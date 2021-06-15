Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Anticipation Of Sweet Dreams: Linda Hargrove

Hearing The Virtue Of Anticipation, And The Calling Of Blessings, For Brighter Days! A Look At LINDA HARGROVE and Her Recording Of The Song, "Sweet Anticipation!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
We have often had those dreams and visions of brighter days ahead! Of course, you can’t blame anyone for wanting better. The trick is that so many people get weary. Hopelessness starts to blossom and bloom. Moving through each and every day, one hopes that things will get better. After all, you can only hope, right?

The fact remains that things don’t always stay the same. Things have to get better, sometime. An individual can’t always stay in a place of misery for the remainder of their lives. Soon, that “good luck,” (or blessings from Heaven) has to come in soon. Things will not always stay the same. Time demands it. Perhaps, it’s this mentality, which permits people to hold onto their faith! It’s the faith, which keeps us moving, just one step at a time. Faith grants us the serenity, that things will begin to change-hopefully, for the better!

Anticipation is a holistic sweetner. After all, it is the pleasure of envisioning the gifts you believe are coming. You can sense just how bright, and beautiful, your successes are bound to come. One of the great things, regarding anticipation is that it incites a person in knowing they will receive a blessed outcome. That’s Divine! It’s Heaven’s message, that everything will be, alright! Great are the rewards, for those who keep their faith. So, let’s pray, wait, and anticipate!

Linda Hargrove

https://alchetron.com/Linda-Hargrove
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=j63K6pWqFMA
https://open.spotify.com/artist/02fmiambaafxwzTWp6PLtB

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

