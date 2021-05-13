Anthony Russo of #BeTheChange: “You are going to have to learn to turn the other cheek”

“You are going to have to learn to turn the other cheek.” When it comes to the peaceful political discourse you are going to have to let people sometimes go off on you, get their anger out, and sometimes let it go. To truly create change you can’t snap, you can’t demean another opinion no matter how nonsensical it may seem, because in the end the only way to aid in conversation is to take a beating, and show people you love them no matter what. This kindness takes insane patience, and it’s a daily struggle, but more important with each passing day. I just think it would have been nice so I could have worn thicker headgear! Haha.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anthony Russo.

Anthony Russo is a business owner, motivational speaker, emcee and change maker. He has founded a successful 7 figure business’ but decided over the last few years to use his voice for something bigger and lasting impact. He is the founder of #bethechange and speaks on positivity, taking action, and truth in media and politics.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I felt as though the world was missing a semblance of self-responsibility and positivity. I realize that we became a society of yelling about how bad things are without realizing we have the power to make them better by taking action. If you are an activist… protesting over and over again when you can volunteer your time to have an actual impact seemed like a no-brainer. At the time in 2016 when I began the #bethechange movement the police shooting had just happened in Dallas where police officers were protecting protesters that were protecting against them. Five officers died that day, and in that moment I realized we were missing such an important element of change in our society which was ACTUALLY creating change instead of yelling on the streets and yelling on our social media. We complain without an action plan. As a professional speaker, event host, and emcee that has seen the power of inciting action and using my voice for good. I felt as though I had a huge opportunity to use my voice for positive change, and I felt as though it was my calling to do something.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Every business I’ve started came with speedbumps and roadblocks, some of those made the company fail, some helped them succeed. #BeTheChange was no different in terms of confusion, hard times and struggle. In the beginning, I worked really hard to make sure I was doing things by the book and attain a trademark for #BeTheChange but also be careful with money. I went through one of the rocket lawyer types of the world, (may have been rocket lawyer) and in the end, I thought things were being taken care of. However, it turns out I was not attaining the right paperwork, legal work, from the “money saving” service. It the end, by not doing things right the first time, going to a real lawyer and paying the right money I lost almost 2 years in time and had to spend even more money to fix it.

This however was just a basic mistake and one that didn’t hurt me too badly in terms of mindset. The hardest times I faced were in my previous business, and I’m eternally grateful for these mistakes as they gave me the ability for me to succeed in the future. In my first business, I got a small business loan just under 6 figures and I completely misspent my money, but I did things the best way I knew at the time. When I knew it was time to move on, I was struggling to start a new business with my best friend, and little did I know the biggest issues I would have wouldn’t be the difficult payback of that first loan. Turns out the pangs of business number two with going into business with my best friend was my hardest challenge and most painful mistake. After a lawsuit, and even more financial stress my next business came from the ashes, but it definitely was difficult losing a very close friend, having to invest money in a lawyer, and forcing myself to have the faith to keep trying. With that business however I reached a million dollars of revenue in my first 18 months of being open and it became a leader in the promotional and experiential staffing industry, thanks to the failures from the previous business.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I’ve always been raised with a survival mentality work ethic. Growing up, having a disabled father with a gambling addiction and Mom that raised me and showed me what it was like to work hard, support a family, go back to college, start a business and thrive against all odds… made me realize it’s possible, but it’s not going to be easy. Then, early into my entrepreneur career, my first business was failing and it turns out that failure saved that same person’s life, my Mom. I was going through my own nervous breakdown, realizing that the business wasn’t going to make it, my world shattered, not knowing what to do and by me being in that position made her realize she still had purpose. After a string of bad luck in her business, the recession, injuries to her knee and a lifelong battle with depression she was at the point where she was ready to go, and the fact that I still needed her saved her life. When I found this out a couple of years later it was a huge deal for me because it allowed me to realize every success and every failure in life has a purpose and that way of thinking is a game-changer, and allows me to push my limits knowing failure or success, if I stay positive it all has a purpose.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

It’s a battle with positive and negative daily. My decision to go all in with #BeTheChange has been, by far the most difficult endeavor I’ve ever put myself through. In that, it’s not the most popular political and societal opinions that we focus on, it’s the hard, and tough conversations about finding middle ground and going past emotion and talking about logic. We finally have had breakthroughs, we are finally growing, we are finally seeing some success, but again, this does not come without some struggles. I’ve lost friends but gained others… funny enough much more diverse friends than I had before. Weekly, I have success and failures. The success we have now is a community and other brands that have formed together to create something really amazing with a dedicated following. So, is this currently a success, close, but still a long way to go. I’ll let you know once we get to the next metric of success and give you an update. What I can tell you is that grit and resilience is the only way I’ve gotten where I am today and the only way I’ll get to where I’m going tomorrow.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I said it a bit before and I’ll say it again… DON’T CUT CORNERS ON LEGAL STUFF. The Rocket Lawyers of the world will save you a few hundred upfront and cost thousands on the back end. I thought I properly secured my trademark for #bethechange and turns out I had not. Cost me 2 years of struggle and a couple thousand more dollars to fix a mistake that wasn’t noticed. So… lesson learned. Spend the money on a real lawyer.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

My company, #BeTheChange is no doubt different than most out there… A change based company that looks at social justice from a lens of conservative values that also tries to have conversations of those from all walks of life. It’s a lot to even say, let alone do. We stand out because we understand that to work towards ending division you have to get your hands dirty and be a little divisive. One of my favorite stories is when I was still just selling T-shirts with the occasional positivity post I had a bunch of misprints that I could either throw away or donate to Goodwill. Didn’t really want a bunch of misprints out on the street, but I didn’t want good clothes to go to waste, and it worked out… and I can’t wait to tell you how and why. I was working an event at the Texas State Fair and my girlfriend at the time saw a man walking with one of my #bethechange shirts on. We had sold less than a 100 at that time, and I pretty much knew everyone that had bought one… so she went up to him and asked how he got it. Told her that he bought it from goodwill, looked up the company from the tag and decided to take action. He set up an organization in his underprivileged neighborhood that took younger males and had them do acts of kindness for everyone on the block and surrounding blocks. He created his own actionable steps to Be The Change, and it came at a time where I needed reassurance that I was on the right path. It was working apparently, and I of course cried from the story…can you blame me?

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My industry is a slightly different beast, but in the world of motivational and inspirational content. My suggestion is to stay in your lane and not look at what everyone is doing around you. I’m more of a tough love kind of person, meaning, if you start feeling like you are burning out I suggest stepping back and seeing if being an entrepreneur or speaker is really meant for you. With that said, a few day hiatus here and there to step back from your profession or social media is healthy, that’s called resetting and refueling the jets. It’s important to give yourself some time off, but if you do that and still feel like, “whoa is me,” I need a vacation every month… then I’d suggest a different line of work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I really want to dedicate this portion of the article to someone that deserves so much praise and someone that is currently incarcerated. In June of last year I became friends with a gentleman that went viral for a social media video talking about self responsibility. His name is Kash Lee Kelly, and he became pivotal in my personal growth in terms of social justice and also in growing #BeTheChange’s network. We went from 500 followers to a dedicated 20k+. He and I became close friends and in a matter of a couple of short months to the point where I am Godfather to his newest daughter, Nova. He’s pivotal to our mission to create change, and due to his previous life in gang life prior to 2010 he got sentenced for a plea he made. What’s sad about the sentencing is that they went hard on him for something unrelated but directly tied to his political beliefs. With that, until he gets out in a couple of years he serves as our team’s motivation as we continue to do the hard work, and allow his messages to keep us going.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My whole mission is related goodness and open-mindedness to the world. That is truly what #BeTheChange is about. Technically my success is based on impact, so the simple answer is… yes. The longer answer is all my success’ leading up to this point has allowed me to stop looking at the dollars, cents and revenue and pursue a mission to make sure I am giving every inch of myself to make this mission a reality. So all my success from previous business and 7 figure revenue companies have led me to this mission that I face every day.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

“Don’t focus on the immediate, focus on the big picture.” — With the monumental task, I have put in front of me I’ve realized short-term goals are eclipsed by the long-term picture. In the beginning, I was so worried about turning this into a profitable “business,” that I wasted time that should have been put into just creating content. Content builds interest, interest builds impact and impact builds value. “This is going to be really really really hard, harder than any business I’ve ever started.” — Little did I know all that would happen in this world, and the polarization in opinions that would ensue. I have had friends stop speaking to me, people think my mission wasn’t didn’t fit what change they wanted to see and even my own Mom constantly asking, “can you handle this much stress.” This is the ultimate test of, do you believe in yourself and your mission? Your “why,” isn’t the normal “why.” — As a motivational speaker I always challenge the people I speak with to make sure they know their why. Turns out, I didn’t even know mine until I lost someone that became close to me in 2020 as a result of #bethechange. I had a friend I met because of a show I was doing on our network called “Biscuits and Gravy,” a movie review comedy show. He was a doctor and a comedian that would come on and be hilarious, and at the same time pay very close attention to our mission and some of our more serious shows. He then got sick with CoVID and approximately one month after contracting the virus passed away. When he died, a friend of his told me that in the last couple of months he spoke of my mission to this person, and said he was so tired of seeing the world unravel at its seams that he almost gave up hope. He said that watching what we were doing gave him hope again. Knowing that I gave him comfort that it’s not over for civility and change in this world made me realize this kind of impact was my why. In the end, a man I met because of CoVID I would never be able to meet in person because of CoVID gave me the motivation to never stop. He made me realize what I am working does have a greater purpose and to not lose faith in my purpose. “You are going to have to learn to turn the other cheek.” When it comes to the peaceful political discourse you are going to have to let people sometimes go off on you, get their anger out, and sometimes let it go. To truly create change you can’t snap, you can’t demean another opinion no matter how nonsensical it may seem, because in the end the only way to aid in conversation is to take a beating, and show people you love them no matter what. This kindness takes insane patience, and it’s a daily struggle, but more important with each passing day. I just think it would have been nice so I could have worn thicker headgear! Haha. “You are human, and depression can affect anyone.” I managed to make it 37 years without knowing exactly what depression felt like. This mission I have taken on, mixed with the loneliness of 2020 got to me, and I have to be honest it was harder than I ever expected. The combination of getting beat up, being told I was a fraud just for having different beliefs and ultimately working separately from people with little to no income associated with the hundreds of hours of work takes a toll on the toughest of mindsets. In the end, however, it’s made me much stronger as an individual, and it’s given me an ability to connect with those that have battled depression as I can relate better from a first-hand perspective.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It’s one concept that consistently fills my mind whenever things seem to get tougher and tougher. I’ve read that successful people have the mindset, “everything happens for a reason.” Essentially, even in failure, there is purpose. If I’m putting in the work, doing everything I can, busting my you know what and stuff still goes wrong…. Then it wasn’t meant to be, and the failure was. I use the example of my first business’ failure that saved my mom’s life. I believe God has a bigger plan and with faith, hard work, and a positive attitude everything works out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I truly think our biggest sense of division in this country is a misguided approach at fixing the issues in inner-city and minority communities. As someone that used to be in the event and experiential marketing industry, I look at the massive budgets from the federal government and the enormous amount of money going to organizations like BLM without any real programs that can help these communities rise out of the decay of systemic oppression. I would treat the problems from the lens of experiential events and use a fraction of the failed budgets to create frequency in community events in every inner city in the country. Create a relationship between police and community, friendships and the ability for education and career guidance. I feel that the idea of giving opportunity, community and relationships goes far past a grant to a school here, financial assistance there and a whole bunch of zeros in the budget that no one knows where it ends up. Ultimately this was the true message of Kash’s “Streetlights Unity Movement.” The idea of creating streetlights in the darkness to light up the world around them.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our biggest following is on fb https://www.facebook.com/BeTheChangeUSA and youtube.com/c/bethechangeusa

You can always find out more about supporting our cause on our website hashtagbethechange.com.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!