Anthony Bianco: “Control the things you can control and let go of the rest”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anthony Bianco.

Anthony is a long-term, young adult cancer survivor from Australia who loves travelling the world and will find almost any excuse to use the passport. He’s lucky to have almost reached the half-century mark, and has had an eclectic career with environmental science, travel blogging, and content marketing. He also helps others who are experiencing the cancer journey right now.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I’m a first generation Australian — both sets of my grandparents left Italy in the early 1950s to make a new life working the sugarcane fields in Far North Queensland. My father’s side is from the Friuli region in northern Italy, and my mother’s family is from Sicily. My parents came out with them as young children and met as adults and had me and my sister. I’m originally from Cairns, where the tropical rainforest meets the Great Barrier Reef. I was born there and spent my childhood in the humid tropics. I live in Brisbane now, host of the 2032 Olympic Games. I’ve had a mix of careers. I started off doing environmental science. These days, I’m into content marketing and run a silly travel blog on the side. I’m married and have two young daughters, a dog, and a cat. Plus, lot of possums who visit!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A bad experience only becomes a negative one if you don’t learn from it.

That doesn’t mean that bad experiences shouldn’t piss you off! It can often take a lot of disempowering actions to create new empowering ones. While I didn’t realize it at the time, my horrible cancer experience was equipping me with new skills that I was going to need later in my life to help not only myself, but others close to me.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

Definitely. As far as I’m concerned, the more people who know, the better because you just never know when someone might need to use just one snippet of advice. Be careful with what you wish for, I might just tell you everything!

Anyway, in December 1994, when I was 21, I was diagnosed with a rare “primary mediastinal nonseminomatous germ cell tumor” (yes, it’s a mouthful!) — a 1 in 10 million chance. I had a better chance of winning the lottery on a Saturday night, which annoys the hell out of me because I still haven’t won first division…yet! Basically, this tumor is like having testicular cancer in your chest. It’s like my balls had forgotten how to use Google Maps. It originates from testicular fragments that occur from cell division and movement during embryonic development. It sounds like something from a science fiction movie!

I had started to have symptoms of something going wrong in late 1993, about a year before I was diagnosed. The symptoms were quite unimpressive and unspectacular. They would consist of a cough, slight fever, and lethargy for about three to five days, and then it would go away, only to reappear every two to three months. I thought it was a product of final year university stress and nothing more menacing than that. Throughout the year, I went to the doctor on campus in Townsville (south of Cairns) whenever the fevers or tiredness occurred. There was always the same result — I had a chest infection, and I was prescribed with antibiotics.

Towards the end of 1994, the cough became progressively worse, especially during the time where I was trying to finish off my thesis. I had the worst smoker’s cough for someone who did not smoke. I sounded like I was trying to cough up my entire respiratory system from the inside out for temporary use in a medical student’s practical exam. It felt like it was reverberating throughout my entire body.

When I arrived home in Cairns, my neck was swelling up by the day. I knew there was something not quite right about this, so I went to my local General Practitioner who sent me for an x-ray. Then everything changed when I first saw the slides. I remember the shades of black and white slowly appearing as each part of the x-ray contacted the light. Then I saw the big cloud of white. A really big cloud of white. Smack bang in the middle of my chest. Big white clouds look nice in the blue sky, but not in a chest x-ray — especially when the x-ray is yours.

This cloud — the tumor — was 11 x 15 centimeters. It was enormous. If I had not started chemotherapy at the time of diagnosis, I had one month to live. My doctor gave me, at best, a 20% chance of surviving (he didn’t tell me that at the time — I found out much later).

At first, the doctors thought I had lymphoma, which was the most likely scenario for someone my age. But it was only after many tests and biopsies when I had a confirmed diagnosis. And for some cheap laughs at my expense, these rare germ cell tumors release elevated levels of proteins into the blood stream called alpha feta proteins and beta HCG. These markers are typical of this type of cancer. But these are the same proteins that are released into the blood stream of women when they become pregnant! Due to these protein levels, in effect, I was two weeks pregnant! I still have the “pregnancy blood test” results filed away. And yes, the first thing I thought was, “is it mine?” 😊 Funnily enough, people would look at my stomach for some reason when I’ve tried to explain this phenomenon, and I then had to tell them “That’s from beer!”

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

It was when I first saw my chest X-ray. The first thing I thought was “I’m totally screwed”. Having a science background, I completely understood what was happening, and what was coming my way. I knew that death was a strong possibility, and that’s the last thing you expect as an ‘indestructible’ 21-year-old.

How did you react in the short term?

Like most people who are diagnosed with cancer, I was in a state of shock. It felt surreal. It was like I was watching the entire experience looking in. I didn’t feel anything to be honest — I was pretty numb for most of that time, because the big rush of subsequent tests happens so quickly so that you can be rushed into the chemo ward for treatment.

It was when I saw the first bag being placed on the drip, that’s when it really hit me that this was for real. It was the black bag, a drug called cisplatin which did the bulk of the work — but also caused most of the terrible side effects. I went from a relatively normal existence as a university student trying to write my way through an Honors thesis, to wondering if I was going to survive the coming months.

Who considers their own mortality in their early twenties? Not many! Most people that age think they’re bulletproof, but that’s so far from the truth. Having a life-threatening illness makes you look at things differently.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

Physically, I felt like a human pinata. It was like someone belted the living daylights out of me with a big stick. But I knew chemo was the only option, because the other one was certain death. After each hit of chemo, it was better to sleep and rest, because at least then I didn’t feel rubbish. I would then gradually try and claw back some normal as the side effects wore off before I had to go back into hospital for the next hit.

I found the treatment part of the cancer experience relatively easy from an emotional point of view! That’s because that in between the bouts of extreme nausea and lethargy, I was always out with someone, doing something. That period was one of the happiest times of my life! For support people out there, don’t ever underestimate how valuable the simple things are, like a phone call, or just giving back someone that little bit of normal.

I have a warped sense of humor, so I found that joking about the situation helped me, plus it showed my support group that I was comfortable with it, which meant they were. I remember that when my hair was falling out, I used to pull clumps of hair out of my scalp as a party trick to shock my friends! I got a perverse kick out of that!

I found the worst part of this experience was the time immediately after treatment finished, which I call the “no man’s land period”. That’s because you can’t do anything but wait for follow up tests to see whether you have a future or not. That nothingness drove me crazy because I didn’t know if the cancer was going to recur or not. That has a lot of implications for starting a career or relationship. Who wants to hire or date someone who could potentially die in the near future? In my case, the five-year survival rate was around 40%.

It’s at the finishing treatment stage where many people fall apart emotionally. During the diagnosis and treatment phases, things are so busy, you don’t have time to think. The support you receive from friends and family is almost overwhelming, but you’re grateful for it. Often, anxiety levels drop when there is a clear road map of what needs to be done, for example, what surgery is required, or how many cycles of chemo or hits of radiation you need. But when the cancer treatment ends, the interaction with health professionals decreases. Your support group may think everything’s all good since you’ve finished the treatment — and the level of interaction with them may drop off as well. But it’s at this stage when you are most vulnerable.

What’s also confronting is that you meet others in the same boat as you who may not be as lucky. You may have been in the trenches with others going through the same thing — and some of them may not have a desirable outcome. This is especially true if the person’s background is like yours.

But it’s never over. I still get upset if I see a young adult going through what I did.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

It wasn’t just one person; it was a whole group of people. There is a saying that it takes a whole village to raise a child. It also takes a whole village for someone to survive cancer. There is no way anyone can do it on their own. I had incredible support from family and friends. The support came in all sorts of forms — from being taken to the movies, the beach or anywhere, multitudes of phone calls, and sometimes letters (remember, these were the days before the internet!). All of these were greatly appreciated, even if I was zombied-out for large periods of time. These constant messages of support lodged into my brain and have never left me. An experience like this is a great way to find out who your friends are.

I remember one instance when I received a call from a friend who asked me if I was feeling okay? I was feeling more human after a week of recovering from a chemo cycle. He then said, “That’s great, get ready, I’m coming over to get you in 10 minutes”. He had organized an afternoon of tenpin bowling with a bunch of friends, which meant the world to me.

I was very lucky to have a large support base. I will always be eternally grateful to them because I wouldn’t be here without them. Probably the worst experiences of my life were telling them I was sick because the reactions ranged from stoned silence to bursting out into tears. I hated every second of that, and felt guilty for telling them, even if the diagnosis was completely out of my control.

Chances are, everyone who reads this article is going to have someone close to them diagnosed with cancer. My best advice is that you don’t need to understand. You just need to be there.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

I’ve never thought of it that way! But if I did, my cancer would have said, “there is a reason why I’m here, you will find out why! I’m going to test you, and even though you could have done without me, and you’ll hate my guts, you’ll be glad that I came into your life!”

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I would say that this illness changed everything. It didn’t change my personality, but it definitely changed my perspective on life and my attitudes to a lot of things. You’re going to be a long time dead, so you’d better make your living time memorable! Your situation after cancer treatment is a ‘new normal’. This experience has altered my perspective on life forever. What had seemed important was not anymore, and the things that really mattered became totally obvious. Money, career, a house, and things in the house mean nothing. Friendship had meant everything.

It’s been over two decades since all of this happened. I look back at this experience as the single biggest learning experience of my life. There is a life after cancer and I’m living proof that people do live for a long time after cancer and do have rich and rewarding lives afterwards — which is probably because of the cancer experience! I’ve done a lot of travel and heaps of other great experiences since.

The very first paragraph in the introduction to Al Gore’s book, “An Inconvenient Truth”, possesses the following words that are definitely pertinent to me: “Some experiences are so intense while they are happening that time seems to stop altogether. When it begins again and our lives resume their normal course, those intense experiences remain vivid, refusing to stay in the past, remaining always and forever with us.”

Believe me, you don’t know how valuable your life is until it’s almost taken away from you.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

Yes, I have. I’m not the type that’s going to go on a crusade! I help out in my own way. I worked at a cancer charity for a while on their helpline as a way of giving back. I think my personal experience enabled me to help others with their needs at the different points of their cancer journey, because they are completely different between the diagnosis, treatment, and post-treatment phases. I’ve also set up a page on my travel blog so that people can find me when they are googling a ‘primary mediastinal nonseminomatous germ cell tumor survivor’. I’ve had over 20 people contact me over the past 3 years so I can offer them support. It’s confronting when some of these people pass away — but I know what I signed up for. But even though I’m on the other side of the world sometimes, I’ll help any way I can.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

People automatically assume that cancer is a death sentence. This is no longer the case for many cancers, but there are still ones out there that unnerve me when I hear someone has been diagnosed with this dreadful disease.

One myth that I hate is that you need to be “strong”. What the hell does that mean? Show no emotion? There is no right or wrong way on how to deal with a life-threatening disease. You will find your own way. For me, disarming the crappy situation with humor worked, but that’s not for everyone. If you want to be pissed off, be pissed off. If you want to be calm, stay calm. It’s up to you. Do whatever it takes!

I know too well that the cancer experience (or any serious illness) doesn’t stop once the treatment has. In fact, this experience will be with you for the rest of your life. But you can choose whether it can be an empowering or disempowering force for you.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

Control the things you can control and let go of the rest. When you’re faced with a life-threatening illness, there are so many things that are outside of your control. Even if it’s just little things, like being able to go for a short walk, or doing something for yourself, give yourself control over something. For the things you can’t control, there’s no point in wasting time on those things. Just let the things outside of your control go. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. By far, the most importance piece of advice I have. If you ask for help, it will be there. It’s a sign of strength to ask for help, not a weakness. I’ve come across cases where people haven’t asked for help when they’ve needed it, and they’ve fallen into a deep dark emotional hole — and can’t get out of the spiral. You don’t want to go there. It’s okay to have meltdowns, but don’t give up. If you don’t have meltdowns, you’re not human. You do need to let steam out of the valve somehow. What you’re feeling is normal, and every person in your situation would react in a similar way. There were plenty of times where I lost it, so just have that meltdown to relieve the pressure, and then get on with it. Play what’s in front of you. Don’t look too far ahead, just stay in the moment. One day at a time. This helps with dealing with the here and now, otherwise if can become all too hard. How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time! Try and have some fun. Just because you’re sick and probably feel like total rubbish, doesn’t mean you have to feel miserable all of the time. Do whatever it takes, whether that’s time for yourself, or with others. Whenever I felt okay, I was out and about doing something with someone, because I knew I wouldn’t feel like it after the next chemo hit.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Yes, I’m a Z grade internet celebrity! I’m happy if I make a difference to just one person. If I could inspire a movement, any movement that is involved across the whole cancer process is worth supporting. This includes research, support groups, practical help, or anything that helps makes dealing with cancer just that little bit easier. One shoutout though, to Stupid Cancer, who have specifically been set up to lobby for young adults with cancer.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Ha ha, sounds like a great idea! Whenever Australia lifts the travel ban, I would love to have lunch with Richard Branson. I know he’s supported all sorts of philanthropic causes, including cancer. Plus, he could teach me some entrepreneurial tips, maybe onboard Virgin Galactic 😊

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Well, if you don’t want to find out the latest news in travel, visit my silly blog called ‘The Travel Tart — Offbeat Tales From A Travel Addict’. It’s for those who like their travel with a bit of a laugh!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thanks for the opportunity, and same to you! I really appreciated. I’ll take as many birthdays as I can get!