AnthonyJSenseI of Midnight District: “Find people you trust, grow your team, and succeed together”

AnthonyJsenseI is an Artist, Model, and Entrepreneur, based in Birmingham, AL. He is part of the collective known as Midnight District and has big plans to influence the entertainment industry.

Thank you so much for joining us. What is the “backstory” behind what brought you to this point in your career?

The artist side of me started to manifest in 2018 when I was still in college. That’s when I put out my first song Tesla and was a brand ambassador for an upcoming brand. I received a lot of support from people and my small following I had back then and decided to see how far I could go. Three years later, I had a celebrity cosign for one of my songs, model for four different brands, including ExpressMen, my merch line with my business partners and friends, and amassed a substantial following on Instagram.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

My second show was at a bar in downtown Birmingham, and the stage was tiny. I was performing either Parka or Where’s The Hook?, and as I was jumping on stage, I slipped, but it wasn’t noticeable, so I played it off smooth.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

There’s a lot of new stuff on the way; trust me, I don’t want to give too much away, but I’m currently planning out my next EP with my team, new merchandise, collabs, and more.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

My team has different personalities, but we still make the dynamic work between us.

Where do you draw inspiration from? Can you share a story about that?

My inspiration for what I do can come from a wide range of things and situations, but most of the time, it comes from watching others in the position I will be in one day succeed at their craft effortlessly.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

During the protesting period when police brutality was prevalent, my collective wanted to give back, so we decided to donate a portion of the proceeds from one of our past merch drops to the Birmingham Bailout Fund to help peaceful protesters out of jail.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

This first one can be opinionated, but for me, it’s quality over quantity. Making memorable songs and content should be more of focus than flooding the market with your content. I think that creates longevity and makes being seen and heard in the entertainment industry easier.

Don’t overthink; do it. This was the most significant issue starting for me and still is from time to time. Most of the time, creatives have amazing ideas that never get manifested because maybe it’s too out there, and we’re worried about others’ opinions. Your biggest obstacle most of the time is yourself, so as soon as you learn to combat those thoughts, you’ll achieve what you want.

Find people you trust, grow your team, and succeed together. Most artists fall short because they try to juggle everything at once and spread themselves so thin that nothing is getting done at all. It’s much harder to succeed on your own than having people you can depend on to strengthen the areas you might be weak in. Team-building takes time, so don’t rush that process. I’m blessed to have the team that I do now, but that took time and didn’t happen overnight.

The entertainment industry is mostly business. As simple as this might sound, you need to know the industry you’re getting into so you’re not tricked. I’ve been offered deals that didn’t necessarily go in my favor and benefited the other party.

Treat your journey as a marathon, not a sprint. This is a concept I didn’t grasp until covid hit, and I had time to self reflect on lockdown; I learned to play the long game and set smaller, more achievable goals to reach my end goal instead.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That it’s ok to be yourself and to be different, I think my generation specifically suffers from finding themselves because of the pressure of being on the latest trend. I want to normalize people accepting each other’s differences.

Honestly, it would have to be my main influence for my artistry Chris Brown. He has played a huge role in my career and has taught me through his branch out being versatile and becoming a mogul leads to great success and longevity in this competitive industry.

My music and social media handles are AnthonyJsenseI.

