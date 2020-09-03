Anthony Lapadula – Aegis Capital – 4 Ways to Be a Leader in an Organization

As the modern workplace continues to undergo rapid changes, organizations are searching for and relying on strong leaders that engage employees, plan deliberately, and enhance productivity. Influential leaders, like Anthony Lapadula, Managing Director of Aegis Capital Corp., can have significant positive effects on team members’ attitudes and, as a result, a business’s bottom line. Employees working under notable leaders’ guidance are typically more positive, more connected, and more productive. Although undoubtedly challenging, there are four ways in which individuals can work to be the best possible leaders for their organizations.

1. Maintain Passion and Positivity

Conveying one’s passion and enthusiasm for work has been proven to boost both employee performance and engagement. By sharing an optimistic attitude, taking action, motivating others, and valuing community, leaders can foster collaborative leadership, equipping team members and employees with the skills necessary to take the lead during hectic times. Moreover, through seeking out the positive elements of negative or problematic situations, leaders become empowered to think more intelligibly and strategically. By understanding one’s own strengths, weaknesses, passions, and ambitions, an individual can become an effective leader.

2. Become an Effective Problem-Solver

Every leader, regardless of industry or organization, is bound to face their fair share of hurdles. But when problems are solved effectively, leaders are empowered to make the decisions best-fit for their business. The most successful problem-solvers avoid misguiding their team members by approaching difficulties logically and calmly, gathering essential information, examining it, and contemplating it. How those in leadership positions address obstacles — which may arise daily and can vary vastly, from slight miscommunications to substantial errors — can speak volumes for one’s leadership skills. Thus, great leaders should be great problem-solvers who communicate clearly, break down barriers, and maintain robust plans to best address troublesome situations.

3. Hold Employees and Co-workers Accountable

All employees should be empowered to take ownership of their position and encouraged to appropriately voice their opinions and ideas. And those in leadership roles depend on others to get work done. Holding co-workers and employees accountable, ensuring that everyone is performing to their best ability, and completing their work well and in a timely manner are essential leadership tasks. Furthermore, when employees and team members are held accountable, they will need to execute plans and take action. Thus, as a result of speaking up, individuals can be a part of much-needed solutions, benefiting themselves, company leaders, and their organization as a whole.

4. Be Open to Different Perspectives

It can be both risky and disadvantageous to make decisions based solely on one’s own perspective. As a result of a person’s values, morals, background, life experiences, etc., each individual sees the world in their own unique way. For this reason, it is vital that good leaders make an effort to surround themselves with diverse perspectives, different from their own. Taking the time to hear out other viewpoints can allow leaders to learn from their peers or employees, seeing and approaching issues in distinct, more efficient ways. In fast-paced professional environments, it is not uncommon for leaders to confuse their own perspectives with reality. And so, the best leaders will benefit and grow by learning from, listening to, and accepting help from others.