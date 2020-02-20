Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Answering The Question, “What Do You Do?”

If you’re an entrepreneur (or even a budding one), when someone asks you what you do, do you stumble over what to say or does it come out sounding boring? Here is the most critical key to answering that question in a way that engages someone in a deeper dialogue. And this may just uncover a client or a referral for you! You are not just a job title. Instead, you have something to offer people that helps them solve a problem. This is where the gold is.

By
Answering The Question What Do You Do

WHAT DO YOU DO?

Do you start to get anxiety just hearing that sentence?

If you are an entrepreneur, answering this question with a rockstar mindset is one of the most important pieces to integrate into your everyday habits, patterns and practices.

You may have tried to memorize a script for these kinds of situations, which means you will immediately go into your own head to bring up the script, rather than remaining engaged with the other person. This breaks the connection, and has the potential of causing them to lose interest.

SO, HERE’S THE SECRET FORMULA:

Anytime you make a connection with someone, whether in writing or talking to someone in line at the grocery store, you’re always positioning it in terms of what’s in it for them.

People are interested in what you have to offer them and when you approach the subject from that mindset, you grab their attention and interest right away.

There is no need to memorize a script for this.

SIMPLY THINK ABOUT HOW YOU CAN PROVIDE WHAT THE OTHER PERSON IS LOOKING FOR.

The beauty of approaching the question from this perspective is that it allows you to step out of your own head.

You are focused on the other person, what they need, and how you can support, help, or be a gift to them.

You step into confidence and passion when you are thinking of how you can provide a service or product for someone else. You aren’t worried or anxious about whether or not you are sticking to a script. You get the other person’s attention, from the very beginning. You build an immediate rapport, which allows you to give a more relaxed impression of yourself and your business.

So, on the road to becoming a legacy entrepreneur, make it a part of your everyday habits, patterns and practices to create a genuine connection with anyone who inquires about your business.

Give them an answer that grabs their interest immediately by letting them know you have something valuable to offer them.

Feeling a little stuck or burnt-out in your career? Take this free quiz: http://careerburnoutquiz.com to uncover what’s working and what’s definitely not. Receive customized feedback and tips tailored for your situation to start on your path to an improved work life and career you love.

Barb Garrison, CC, Career & Money Breakthrough Coach and Job-You-Love Expert at Internal Groove

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Are You Ready to Leap From Employee to Entrepreneur?

by Carol Parker Walsh, JD, PhD
Tara Moore/Getty Images
Wisdom//

5 Tactical Skills to Become a Better Public Speaker

by Lindsay Tigar
Community//

The Mindset You Need to Master Networking

by Tina Chow

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.