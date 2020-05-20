Contributor Log In/Sign Up
ANY-thing: Always Better Than NO-thing

As quarantine continues to disrupt every facet of our lives, it seems like we’re constantly course-correcting to accommodate new mandates, new fears, new rules, and (in my case) new pairs of sweatpants to make room for perpetual banana-bread-belly. Among the revolving-door of emotions, sleeplessness, and level of motivation to get stuff done is the desire […]

As quarantine continues to disrupt every facet of our lives, it seems like we’re constantly course-correcting to accommodate new mandates, new fears, new rules, and (in my case) new pairs of sweatpants to make room for perpetual banana-bread-belly.

Among the revolving-door of emotions, sleeplessness, and level of motivation to get stuff done is the desire (or lack thereof) to exercise. Some days I just can’t escape my comfy indent in the couch where the cushions conformed to my tush. Other days I feel like I could run a marathon. (But let’s be honest, my knee would shatter after two miles.)

Last week, my girlfriend and I had a lovely chat and griped about the current state of the world. She mentioned that her workouts really needed a boost, and most days she only mustered up a thirty-minute walk.

“That’s OK,” I assured her, “because anything is better than nothing. Literally. ANY-thing is better than NO-thing.”

She paused. “That’s brilliant.”

Maybe not brilliant, but definitely true. The concept occurred to me two years ago, in the midst of chemo treatments.

On that particular day, I slogged through a super slow treadmill walk, the lethargic pace grating my nerves. My brain urged me to get in some sprints, but my muscles felt heavy, weak, and depleted. Just a couple of months prior, I could comfortably jog with powerful bursts of intervals. But that day, I was at the mercy of chemo, exhaustion, and frustration.

I shook my head and turned up the ‘80s hair metal in my headphones. I stared at the sun’s reflection on the windows lining the walls of my gym.

And I realized:

Anything is better than nothing. ANY-thing is better than NO-thing.

Even this tortuously slow walk is something. Staying home would mean I did nothing. Coming to the gym, and doing ANYTHING is better than not walking at all. If I kept coming back, eventually the walks would turn into runs. And eventually, they did.

Now, a year into my post-chemo/ post-cancer life, the ideology still applies. Exercise, writing, content creation, career moves – they all benefit from long-term consistency over short-term intensity. Little by little, your everyday efforts add up and make overwhelming goals feel more palatable and attainable.

Think about a puzzle. Individually, one piece may seem insignificant, but when you put all those small components together, you’ve got a masterpiece. You can see how each part serves a purpose in the bigger picture.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to work on my everyday efforts of eating quarantine banana bread.

Kimberly Tronic, Author, Writer, Content Creator

Kimberly Tronic, a Boston native now living in Los Angeles, is a two-time Stage Three ovarian cancer survivor. Despite losing her ovaries, uterus, spleen, and breasts, she gained a whole new lease on life. Kimberly documented the journey in her memoir, “Dear Diary, Does This Cancer Make My Ass Look Fat?” - a collection of diary entries that depicts her new sense of self among the baldness, breakdowns, and breakthroughs. Kimberly is passionate about utilizing her experience to provide comfort and insight to anyone facing similar challenges. In addition, she compiled several life-changing epiphanies from her story, which she hopes will inspire others to live their best, most fulfilling life.

