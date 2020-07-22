Anxiety Attack, or Something Else?

Many people don’t realize they are actually having an anxiety attack until they know what the definition of one is. An anxiety attack is a strong sensation that creates fear in oneself, as the symptoms can seem like you are actually dying. If you are someone who suffers from these kinds of attacks, it is important to know as much as you can about them as to help control them.

Causes of Anxiety Attacks

The cause of an anxiety attack can vary from person to person. They may be caused by an upsetting event in someone’s life or a fear of something they have experienced growing up. Stress is a big contributor to anxiety attacks, but the possibilities are truthfully endless. Medication is a known trigger of an anxiety attack, and being less than active is known to be a contributor as well. In reality, there is not a particular known reason for people who experience these attacks, they are in short a body’s way of dealing with an overwhelming feeling in one way or another.

Some Symptoms of an Anxiety Attack

One of the main symptoms of an anxiety attack is extreme fear. Now, fear may be acknowledged as a symptom of anxiety, but in reality it is just the end result of the real symptoms. Before fear sets in, you are likely to experience one or more symptoms of anxiety which lead you to the fear. Chest pain due to a racing heart, shortness of breath, and dizziness are all symptoms you may experience before the fear sets in. In the end, any uncomfortable sensation that is realized which makes you become fearful for your life is considered a symptom of anxiety, and therefore should be treated as such until you can confirm your suspisions.

So, is it an Anxiety Attack?

Because so many symptoms that are realized during an anxiety attack are similar if not exactly like those of some other kind of condition, it is almost impossible to determine if what you have been feeling is due to an anxiety attack, or another condition. This is why it’s important to see a doctor and explain your symptoms, so that your physician can run the necessary tests in determining whether you have an underlying medical condition.

That needs to be dealt with or whether it is more than likely anxiety you are dealing with, at which point you can work with your doctor in finding ways to control it.