Anurag Desiworldwide Shares How Hard Work And Positivity Helped Him Be On The Top

Anurag Desiworldwide, Foremost Indian Rapper Shares His Fitness Regime, Lifestyle And Love For The Country

Anurag Desiworldwide is a budding music artist & rapper from Dubai. Born in Hisar, Haryana. Anurag Desiworldwide was captivated by music from a very young age. He pursued his higher studies in Australia but the love of music never left his heart and soon after completion of his Aviation, He entered into the music Industry.

He has always aspired to become a good musician and he wishes that in the future he will be doing good music and will work with good artists in Haryana and Punjab. Apart from being a rapper he is also a fitnesss freak who loves to Workout. He shares his fitness regime, says I start the day with 3 Mile jog and a good breakfast. He learnt martial arts as well and says music and martial arts have same principles, young talented rapper has an Amazing lifestyle, living in Dubai as he says It’s the Best place to be.

He thinks that being independent and self reliant is important for being successful so he is also associated with Aviation. One of the finest artist Anurag Desiworldwide has worked in few music videoes one of them is “Nakhra” which was very much appreciated and loved by his fans. He has thousands of followers on social media platforms.

Our India has a high rate of population due to the lack of education. I believe in ‘Padhega India tabhi toh bhadega India’. Nowadays, If a Boy/Girl faces rejection, they give up. Instead they should understand that, you value your achivements more when you lose and then win.

Anurag desiworldwide loves his country and says If I get a chance to do something for the country I would contribute in Women empowerment, Also he wishes all our athletes best of luck on his social media handle for Tokyo 2020 Olympic.