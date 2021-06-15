Anticipation Of Sweet Dreams: Linda Hargrove

We have often had those dreams and visions of brighter days ahead! Of course, you can’t blame anyone for wanting better. The trick is that so many people get weary. Hopelessness starts to blossom and bloom. Moving through each and every day, one hopes that things will get better. After all, you can only hope, right?

The fact remains that things don’t always stay the same. Things have to get better, sometime. An individual can’t always stay in a place of misery for the remainder of their lives. Soon, that “good luck,” (or blessings from Heaven) has to come in soon. Things will not always stay the same. Time demands it. Perhaps, it’s this mentality, which permits people to hold onto their faith! It’s the faith, which keeps us moving, just one step at a time. Faith grants us the serenity, that things will begin to change-hopefully, for the better!

Anticipation is a holistic sweetner. After all, it is the pleasure of envisioning the gifts you believe are coming. You can sense just how bright, and beautiful, your successes are bound to come. One of the great things, regarding anticipation is that it incites a person in knowing they will receive a blessed outcome. That’s Divine! It’s Heaven’s message, that everything will be, alright! Great are the rewards, for those who keep their faith. So, let’s pray, wait, and anticipate!

Linda Hargrove