Anthony Flynn Reveals His Success and How He Built Amazing CEO

Anthony is a highly sought-after adviser to CEOs and Key Executives. He’s been a leader with numerous Fortune 100 giants (e.g. Kraft Foods, RJ Reynolds, and 3M), along with a pioneering executive in several multi-million $ non-profit ventures.

Anthony’s also been a featured voice before tens of thousands of people at Harvard University, Emory University, Georgia Tech, Biz1190 (Wall Street Journal syndicated radio show) TEDx, and many other national platforms.

He’s authored two books: The Execution Pipeline: A Step-by-Step Guide to Moving Your Business Idea From Dream to Reality and The Happiness Map: Finding Fulfillment in Life and Work.

Anthony serves on multiple nationally renowned boards. His clients include high net-worth individuals, companies, professional athletes, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and churches.

In his personal life, he loves spending time with his wife of 17 years, along with his He previously served as the CEO of The 100 Black Men of Atlanta, and today works as the CEO of The Work+Faith Connection HQ in Houston, TX.

Anthony graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program in 2017, where he won the business pitch competition for his cohort.

Son and daughter. Additionally, he enjoys reading, physical fitness, and mentoring emerging leaders.

With a Bachelor of Business Administration in Sales degree from The University of Memphis, he graduated as the Top Student in his major. Along with his degree, he also holds a Master of Arts in Religion degree from Memphis Theological Seminary where he graduated with honors.

How did you get started with Amazing CEO? What exactly is it, and what did you hope to accomplish?

The genesis of launching Amazing CEO, a boutique consulting firm with a mission to accelerate CEOs and Key Executives, originated in September of 2013 when I had the privilege of being flown to Santa Barbara to speak to a group of wealthy executives.

The gentleman who invited me was a recently retired Fortune 200 CEO. He hosted a monthly gathering of 100 CEOs and Key Executives at his ranch. After engaging this group, I stayed an entire hour afterward with men standing in line to share some of their greatest pain points regarding family, business, and spiritual development, etc.

After discovering the impact that I had on them, I knew I was on to something. It took me several years to really hone in on the brand, but the seed was planted at that point in my career.

How did you take your idea to market? What sets you apart?

I spent the next couple of years writing my first book and examining a go-to-market strategy I thought would differentiate my firm from others. After doing research, I discovered that while other firms had distinctions, they were fairly homogenous in their approach to engaging clients.

While many were best-in-class in their work, the trend was that they were dominantly transactional. In other words, they focused on the “business” of the clients whereas my approach was transformational and focused on the “being” of the clients.

Can you give us an example of what you mean by that?

As an example, I have encountered numerous CEOs whose talent got them to the top, but their character couldn’t sustain them. My firm focuses as much on character and chemistry as we do on competency. While Amazing CEO as a firm can certainly focus on providing top-notch Business consulting, these are secondary to providing top-notch human capital solutions.

What’s your process like?

In terms of our process, we usually host an initial screening with potential clients. That can take anywhere from one to three hours depending upon the complexity of the client, the number of Executives involved in the process, the size and scope of the business, etc.

From there, we commit to developing a customized scope of work and we usually submit a proposal. If the client approves, we proceed with a retainer that the client can terminate at any time with a 30-day grace period.

What about your branding? Did you face any challenges?

It took me quite a few years to come up with the brand, Amazing CEO. I initially had challenges narrowing down my target market. I genuinely believed I had the capacity to reach so many people groups considering my background and experience.

This same challenge is true for so many others. After going through a comprehensive branding and examination process with one of my coaches, I realized my pathway of focusing specifically on the C-suite and those who were “best in class” in their industries.

That idea didn’t come to me immediately but after taking a step back, it dawned on me that I had access to this unique people group. In a very exciting way, the greatest challenge I face is associated with helping people who are already at the top of their game, go to the next level. It’s fascinating to constantly walk with high achievers who are always looking to achieve more. It challenges me because I am constantly thinking, “How do you help someone who is #1 become more #1?”

How have you handled the financial end of your business?

What’s been challenging and exciting at the exact same time is that our pathway to growth has been completely bootstrapped. The services of the business have continued to fund its growth and the intent is not to attempt to accelerate growth at the expense of providing the most optimal care for our clients.

What are your future plans when it comes to going forward?

As it pertains to the future of the brand, our goal is to become a global leader in the space of empowering high achieving CEOs and Key Executives with their growth to the next level. For anyone that has an idea of “building something from nothing,” I know how to help them!

While I could share a number of things, one major point of wisdom is that I highly recommend they put their self-esteem in their work ethic and not the end result.

I have learned over the years that I cannot control the end result. For anyone who questions my philosophy, I challenge them to examine COVID-19’s impact on our world. While you cannot control the world around you all the time, you can control the amount of effort you put into your goals and dreams on a daily basis.

Website: www.amazingceo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/flynnanthony/

Instagram: anthonyflynn_ac