Antonio Moraes of XP Health: “Use technology to create a simplified experience”

Use technology to create a simplified experience. Utilize technology to simplify, to make things faster and more convenient for the customer. But the human element is way more important than the technology.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Antonio Moraes.

Antonio Moraes is an international author, speaker, investor, and serial entrepreneur.

Mr. Moraes is the co-founder of XP Health, a benefits technology company in the vision space. Previously, he co-founded Vox Capital, a healthcare innovation fund that became a Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School case study.

As a speaker, Mr. Moraes has addressed over 20,000 people at events such as World Economic Forum, Harvard Business School, Stanford University, MIT, the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and the Global Philanthropy Forum, and the Interamerican Development Bank.

He served as a board member at Votorantim Group, an industrial conglomerate with 47,000 employees and $10 billion in revenues, integrated the Global Social Impact Investing Steering Group (former G8 Social Finance Task Force) and the World Economic Forum Global Agenda Council.

He is the co-author of the movie A New Capitalism, available in 190 countries on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and iTunes, and of several articles and publications about healthcare, benefits, and innovation.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

When I was 17 years old, I realized I wanted to produce a massive social impact. When I turned 20, I gave myself the goal to make a social impact for one million people by the time I turned 30. Eventually, I wound up doing just that by doing two things.

The first was starting a venture capital fund focused on impact, mainly in the healthcare space. With that fund, we invested in 27 companies. Two of those companies impacted more than one million. Interestingly, these companies create lung ventilators, which during the COVID-19 pandemic seems timely and has a lot of global demand.

The second thing I did was co-producing an international feature-length documentary focused on entrepreneurs who are creating positive social impacts worldwide.

After selling this documentary to Netflix, which is now available to all 200 million Netflix users, I decided to come to Stanford and think about my next 10 years. I studied business and healthcare policy and set up to achieve my next goal at Stanford.

That’s when I met James Wong, my co-founder and business partner for XP Health. We both took one of the most challenging entrepreneurship classes at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. During this time, we came up with the concept of what would become XP Health, but there was a twist, which I can provide the context in the next question.

Can you share the story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting, and what were the lessons you learned from that?

We created the first XP Health business model, which provided on-site vision care. We were providing an eye exam to create eyeglasses inside large companies. We felt like it was a perfect business model until COVID-19. We had to reinvent the entire business. I wouldn’t say it was the funniest mistake, but we did have to change direction. We quickly learned to become very agile and flexible in a changing environment. And that’s what we did in 2020, we adapted very fast, and we relaunched the business as it is today. A 100% online platform still for vision benefits, but now wholly digital with zero in-person visits. Maybe we will incorporate in-person visits down the road, but for now, we are 100% virtual.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful toward who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The person that comes to mind is Jeff, our professor at Stanford, who also happens to be an operating partner at a well-known Silicon Valley venture capital fund. As long as I have known Jeff, he has been massively helpful and he’s super knowledgeable.

Can you share a few reasons why excellent customer service and great customer experiences are essential for business success?

It’s more important than ever that brands provide the best experience and service overall because there’s way more content, channels, and engagement out there. If anyone wants to find out about the quality of a product, all they need to do is simply search for it online, and then you’ll find a number of websites that will feature reviews of the product.

One company I think that has excellent customer service is Amazon. A big part of their business is the customer experience. I am striving to always put the customer in the first, second, and third places.

We have all had times either in the store or online, where we had a poor experience as a customer. The importance of good customer experiences is intuitive and apparent. Where is the disconnect, and why do many companies not make this a priority?

I once met a marketer who defined companies in two categories. The first category is the excellent companies, the second category is selfish companies. Most companies are selfish by nature. Some would argue there is this sense that these greedy companies are always looking to “get one over” on their customer.

For me, I don’t subscribe to having a selfish company. I’ve always looked to make as much of a social impact with as many people as possible. I’ve continuously operated with the belief to be generous. For my companies, like XP Health, we try to be a charitable company by serving our clients the best that we can. It’s our mission to provide the best quality, the best prices, and the best products. So it’s interesting because most companies are not trying to be generous. That, for me, is a big disconnect. If you are in the game for the long term, try to create something meaningful, impactful, and significant. You will prioritize the customers in the first place by doing so.

So you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer. Are there other external pressures that can force the company to enhance the customer experience?

I think there are two major forces. One is internal and one is external. External is the real competition that forces you to be better every day.

But for XP Health, we are in a market without direct competition. We are improving existing vision insurance plans. There’s no one else that has created a completely online experience to boost and enhance vision plans. So we don’t feel pressure from competition to provide the best customer experience. For us it’s more internal because we want to do this right. My co-founder and I are all about creating the culture. That’s our reason to exist.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was wowed by the background you provided?

We love to help our clients and make a significant social impact with them. And when they are pleased with our service, we feel like we’ve done our job.

For example, there was a biotech company here in the Bay Area. Their insurance utilization was something like 15% in one year, meaning 15% of the employees purchased glasses the previous year. Then XP Health came in, after working with them for just 60 days, 40% of their employees created accounts, and 20% of the employees purchased glasses. So in two months, we did the same as their insurance plan did in one year and we’re just continuing to provide service.

Another example is a company where in the first month, we sold 200 pairs of glasses! Ten times more than what we were expecting based on the insurance utilization.

Did the wow experience have any long-term ripple effects?

It’s hard to say this because we just launched the platform. But we had one client that was so excited about the service we provided, that they signed up for a three-year agreement.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a founder or CEO should know to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Here are my five essential things to create that Wow! Customer Experience:

The first is to think long-term and not short-term.

The second, use technology to create a simplified experience. Utilize technology to simplify, to make things faster and more convenient for the customer. But the human element is way more important than the technology.

The third is the human element which allows employees to make decisions that will create that fantastic customer experience. For example, I think about the time I took my family to Disneyland, and we were in the FastPass line for one of the rides, but we didn’t have Fast Passes. A security guard approached us and said we had to move to the non Fast Pass line. We explained that we didn’t have the passes, but he still allowed us to go through. He didn’t have to call his manager for a decision. He decided on his own.

The fourth is having flexibility. For example, we have a client who thought our business was just eyewear and not part of the concierge service. Upon review, we decided to work with the client on just eyewear and not charge them.

The fifth is to use analytics and user testing to discover new kinds of experiences. Testing is the only way for companies to know if an idea will create a great experience. At XP Health, we scientifically test dozens of ideas every month, from the small ones to the big ones. I would go as far as to say it’s brainstorming combined with creativity but still tried scientifically.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has that wow experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

We sometimes ask our clients to refer other clients, and then most of the time, they’re super happy to do that. I think word of mouth and referrals from existing clients has been a great way to acquire new clients.

Another area that I think works well is client testimonials. Having customers share their experiences that shines a light on the service goes a long way.

The other thing that works in creating an extraordinary experience is when you can surprise customers with a bonus. Like when you’re at a restaurant and the dining experience has been outstanding, then all of a sudden, the restaurant surprises you with a free dessert. Little things like that will go a long way in creating that wow experience.

Okay. You are a person of significant influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I feel like we are kind of in a movement with XP Health. We’re aiming to provide a pleasant, 100% digital experience related to vision benefits and care. We are helping people stay safe at home, without going to an offline location but still having access to the same care as those in-person locations they would have gone to before. Having access to great glasses and vision care can keep our customers more productive and safer while also saving them money.