front tooth out with my guitar. I was at a rehearsal and got a little too excited while picking my guitar up, and the headstock whacked me right in the mouth. I put my hand over my mouth and when I took it away, there was my tooth! It didn’t hurt, but was a super annoying thing to have to deal with. I’ve since learned to fear headstocks and their probable malicious motives.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

I’m grateful for so many people who’ve helped me throughout this journey, but my first thought is my parents. They’ve been so incredibly supportive and loving towards me, and have always been by my side helping me reach my goals. Even today, each family member has a role in bringing my music to the world. My brother creates my album art, my dad makes all the music videos, and my mom helps manage the business side of things.

Additionally, the mentors and coaches at Music Career Mastermind (https://www.mastermindroad.com/) taught me a lot about being self-sufficient in the music world.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I don’t have a story of a particular individual, but I have had people message me saying that my music has helped them through tough times, and thanking me for helping them to not feel alone. I’m really glad that my music can resonate with people in this way.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

For individuals, I think making a point to check in on your friends is a really easy and helpful thing to do. For society, working to end the stigma around mental health topics. Finally, for the government, more accessible mental health care would be extremely beneficial for a lot of people.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Do not take yourself too seriously. I used to think I was expected to be perfect and cool, and would get mad at myself if I ever made a mistake. I now realize that it’s much better to accept my inherent ridiculousness. You don’t have to fit into a particular mold. In the past, I was super focused on labels and felt like I needed to conform to just one, such as being a metalcore drummer. It’s become apparent to me that fitting into just one area isn’t really my style. The music I write draws from grunge, rock, metalcore, and even some blues. Social media success ≠ general success. While social media is a necessity for musicians, my goal is not to be social media famous or viral. That doesn’t mean you should neglect social media entirely, but definitely put more focus into honing your craft and making good music. You don’t need a traditionally pretty voice to be a good singer. The goal is to impart emotion and connect with your audience. You don’t have to have a naturally beautiful singing voice to sound good. Do not overcomplicate the writing process. Play what works in the space you have, and don’t do things just because they’re possible. Cater to the music, not to your ego.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

When people align on things, we can accomplish so much. Figure out what you want to do, get support, and go for it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez! She is smart, funny, and inspiring. She does a great job of shining a light on the needs of the mental health community, as well as so many other communities in need.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find links to all my socials and music at my website, http://aptobler.com !

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ap.tobler/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aptobler/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ap_tobler

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/aptobler

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/6CpwR54QlxHjMMzghyIB6O?si=98V_8ipRQeWpdAiUJLSQaA&dl_branch=1

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!