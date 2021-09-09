Anthony Green Of Well Heeled: “Self-Belief”

Self-Belief — there are times where you will doubt yourself and have a lack of understanding, but it’s about accepting that. You must have the self-belief that you are going to get better and more experienced at what you do. That you can achieve things you want to achieve. Self-belief is sometimes difficult to ascertain when you’re under stress, not just in the work environment but at home too, but that’s why taking time out to reflect on who you are, taking in that fresh air, is so important. It’s okay for self-belief to be great one day and reduced the next, just have the self-belief that you, others and situations can change and will change.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Anthony Green.

Anthony is a health and social care professional and founder of ‘Well Heeled’ diabetic socks. A Registered and qualified social worker in the UK, Anthony has over 20 working years within the health and wellness industry. Anthony also has vast experience training, mentoring, and educating those that wish to have a successful career in the health and wellness sectors.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

From an early age, I knew I wanted to work within the health and wellness sector, as I had a passion for supporting others and working with people directly. On leaving university in my 20’s, with a degree in psychology and counseling, I was unclear about the direction I wanted my career to head in, and so I started to work as a care assistant in the private sector, supporting individuals with learning difficulties. I had the passion to want to become a professional within the sector but was still unsure how I would achieve that. I gained important base qualifications that helped me to move from role to role, stepping up the career ladder each time until I finally gained my master’s degree in social work and achieve professional and registered status. Not only that, but the tacit knowledge I gained on that career journey was invaluable. I then wanted to move into educating others, gaining more experience and qualifications to enable me to do this. This meant working with college settings, assessing and tutoring those individuals that wanted to start their own journey in the health and wellness sectors. I was given the opportunity to contribute towards exam papers and training materials for a major educational company here in the UK, City & Guilds, before starting my own company that specializes in diabetic socks, Well Heeled, but still maintaining my professional social work status through continuing self-development.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

I can’t think of one defining moment per se, but instead, I found that I just loved listening to people’s life stories when at university and being part of the mentoring group cemented my wish to explore that career and lifestyle even more. I met, and made friends, with people from all over the world. I heard their struggles, their stresses, and wanted to help in any way I could. It came naturally to me to want to actively listen to what people said to me, not just be a bystander in their life but be part of their life journey as they could be for my own. I learnt that being open and honest allows you to explore opportunities and learn from others in so many ways and that is sometimes key to being well and happy too.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

My go-to activity is fresh air and plenty of it! It may sound a little cliched but let me put it into context for you. With the current pandemic, how many people reading this have been shut away in their homes, apartments or away from loved ones and the outdoors. Getting outside is such an important thing in my life. In the UK that may be feeling the rain in my face more than it may be for some readers! It really is about connecting with something natural, breathing in real air and taking time to breathe. So that may be cliched but it’s real and tangible.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

I worked within the NHS (National Health Service) and social services here in the UK, specifically mental health services. My colleagues and I could be supporting individuals that have manageable symptoms and just needs small amounts of support, to those that could pose a threat to themselves or others at times. You’re in situations where you meet people that have been through life traumas, from sexual abuse to alcohol and/or drug dependency. These are real people that have been through hellish situations and are in different stages of their support needs. When you’re working in situations where individuals are unaware of their actions, for the most part, you need to be in control of your own actions and emotions to ensure you can support them in the best and safest way possible. You need to be able to remove yourself from situations, take time to reflect and take in what has happened so you can process it properly. You sometimes need to do this very quickly as others need your support, so one amazing way is just to take 5 minutes out and get that fresh air. Feel the cool breeze in your face and breath. When you first start working in this sector, you soon realize the importance of taking time out to reflect and breathe. It starts right from your first challenging experiences and it’s something that helps within your career but also in your home life too.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I can share many experiences! However, let me share one that has been part of my mindset throughout my career. I have supported many individuals diagnosed as schizophrenic. One individual presented very little in the way of symptoms that one would class as ‘challenging’ apart from his dependency on alcohol which was being supported at the time. We went on lots of activities together and he trusted me to give him the support he needed as and when required. He would often talk and laugh to himself quite loudly and sometimes members of the public would comment, stare, or laugh but for the most part, he would shrug it off.

I supported him to a supermarket where he did his weekly shop. On waiting to pay he had forgotten an item and asked the cashier if he could go and pick it up from the shelf. The queue behind him was quite large and someone queuing made a very negative comment. The person I supported just ignored him and went to get the item, but I could feel myself becoming enraged, staring at the person that commented and about to engage in what would have been a heated exchange.

It was right at that moment that I stopped myself and walked off away from the queue. I walked outside and took a deep breath before returning. The person I was supporting was fully able to deal with the situation and when he returned to the queue he paid, packed his items, and carried on as if nothing had happened. I shared with him how I was sorry how that person had treated him, and he just looked at me and laughed.

I remember right at that moment how glad I was that I said nothing. That I should never assume that someone ‘needs’ my support and also the importance of taking a deep breath to reevaluate a situation.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

I like to think that my work within the health and wellness educational sector is making a small, positive dint in what is such a big world. I support apprentices within health and social care settings, and through distance tutoring, to gain qualifications and maintain high standards through in-practice assessments — such as within nursing homes or hospital settings. I am sharing the experience and knowledge with others so they can use it to become what they want to become — from nurse to social worker and more. For example, I supported an individual that had never achieved a qualification since leaving school and she was 65 at the time of starting a formal qualification of which I was her tutor and assessor. She didn’t want to do that qualification, but her employer insisted. We talked for hours before even starting to discuss the course itself. We shared stories, I gained her trust, and she gained my admiration for starting to believe that she could achieve the qualification.

She was an amazing student, producing outstanding work on legislation, health standards and person-centred working as well as gaining her maths and English qualifications. She went on to win an award for her work and dedication and even though I had left the college I worked within at that stage, she still found a way to say thank you to me through a colleague. She now has more confidence, understanding of her role and so much more that she can now share with others. She has her own story that is living proof to those scared of taking on a qualification that anything is possible.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have started my own company and brand, Well Heeled, focusing on diabetic and ‘comfort’ socks here in the UK and hopefully worldwide soon. I have supported so many individuals that have been using equipment or products that are not fit for purpose or cheaply made, including my family members! I found someone I know wearing socks to help her reduce the risks of developing foot problems, such as ulcers, because of her diabetes. I then had the idea of developing my own brand of diabetic and comfort socks that would meet individuals needs but also be more sustainable in its production too. This new venture is exciting because it doesn’t just mean that I remain working within a career sector that I love, but I can also have a positive impact in other ways too.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Patience — When working with people you need to know when to wait. You wait for people to talk. You wait for people to trust you and open up to you. You wait until they’re ready. This can take years in some cases! For example, a person I supported never verbally communicate her needs to anyone due to past trauma. One day she whispered something in my ear. That one whisper took patience, but it also took courage and trust on her part.

Courage — Courage is such an important character trait. You need to have the courage to face challenging situations but also to have the courage to change and adapt your own beliefs.

You need to have the courage to stand up for your own and others’ rights, even in the face of adversity. For example, when I first worked in the health and wellness industry, I believed the people being supported in the care home were not having their opinions and thoughts appropriately recorded or ascertained. It took courage to challenge management on this but I did, and from that point service users, those individuals receiving the support, held regular meetings to share their views with management and staff alike.

Self-Belief — there are times where you will doubt yourself and have a lack of understanding, but it’s about accepting that. You must have the self-belief that you are going to get better and more experienced at what you do. That you can achieve things you want to achieve. Self-belief is sometimes difficult to ascertain when you’re under stress, not just in the work environment but at home too, but that’s why taking time out to reflect on who you are, taking in that fresh air, is so important. It’s okay for self-belief to be great one day and reduced the next, just have the self-belief that you, others and situations can change and will change.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

What a difficult thing to define but let me try! To me, ‘Wellness’ is measured by both the physical and mental attributes of one’s life.

In the negative sense, it’s being aware of a person’s physical or psychological problems that affect their life in a way that is detrimental to them and/or others. For example, a person may present as being physically fit but mentally they may feel unwell, yet you and I may not be able to recognize as it’s not always visible.

In the positive sense, it’s a person that presents as being happy, content and engaging in life with a high level of resilience to whatever may be going on in their life. For example, a person may have a very stressful career, but they are not affected by that stress because they have the resilience to handle any given situation. Also, a person may be physically unwell but present has mentally very well so we not assume that wellness is always a measurement of physical wellbeing.

It’s so much more than that too, so I suppose it’s what each person feels it means to them to be well or unwell. Wellness is a set of feelings and a way of being, not just a physical thing, but it’s also very personal to the individual too.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

First and foremost, it is to maintain and extend your life. To be completely blunt, when we talk about being ‘well’ we are talking about being alive. When we lose focus on what it means to maintain our wellbeing, be that through exercise, a healthy diet or any other form of wellness activity, then we can negatively affect our lives in many different ways. Not everyone can engage in wellness activities, or some people have less control over what happens in their life and may need support. For a lot of us, we are lucky enough to have control and to be able to make a positive decision that can have a positive effect on our wellness overall, even if that’s small changes such as getting that fresh air more often!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The first has been the recognition for more flexibility in working hours as well as home working. This does not suit every person or company, but there have been some great steps in recognizing that people actually have lives and that lives sometimes have problems. Being a flexible and understanding employer can not only help your company or service but have a great impact on your employers too.

The second would be the increasing recognition that the mental health of employees has to be taken seriously in all cases. Mental health is often a hidden part of a person life, so having a company that is open to conversations, that listens to their employees and respond with support or kind words is a must. Be an innovator in this way of working and make a difference.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Be open to experiences — you will learn much more if you allow yourself to be ‘stretched’. I work with adults but during my social work training, I had to work with children too. At first, I could not understand the benefit but it taught me so much. It gave me that understanding and experiences that are part of my standards and values today. Push your boundaries and your fears. Have courage — when working in the health and wellness industry you can’t take a backseat role. You need to be driving things forward, maintaining standards and achieving the utmost for those you support or work with. Have the courage to share your concerns, to believe in yourself and to be part of something you’re proud of. Just because someone is in a higher role than you does not mean they won’t value your input, so don’t be scared to share your thoughts because it could make lives better. Adapt and Learn — there are going to be times when you doubt yourself or reconsider your career moves but it’s how you deal with those situations that will make you better. Reflect on situations and challenges, learn from them and adapt your ways of working or approaches. Don’t get stuck in a rut and always look at ways of improving and moving forward. Keep your continuing professional development going and learn new things all the time. Share and Collaborate — In the health and wellness industry there are so many different careers and sectors. Mine happens to be social work and education, but that does not mean I close myself off from working with others such as podiatrists, occupational therapists, and nurses. Sharing your understanding and thoughts may not only improve your own career, service, and knowledge but it can help others too. When we share and collaborate, we can make the health and wellness industry so much better. Don’t be precious about your ways of improving things and don’t be closed off or jealous if someone has a better idea than you! Respect — You will be working with some amazing people, from colleagues to those you support and their family and friends. Respect them all. Even when times are trying, take the time to listen and take on board what people are communicating to you. Understand that everyone is different and really embrace those differences, such as cultures and religions. Also, respect yourself. You’re going to be part of something amazing and you won’t always be thanked for it. When you do step outside and take in a deep breath, remember to give yourself the respect that you truly deserve.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There are so many things to choose from and think about! There is a key problem around the world, and certainly, in many western countries, that is growing — unpaid carers. Family and friends often support individuals, adults, and children alike, without any support — be that financial or emotional. These are people that fall under the radar and have very little recognition of the work they do. Society has children looking after adults within the same household as they can’t afford support or medical bills. We have adults that can barely look after themselves caring for others, usually their spouse, without little understanding of the support that may be available to them or just not able to access support. We all too often close our minds to what is going on in the world until it happens to us. Let’s be more proactive rather than reactive.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Here in the UK, it would be singer and songwriter, Kate Bush. I have been brought up with her music and would just love to sit and chat about her songs over a cup of tea and scone! In the USA it would be Whoopi Goldberg as she just makes me laugh ever since Ghost and Jumpin’ Jack Flash and I never got to see her in the Sister Act musical when it came to the UK as her mother was ill!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

It would mean the world for your readers to come and join me and share their own stories on Twitter or LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-green-/

As well as checking out my new venture over at Well Heeled — https://www.wellheeled.net

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!