Anthony Povah: “Ask for help”

As part of my interview series on the five things you need to know to become a great writer, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anthony Povah.

Anthony is a British writer and filmmaker based in North West England. He writes across genre for screen, stage and radio. Anthony’s work has been selected for film festivals and screenwriting competitions around the world, including the BBC Drama Room. His crime drama treatment HEARTLAND was recently selected for the New Media Film Festival in LA and his latest short film SLOTS is about to be launched onto the festival circuit.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

Thanks for inviting me! I’d written stories and comics when I was a kid but like many teenage boys was distracted when I discovered girls. Fast forward twenty years, and I’d been talking about wanting to write again for a while when my wife spotted an advert for a short creative writing course at our local community college. I signed up and was hooked.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

Yes, but you’ll have to buy the rights first!

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an writer? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Basically finding the time to write. I’m at the stage where my creative career doesn’t yet pay all the bills, so balancing the day job / writing / having a life is challenging. To make sure that I make enough time to write, I set myself a time target and tasks to complete every week. It’s equally important to give yourself time away to think and rest too, so when I do hit my target I go and do something else. The creative life is a marathon, not a sprint.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I wouldn’t call it funny and thinking about it still makes me cringe, but hopefully it’ll stop others making the same mistake. Early on in my career I was interviewed for a fantastic opportunity that would’ve pushed my writing career years forward. Back then I was still very ‘green’ so I treated it like a proper job interview: I turned up in a suit! I also hadn’t done my research properly, so managed to shoot myself in the foot every time they offered an opportunity to work on one of their shows. Going into the meeting, I didn’t understand what it could lead to or what they were looking for. What lesson did I learn? Do your research before every meeting.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

By the time you read this my short comedy-drama SLOTS should be reaching film festivals for consideration. I’ve writing a script for a conspiracy thriller set in the gaming and defence industries, and I’m developing an idea for a documentary about an internationally-renowned architect.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I spend a lot of time researching the technical aspects of my stories. For HEARTLAND, I spoke to a serving British Police officer to find out what it feels like being hit with a baseball bat in the ribs while wearing a stab vest.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

When I look at my characters and my own creative journey it’s that whatever it is, it’s never too late: to start, to learn, or to put something right. Reflecting on my work over the last few years, there’s certainly a theme that we’re all just human, that it’s OK to make mistakes and there’s some things you just can’t control, and that’s OK.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Writer”? Please share a story or example for each.

Write — even if it’s just for five minutes a day. Learn — study the craft and other writers’ work and careers. Read as many scripts as you can and try to understand why each one works (or doesn’t). Network, but don’t be a d*ck. Often it’s just about saying “hi” or “thanks” or letting someone know that you like their work. When you get to ‘that stage’ — and you’ll know when you do — go to 5… Ask for help. There’s so many people in this industry who’ve been where you are. Some will say “no” but those who can will say “yes”.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

All of the above, but as we’re all stricken by self-doubt sometimes, I’d add ‘faith in yourself’ and ‘courage’.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

HEARTLAND was partly inspired by reading The Iliad, particularly the character of Achilles. He’s held up as this great hero of antiquity — the first superhero — but he’s psychotic! For example, when the Greek fleet arrives at Troy he jumps off his ship and races onto the beach to be the first to kill a Trojan! This inspired the character Dev Rosemore, a mixed-heritage British senior Police officer who’s had to fight for everything he’s achieved, but sometimes sees threats where there are none.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think everyone has enormous influence whether they realise it or not. Your choices and behaviours have an influence on everyone you come into contact with. So be kind and compassionate, including to yourself.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can find me on FaceBook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. My name’s pretty uncommon so I’m easy to find!

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspiring!