Anthony Zhao of Def-Odd Records: “I wish someone told me about the importance of the HR position”

With the current platform that we have, we wish to highlight the issue that grassroots artists are facing. People often believe that with digitalization smaller up-coming artists are now all of a sudden able to have viable careers. However, the truth of the matter is that grassroots artists are still very much struggling and it’s still difficult for most to make a living off of doing music. Broadly speaking, what it seems like is that you are either a big artist with a large following who is clearly winning bread, or you are a struggling artist who can’t make a living off of the smaller platform that you have. The in-between area seems to be quite marginalized and what we ultimately want to do is grow the size of that “middle class” of artists and creators, mainly by removing as many obstacles as possible for talented artists to grow a platform, and by fostering a community where genuine collaboration is encouraged. The hardest part of this, which is still the part that we are working on, is to find a way to make ourselves notable enough to highlight this issue and gain a following large enough that will grant us the resources to build a more democratic music distribution channel. We believe that if there is a general push in the music industry to do so, then that would also increase the diversity of perspectives that could be heard. With the help of digitalization, there’s currently a great deal of diversity in music, with the pool of music content creators being more diverse than ever. However, most of these perspectives don’t have the chance to be pushed visibly enough to the listeners so they can be heard and be felt. A lot of it comes down to not having the right resources, and with the current capacity and platform that we have, we wish to contribute as much as possible to the cause that we believe is worth fighting for.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anthony Zhao.

Anthony Zhao, better known as Manchureon, is an American rapper, producer, and sound engineer. Manchureon got his start with music in his dorm room at UC Berkeley. He consolidates a diverse mixture of lyricism, catchy flows, and memorable hooks. He is also the founder of Def-Odd Records, which is a label that seeks to democratize music through empowering grassroots artists and helping them defy the various odds associated with being up and coming creators.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Growing up, I moved around a lot. I was born in San Jose, CA, but then my family resided in Union City for a few years. When I was in second grade my parents decided to take me back to China, so I actually lived there for about six years. Specifically, I lived in the Northeastern region, which was also known as the Manchuria region. My experience in China was quite impactful, as that is where I first discovered my passion for music, which is the reason why my artist name, Manchureon, is based on that. After I finished elementary school, which is sixth grade in the Chinese education system, I came back to America to finish the rest of middle school and high school. After high school, I attended college at UC Berkeley studying Media Studies. So, growing up, I moved around a lot and met a lot of different kinds of people. A good amount of my backstory is just adapting to different environments and groups of people. I had spent a great deal of my time getting used to things. However, through this, I was able to observe and experience the different cultural impacts, which also led me to develop a deeper understanding of people. Moving around a lot offered me some insights about how people are different and why, which ultimately translated to me understanding how to work with people better.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Since I was a kid, I’ve always had a strong passion for music. The idea of creating sounds that people can relate to emotionally just really intrigued me and so the creative side of the music industry is what drew me in at first. However, by the time I reached middle school, I became more realistic and realized that with the current structure of the music industry, if all I ever did was focus on making music as an artist, then my chances of making ends meet is very low. This is when I realized the importance of the business aspect of the music industry, which also led me to be interested in business in general as well. So, in essence, what brought me to this career path is basically because of my passion. I wanted to pursue something that was related to the music industry, but at the same time, I want to make sure that I can pay my bills. So, my passion for music was the main driver that pushed me to look for ways of making a sustainable living in doing something that I love. All I knew was that I love music and I wanted to do something related to that; the next step was to figure out how to realistically achieve that, which I guess has led me to where I am at today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

I think the funniest story is actually how we initiated this whole startup record label. One day, my college roommates and I were just hanging out in our apartment, and then one of them brought up the idea of starting a record label. It was merely just a joke and wasn’t meant to be taken seriously. However, as I thought about the idea a little more, and with some initial research, I realized that it’s absolutely possible for us to create a small startup record label based in our apartment in Berkeley. I think that was the most interesting story because we just did not anticipate this to happen. We never thought that on that day, it would be a turning point in our college lives and that contributing to this cause is where we will be spending most of our time outside of school. The biggest takeaway for me is that to try to make things happen, you really have to just do it. It may sound very trivial, but it just surprises me how many people have amazing ideas about things that were never actualized because of doubt. While having doubt is good to a certain degree, it is important to not have it be a potential roadblock that stifles action.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Not to rain on my own parade, but I don’t think I’ve achieved any great success just yet. However, in terms of advice, I would say staying consistent is the key. Things are never going to be easy when you start them and that things may even look bleak in the beginning. More often than not, that’s the case with everything when you start them. I feel like success is perhaps a game of waiting and learning; you need to have the patience that extends beyond being able to tolerate just the first couple of times that you fail at something without seeing any signs of hope. Be patient with failing. However, definitely make sure to look for takeaways each time you fail, that’s where the learning part comes in. People who lose patience get progressively filtered out, so to better your chances at achieving whatever it is that you choose to pursue, stay consistent and don’t quit.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

I learned this from one of the business classes I took at UC Berkeley, and it says that “we often overestimate the negative consequences of a bad decision but underestimate the negative consequences of inactivity that results from being afraid to make a decision.” I really like this quote because I feel like it’s really relevant and applicable. Like I mentioned earlier, a lot of people have cool ideas but not all become actualized, oftentimes it’s because we mull over the negative potential outcomes too much that it stops us from taking the first step. It is good and important to weigh in the odds about things, but if speculations become obstacles that block us from taking action then it becomes something that hinders progress. Even once we have taken the first step, there are still countless decisions waiting for us to make at every step of the way after. For each of these steps, I feel like it is important to remind oneself that taking action, at the end of the day, is what actually keeps the ball rolling.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The two people that I am really grateful for and are Jenny Bong and Sammie Bueno. They were the first two people to join our team other than the original founders (which includes me, Alexander Qualls and Samuel Cornelison). At the time, the startup was even smaller than it is now, and we barely had anything pieced together. It was a really difficult time, things looked bleak and morale was low. We weren’t certain if we were in the process of building something that’s unique and interesting or if we were just going off the deep end. Having them join on during that time was the boost in morale and momentum that we desperately needed. Jenny came along first, we met each other through taking the same online course at UC Berkeley. On one of the first days, the professor asked us to introduce ourselves. When it came to my turn, I talked about the startup record label that I’m building, and Jenny emailed me right after class and asked if she could join on as an intern. She thought what we are building is very special and would offer her a unique experience if given the chance to join the team. We’ve never had any previous experience with bringing on someone new, but we were still overjoyed that someone was interested in us enough to actually be willing to help out. Soon after she joined, she brought on Sammie, who was Jenny’s friend. These two people were key to help us achieve our first level of growth. They helped us bring on new artists and cater a presentable social media, but more importantly, they helped us internally reevaluate what the Def-Odd brand represents and what are things that make us unique and valuable. For those reasons, I am personally very grateful for them two.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

With the current platform that we have, we wish to highlight the issue that grassroots artists are facing. People often believe that with digitalization smaller up-coming artists are now all of a sudden able to have viable careers. However, the truth of the matter is that grassroots artists are still very much struggling and it’s still difficult for most to make a living off of doing music. Broadly speaking, what it seems like is that you are either a big artist with a large following who is clearly winning bread, or you are a struggling artist who can’t make a living off of the smaller platform that you have. The in-between area seems to be quite marginalized and what we ultimately want to do is grow the size of that “middle class” of artists and creators, mainly by removing as many obstacles as possible for talented artists to grow a platform, and by fostering a community where genuine collaboration is encouraged. The hardest part of this, which is still the part that we are working on, is to find a way to make ourselves notable enough to highlight this issue and gain a following large enough that will grant us the resources to build a more democratic music distribution channel. We believe that if there is a general push in the music industry to do so, then that would also increase the diversity of perspectives that could be heard. With the help of digitalization, there’s currently a great deal of diversity in music, with the pool of music content creators being more diverse than ever. However, most of these perspectives don’t have the chance to be pushed visibly enough to the listeners so they can be heard and be felt. A lot of it comes down to not having the right resources, and with the current capacity and platform that we have, we wish to contribute as much as possible to the cause that we believe is worth fighting for.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

What originally inspired me to be passionate about this cause stemmed from my perspective when I started off as just a “content creator.” I was more of a hobbyist at the time than an artist, but I was on the verge of taking things more seriously. That is when I realized that it’s very difficult to try to grow a platform with even just a small following. I also recognized that there are a lot of obstacles in the way, and I think the biggest one is not having a community or a guiding mentor. Growing a following as a content creator often becomes a game of who possesses the best independent-media skills. So, at the time, I felt like I would have really appreciated if there was a community that I could join where I could receive more help and guidance on things, and that is what we hope to offer.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

This is an interesting question, but I don’t think that there was an “Aha Moment” per se. It was a result of combining the deep-down passion that has been bubbling over the years and acting on an impulse. I would personally differentiate impulse and the “Aha Moment,” because to me, the “Aha Moment” seems more planned, premeditated, and logical, whereas the impulse I acted on was more emotional, and for the most part it was baseless. As I mentioned, it was a joke that was not meant to be taken seriously, but then with just a little more extensive thought about it, I realize this was possible. It was merely possible not to fail but I was definitely not certain that success will come either. However, personally, for me, that kind of impulse drives me. I think once I actually registered Def-Odd as a business, I took every aspect of music much more seriously. It is a drive and motivation that I have never felt before, and I think it was that which pushed me to extensively do research and learn things on Google and YouTube about producing music as well as pursuing the music business. This also reflects back on to the life lesson quotes, trying our best to premeditate everything in order to averse risk sometimes intimidates us enough that everything begins to seem impossible. The impulse helps me take that first initial step.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I would say that the person we were able to impact the most is the Reggaetón artist Wønder. We met him in August of 2020. He produces for himself and writes great music. We recognized that he possesses a lot of talent. However, we also understood that he did not have a team that backed him up. For that reason, he had yet to release any music prior to encountering us. We wanted to help him with both music production, the distribution of his music, as well as his brand management. Sammie discovered him on Facebook and after setting up an initial Zoom call to talk about his creative visions, we invited him over to the studio, a.k.a. the apartment bedroom. Since then, we’ve been working on the production of his music, specifically aiding him in the mixing and mastering of his vocals as well as providing other services such as creating album covers for his tracks. The services that we provide to him are free (just like what we do for our other artists), and we hope to be able to gain some returns from sharing a percentage of his master files. We want to help him produce good quality music and leverage a platform. With the current singles that he has released under us, he is starting to gain a small following and has been receiving growing numbers of streams.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

In general, I think it would really help if people were to step out of their comfort zones more when it comes to music. The first thing that individuals can do to help is to be more open-minded about music. This could entail listening to genres that you wouldn’t normally listen to, discovering new upcoming artists as well as checking out their music, and giving experimental sounds a few more listens before deciding whether you like them or not. There is such a huge supply of music creators nowadays and there is so much content diversity embedded in that, but a lot of unique and experimental sounds go undiscovered. I am confident that people can find something they like within music sounds that they don’t normally listen to, they just have to be a little more proactive in the searching process. The second thing that people can do is to not disregard artists who have yet garnered a strong following. This seems to be a common trope that traps grassroots artists who seek to gain an initial following. It’s like the same problem that’s faced in the job market, every position says they want a candidate with at least 2–3 years of experience in the industry. However, if no place is willing to take you in initially, then how are you supposed develop those years of experience to even make you qualified? If people always judge how “good” an artist is entirely based on that person’s existing following, then it may obscure the judgment of the artists’ music, as well as stifle the growth of smaller grassroots artists since they’ll appear less established and less “good.” The last thing that people can do to help is to donate to smaller artists that you really like, they can definitely use the help! Combining the outcomes of digitalization and the reinforced control of the music industry by the major labels, artists’ pay, in general, has been greatly marginalized. This means that for bigger established artists, they are probably less well off than you think, and for smaller artists, they are barely making a living from paycheck to paycheck (that’s if they are lucky enough to even make any money at all).

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

The first thing I wish someone told me is that I should always have my own measuring stick when going about things. Fact is, everyone has an opinion, and most things are quite subjective. It is easy for us to follow the ideas of opinion leaders who speak the most confidently, naturally we think that they are the experts. However, even experts are wrong a lot of times, especially when things don’t have as many objective guiding rules as in science. For example, I ask 100 different people for their opinions about my music, I will get 100 different responses. Some of those people might express their opinions in a very confident manner, believing that they have a “good ear” and that the advice they offer are the most helpful ones. At the end of the day, that is the person’s subjective opinion which reflects his or her own biases and taste, and the best thing that I should do is to listen to their opinions but then evaluate it based on my own terms. The second thing goes back to what was mentioned earlier, which is to avoid overly conceptualizing things and not taking action on them. It is so easy to start mulling over things and it is important to know when to stop. For example, we are recently thinking of launching a new segment on the audio chat app, Clubhouse. We want to feature weekly discussions about topics revolving the music industry with an emphasis on women on both the creative side as well as the business side. At this point in the development, there are still a lot of things to consider, and we don’t yet have answers to a lot of the conundrums that we have. Now we can either try to spend time and figure those things out before we launch this segment, or we can go ahead and launch it first, and then try to figure out the nook and crannies piece by piece as we are going. We’ve decided to go with the second option as we wanted to get the ball rolling first. Thirdly, I wish someone told me about the importance of the HR position. Since we are currently relying on unpaid interns to get a lot of the work done, we wish to offer them experiences which they find fulfilling and add values to their resumés. Finding the right fit and making sure that people are generally happy with what they are doing became one of our stronger emphasis. Doing this well requires a lot of effort and is quite high maintenance. Nevertheless, it is necessary and I’m glad to say that we have someone dedicated to this role; that person being Samuel Cornelison, who is one of the founders. I also wish someone told me about the importance of communication, especially with the pandemic going on. For most of our additional team members, we’ve actually never had the chance to meet them in person as everything has been conducted remotely. Especially since we don’t see each other on a consistent basis, it is more important now than ever to have an effective and transparent communication system within the team. As mentioned earlier, taking action is the key and ineffective communication oftentimes restrains us from rolling the ball. Because of that reason, the few strict rules that we do set for our team members regard to facilitating effective communication. Lastly, I wish someone told me that no person is 100% sure in doing what they are doing. It is true that some people may have better judgments and insights about things, however, it would be an overstatement to say that they can fully anticipate the outcomes of each motion which they conduct. At the end of the day, this means no one is 100% sure about things and everyone is just doing their best to figure things out. Sure, some may have better judgments than others, but you should never rely on one source as gospel. I think this also reflects why it is important to have a good team that can foster productive discussions. Simply put, you need other people who you trust to evaluate your decisions and to watch your back!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, I would advocate for people to donate $10 every month to a charity or a foundation that helps a cause which they find significant. I think donating $10 a month is more than reasonable and I believe that if enough people commit to this, a lot of good can come out of it. Even if just 2% of the U.S. population decided to do so, around $66 million in total can be raised! Hopefully this potential sum of money can go to causes that need help the most. Personally, I’ve begun donating $25 every month to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund since June of 2020 and I will be continuously doing so.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

The person with who I would love to have a private lunch is Jay-Z. I choose him not only because of the immense success he was able to achieve both as an artist and as a businessman, but also because of his determined attitude and incessant effort. He was rejected by record labels countless times in his attempt to become a signed artist early on in his career. However, that did not stop him from chasing what he wanted to pursue. He started his own record label and found great success there. Later on, he was able to diversify and advance his accomplishments into the business realm. He exemplifies extensive consistency in his efforts. Despite all the repudiation that he received throughout his career, he still persistently strove for success. Throughout his progress, he must have accumulated a tremendous amount of knowledge and wisdom. It would be one of my biggest blessings if some of that wisdom could be imparted to me.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!