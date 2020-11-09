The Fiercely Resilient Credit Crackhead is a motivational book written by Antoine The Credit Genius otherwise known as Antoine Sallis. He is the president of Rapid Credit Boosters, a firm that offers credit management consultancy services. Since its establishment, the firm has challenged the norms that limit people from accessing basic finance knowledge. Antoine Sallis is dedicated to ensuring everyone experiences financial freedom. By sharing his insights in a book, he has ensured that many others know about Rapid Credit Boosters techniques and his unquestionable integrity as a credit management expert.

Rapid Credit Boosters and its parent company Pacc 10 Enterprise,was started on a trial and error basis. Antoine Sallis never knew anything about credit repair and how a person can leverage their finance to get the best things in life. He experimented on things he learned and studied, eventually capitalizing on particular aspects that anyone can adopt to achieve the desired financial independence level. Antoine Sallis has resonated with his experiences and commendable career on Stan, the main character in his new book.

Stan is initially a sad man who was struggling with financial predicaments after the death of his wife. Social services took custody over his daughter, which seemed to be the motivational cue that ignited his interest in turning things around. Throughout the book, it is clear that poverty is not beautiful for anyone, and we have to do our best to elevate our social status no matter the cost. This is an analogy that Antoine Sallis presents to all his clients, and it is no surprise that he does the same in the narrative. Stan’s way of doing this was to study credit management as a subject, eventually applying any relevant principles to get assets. It is clear to readers that there is a difference between having good credit and knowing how to leverage it; Stan relied more on the latter aspect.

Antoine Sallis uses a fictional approach to tell a compelling story. As a renowned motivational speaker, he knew that the best way to get his audience’s attention was to tap in their emotional appeal, and this seems to work in the book The Fiercely Resilient Credit Crackhead. We are taken through a roller-coaster of events, with each giving us a lesson about credit management. It would be unfair not to commend the creativity of Antoine Sallis based on this strategy. Readers will not be disappointed to engage with his brilliance as a writer.

