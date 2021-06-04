Anthony “Sully” Sullivan: “Life is not in a straight line”

My 10-year-old daughter, Devon was born with a rare genetic disorder and has special needs. She is my inspiration for MONTKUSH, an organic Hemp farm in Vermont that produces a myriad of plant bases wellness products, notably a rosin-based CBD oil to help with some of her health issues. In helping her I have been able to shine a light on the special needs community and alternative treatments for various conditions. The special needs community still lives in the shadows and there is a need for community and many families really struggle to make things work.

Anthony "Sully" Sullivan, an entrepreneur and TV personality best known as the spokesperson for OxiClean and at the helm of Sullivan Productions where he has produced and been the pitchman for dozens of commercials for practical consumers. Aside from his successes in business, Sully's greatest achievement is the birth of his beautiful daughter, Devon. Born with a rare genetic disorder and developmental challenges, Devon's short ten years have been complicated by a litany of medical procedures and an anti-seizure medication that took a terrible toll on her. Sully began looking for plant-based alternatives and discovered the healing nature of CBD that helped with Devon's condition. This inspired Sully to embark on his next great venture…Vermont based, MONTKUSH. As CEO, father, USDA certified organic farmer, and consumer, he realized there was a lack of consumer understanding and confusion surrounding hemp-derived CBD products. He decided to document and film the MONTKUSH journey to educate and entertain the world about the emerging hemp industry as featured in "Kings of Kush."https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/864beb435affc303226ab6fdcd2e72cb

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you share with us the “backstory” that led you to this career path?

I fell into my career path in the early ’90s when I learned how to pitch items at street markets in the UK. It came naturally to me and developed a passion for selling items that I believed in and had solved everyday problems. I traveled all over the UK honing my craft and after learning about infomercials on television I set my sights on getting on television in the US to reach a larger audience. I took a huge gamble and moved to LA to chase the dream and it worked. There were a few moments when it was touch and go, but I persisted, and it paid off!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or takeaway that you took out of that story?

My first time on live TV on HSN in the early 90’s I completely froze when I realized I was live. The first words out of my mouth were “Are We On?”……Can you believe it! I quickly regained my composure and began my “Pitch” What’s the lesson? If you’re prepared, nothing can throw you off you’re game.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I would not have been successful in my career if I had not cleaned toilets for $4 an hour in a youth hostel in 1988. That menial job gave me an appreciation for hard work and to forced me to be curious and look for a better easier way to do things! It set me up for my career on television. Whatever you are tasked with, do it to the best of your ability, you never know who’s watching and what you may learn. Wax on Wax off.

Is there a person that made a profound impact on your life? Can you share a story?

Billy Mays! He was a great friend. Billy just had a flow and a very unusual talent. He was an artist in the true sense of the word. Big on-camera, quiet in real life, with a great understanding of how to turn a crowd on, excite people and sell. We went to the Tonight Show with Jay Leno many times and I will never forget him dancing on stage with Prince.

How are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting causes you are working on right now?

My 10-year-old daughter, Devon was born with a rare genetic disorder and has special needs. She is my inspiration for MONTKUSH, an organic Hemp farm in Vermont that produces a myriad of plant bases wellness products, notably a rosin-based CBD oil to help with some of her health issues. In helping her I have been able to shine a light on the special needs community and alternative treatments for various conditions. The special needs community still lives in the shadows and there is a need for community and many families really struggle to make things work.

Can you share with us the story behind why you chose to take up this particular cause?

Devon had a severe allergic reaction to a medication she was prescribed for seizures. She lost 20% of her body weight, they had to make a bed for her in the school she was in and her personality was almost erased, this motivated to be to look for alternatives and I found it in CBD and Hemp.

Can you share with us a story about a person who was impacted by your cause?

One of the crew members on our television production staff Sean has a son with autism. He has discovered tremendous health benefits from our CBD. It makes me happy to receive positive feedback from an individual when it comes to someone’s actual and health and well-being. Our hemp farm is changing lives.

Are there three things that individuals, society, or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Individuals — Listen to each other and not jump to conclusions quickly and see both sides of the coin. We seem to be very bi-polar

Society: Understand that everyone’s needs are different and what works for one person may not work for another.

Government: Fund more studies into the medicinal benefits of plant-based wellness. Understand the difference between Healthy v’s High

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

It’s a long game

Most overnight successes are years in the making. I had a lot of people who when they saw me on TV thought it happened overnight. It didn’t.

Easy come easy go

If you work hard for something, you’ll work hard to keep it. When something is handed to you, the value is less. I admire people who have been successful but have had to struggle. The struggle keeps it real.

Life is not in a straight line.

There are bumps in the road. The objective is to keep moving forward. Lance Armstrong has a logo for his brand WEDU. It’s an arrow with a break in it, it speaks to me. The objective is forward never straight.

Take time for yourself

We are overworked and tied to our phones all day and night. The digital impact on ourselves especially our kids is toxic and stripping away the very nature of what makes us human. Gentle, kind, and caring. Nurturing, eye to eye, face-to-face communication. It’s important to us and do the things you love with the people you love.

If it looks too good to be true…..it usually is.

I’ve had some deals come across my desk over the years that seem too good to be true. Ninety-nine times out of 100 they are. Nothing worth doing is easy.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not sure that I’m of “enormous” influence, but I would encourage people to stop staring at their devices all day and talk to each other, get outside, play more. The art of conversation is being lost. Kids are tied to phones. We are born to move and congregate, talk, laugh, cry together. We are living breathing tissue with a heartbeat, a soul, and emotions and have an amazing capacity for love and empathy. The “screens” are compromising our most sacred of human values. After you’ve read this go outside with a friend and just talk and be human. “Likes” and “views” aren’t real.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Theodore Roosevelt

It’s going to happen. No matter how successful you are, life is going to throw curveballs at you that you don’t see coming and you will find yourself knocked down a peg or two. Whether it’s financial trouble, relationship issues, loss of a loved one, business challenges. Keep going, get up, dust yourself off, ……eventually, you will come out the other side.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

I would like to have a private breakfast with her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. I believe she has lived a most interesting life of service and presided over some very, very difficult situations, and keeps going no matter what, and she’s the Queen of England.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!