Anthara Patrice :”You can feel beautiful by accepting your beauty will be different from anyone else”

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Anthara Patrice.

Anthara is a third generation business owner, who is passionate about beauty due to growing up in salons. A prior marketing consultant and project manager, Anthara has taken her passion for beauty into technology with www.MyBeautyfill.app, an upcoming software to serve Beauty Professionals business management needs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up in salons, my passion of the therapeutic services and individual stylist constantly grew as I helped my parent manage the needs of clients, community and professionals. I remember being nine years old and sweeping in the salon to soak up the clients stories, while also learning how to shampoo and provide an experience from initial services to payments. I was always amazed how clients of all ages would tell you exactly what they were going through and how that played into services requested to change their look, heal their spirit and improve their confidence

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2017, I moved to New York for what I now know was my Eat. Pray. Love season of life. One day as I stepped off the subway into the financial district, a woman reached out and pulled me aside. Now if you’ve ever lived in NY, you know that unheard of but something within my spirit told me it was okay. This woman happened to be a Creative Director and told me she loved my aura and would I consider joining a reality show, I laughed and told her maybe. I never called her but at the time I didn’t realize that moment helped me begin to truly love myself as I struggled during that season to overcome Domestic Violence, starting over and began my journey into beautytech.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

In late-2017, I began to work on transitioning into technology, knowing my focus would be beauty but unsure of where I may land. I began to unapologetically honor my passion for beauty and research how beauty changes and effects the world around us, specifically within major industries such as Business or Hospitality to find how I could innovate an overlooked market.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My godmother Twana, I will forever be grateful to for her mothering, support and teaching of beauty. I remember when I was 22 and was finishing my senior year of college, she told me to begin my skincare routine so that when I reached my late forties, my skin would be healthy and taught like hers. I would watch her at her vanity filled with creams, perfumes and haircare products while she poured into me about being a better young woman emotionally, financially, physically and spiritually. I cherished those moments and carry them with me as I continue to navigate life.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

As an innovator, my focus is to consistently provide products and services that can inspire and streamline process. My first software MyBeautyfill has become my pride and joy, due to the lessons learned from initial MVP, App design to a now Enterprise platform as a service software that serves Beauty Professionals business management needs. MyBeautyFill aims to provide a hub for Beauty Professionals to grow, their business manage client experiences and support other professionals.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The modern beauty industry continues to excite me with all the innovations from non-surgical laser lipo to clean beauty campaigns. From the adoption of CBD and Hemp for healing properties to beauty box subscriptions for all spectrums of consumers, modern beauty continues to carve out a lane of diversity, personal experiences and sustainability.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Three things that concern me about the industry would be the growing elitism of burned out professionals when servicing clients, disingenuous corporate brand strategies and predatory product market fits. Implement the diversity campaigned about, from the beginning of product ideation, campaigns and client service processes. In addition to consulting with trusted sources outside your circle of influence to improve your brand, business or products consistently.

You are an expert about beauty. Can you share a few ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”?

You can feel beautiful by accepting your beauty will be different from anyone else. Choose to do, look and live with your needs prioritized. Select beauty products and service professionals that don’t make you doubt yourself and make you feel good.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

To succeed in the Modern Beauty Industry, you need to know :

Why Beauty is important to you. Since the age of eight, Beauty has been important to me due to it being a way to escape and indulge in all the things that make me feel beautiful from fresh washed hair to perfectly manicured nails. What you bring to the industry. My mentee, Kayli always communicates she is a full-service cosmetologist meaning she can save you head to toe. That is important due to her knowing what she brings and how she can market and position herself in a constantly evolving industry. Who your audience is. Many brands know who their audience is and many times, may market and advertise to them very well but do not always include them in activations, campaigns and partnership opportunities. How your products and or services are different for new consumers to returning consumers. When I first began working on MyBeautyFill, I understood my client lifecycle very well but had not considered how can my current clients be a conduit for product innovation to scale differentiation. Identify where Modern Beauty best serves you. In a constantly demanding world, many times we can be inundated with how or what we should do from a brand or service professional. Are you more of a Minimalist or Enthusiast? Identify where Modern Beauty products and services best serve your budget, lifestyle needs and personal care regimen.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be GRACE. One of my biggest business and personal lessons has been to extend grace and understand that many times, people many not be aware that they need it and to be a healthy example of what GRACE can embody rather someone is struggling emotionally, financially, physically, or spiritually. GRACE within the beauty industry can look like, that client who may be unsure of how to best improve their look or apply your services, it can also look like supporting a friend through elected body augmentations and personal care services.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

What is this moment trying to teach me? In life, we experience many things that at times reveal areas of our life that need more awareness, focus, partnership or strategy. I’ve learned that many times to reach that next pinnacle of life, I need to pull the lesson out of the experience.

