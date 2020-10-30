ANSON: “Cherish every moment”

Diversity shows what the real world is and unfortunately the entertainment industry does far less than that. They generalize and split us into stereotypes. It’s getting better now, but I think it’s important because as an Asian-American myself in the scene, we are very under represented and that makes the dream feel impossible. Having diversity shows that anyone can be successful in this industry. It showcases different styles of music that keeps pushing the envelope of music, and it just makes things more interesting.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing ANSON.

Los Angeles-based Alternative Rock artist ANSON is set to bridge early 2000’s emo-rock with today’s mainstream stratosphere. With a distinct sound and message crafted by songwriter Anson Li, ANSON offers an array of introspective songs about life and discovering who you are. Heavily influenced by groups like Taking Back Sunday, Mayday Parade, Jimmy Eat World and Paramore, ANSON offers a bold blend of catchy choruses and deep lyrical content to bring a refreshing sound to an aged genre with hopes to rekindle the love of emo-rock to fans who have strayed away.

Growing up, Anson was surrounded by music. He started learning guitar at the age of five and from middle school on, began devoting his time to mastering the art of singing and songwriting. After a handful of failed bands and solo projects throughout high school and college, Anson created ANSON in hopes of a better more serious path forward in his music career. In 2017, ANSON debuted with the EP “To Be or Nothing at All” which was well-received helping ANSON garner a strong global fan base. The lead single from the EP “Hailey” has now amassed over 650k streams and allowed ANSON to do extensive touring in the U.S.

Now in 2020, ANSON has returned with his first LP “a note for you to find…”, an extensive look into Anson’s personal life and journey. The album offers a dark but catchy energy through the songs that share tales of broken romances and the constant struggles of being a musician in modern times. You can find all of ANSON’s music including his latest single “Runaway” here: https://orcd.co/ansonrunaway

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Hey! Thanks for having me. I was born and raised in Forest Hills Queens NYC. I lived with my mom growing up in a small apartment and my parents separated at an early age. I grew up being an adventurous city kid always trying to take on the world.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve known I wanted to be a music artist since I started writing songs when I was in the fourth grade. I started playing guitar at the age of five, and from then on music has been my calling. It all started with writing little simple songs and instrumental compositions, but that got me hooked to pursue the craft I do now.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

That’s hard, but I’d say performing on Jimmy Kimmel in a full on decked out Santa suit is pretty up there. That or the couple times I traveled across the U.S. and Canada in a Honda CR-V doing house shows in the dead of winter.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One time I was performing with a band from my early years at this sketchy warehouse venue in Brooklyn. We got there and there was no live equipment including no monitors for playback. It was an unusual venue to say the least. We played alternative rock music and all the other bands were hipster indie rock bands. It was a very odd situation and I sang hilariously off key because I couldn’t hear myself on stage. I think all in all we should have probably not played because everyone in the crowd was 110% not into it. I learned from that to know your audience and play into what they want.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m currently working on releasing my debut album and I’m very excited about it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity shows what the real world is and unfortunately the entertainment industry does far less than that. They generalize and split us into stereotypes. It’s getting better now, but I think it’s important because as an Asian-American myself in the scene, we are very under represented and that makes the dream feel impossible. Having diversity shows that anyone can be successful in this industry. It showcases different styles of music that keeps pushing the envelope of music, and it just makes things more interesting.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I wish someone told me that this industry is corrupt and you have to play the rigged game if you want to pursue this profession. Had I known this I probably would have made a lot of smarter choices along the way. Like not getting scammed a couple times. I wish someone told me that music is a community not a competition. Growing up I kinda treated it as such and I regret not sharing moments with others because of it. I wish someone told me to not care so much about what others think. I probably wouldn’t be as self conscious had I known that and be stronger with my decisions. I wish someone told me to not be afraid to make mistakes. I’m a perfectionist and this advice would have been helpful to help me not get caught up in my head. Probably would have released this new album sooner if I changed my mindset. Cherish every moment. Reason why is because you tend to always be working long hours in this profession. You are always thinking about the next thing and I think had I known this earlier I would have taken the time to savor the moments.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My tip would be to always think progress not perfection. Always keep moving forward and always keep getting better. Not everything needs to be perfect.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be the taco tuesday movement. I think everyone could appreciate a good hangout with friends drinking and eating tacos.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful to all my music teachers I’ve had throughout my life. Without them I would not have the knowledge or the passion for what I do today. I remember when I was still finding my voice in highschool Mrs. Ballard and Mr. Marwah teaching me how to sing during their lunch breaks because I wasn’t a vocal major at my school. The passion and dedication I saw from my teachers inspired me to become who I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Progress Not Perfection. It’s a great motto and it’s relevant because as I’ve said, I’m a perfectionist.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Taylor Swift or Phoebe Bridgers. Because I think they are both amazing songwriters and I think in the real world we could be good friends. I like to think we are like-minded people from what I’ve seen online. Minus loving cats.

How can our readers follow you online?

Any social media platform under the username @ANSONofficial or my website https://ansonofficial.com/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you!