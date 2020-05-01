Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Another One Bites the Dust

A better chance of survival

By
Rula Sibai UnSplash Photos

Rummaging through the cupboard looking for nutmeg for a baking project, I discovered an unopened jar of roasted garlic and onion spread; pure deliciousness. This savory condiment had, unfortunately, expired over a year ago. Last week another cupboard offered up an assortment of expired puddings and tinned goods. Oh what a waste as another one bites the dust.

During the lock down of Covid19 pandemic I’ve found myself looking for spell-off projects to differentiate my stay at home activities. The boredom of television and even reading reaches peak intolerance for me on some days.

Organizing closets, cupboards or drawers have not historically been projects I have readily initiated. Even today I’m not one for intentionally initiating a mass decluttering. These days, however, I’ve found that decluttering and organizing comes about either during a hunt for some particular item or a need to find some peace within myself to release any anxiety felt around what our world is currently experiencing.

Recently, I learned about Leavers and Putters as described by Michael Robertson in his article Finding My Peace Amid the Chaos of Other People (SimplifyMagazine).  Leavers don’t see the disorder a Putter sees.  When a Leaver tidies up a room, a Putter still has tidying up to do before they are satisfied.  Putters, however, put things where they belong.  It’s very clear what I am, even though what I put can often become put away and forgotten.

In addition to meditation and self-hypnosis, finding peace within myself has evolved to include dealing with what I’m looking at and living with – closets, drawers and cupboards. Unlike the rampage of Covid19, these are things I can control. My closets, drawers and cupboards are not influenced by the daily barrage of pandemic related health, life and death, economy or business updates. In their silence, my closets, drawers and cupboards just sit patiently awaiting my attention.  Found are items of clothing that I thought I needed but never wore. There are books that looked appealing yet never read.  Revealed becomes a box of candles never burned.  Uncovered are greeting cards never sent.  These won’t be tossed into the trash, but either gifted to brighten someone else’s day this week or next, or donated later when donation facilities are once again open.  These items will not bite the dust.

“To bite the dust” means to die or to fail (WritingExplained.org).  “The earliest citation of the ‘bite the dust’ version [of the earlier phrase ‘lick the dust’, from the Bible] is from 1750 by the Scottish author Tobias Smollett, in his Adventures of Gil Blas of Santillane: ‘We made two of them bite the dust, and the others betake themselves to flight.'” (Quora.com). 

I have recently found that inner peace for me has also flourished from culling online subscriptions and frivolous online apps and products, once thought necessities.  Now, I am released from their onslaught of emails or monthly fees. It’s like a breath of fresh air, a freedom from a different kind of accumulated clutter.  Today, I sifted through my email inboxes and lists of saved folders, deleting many emails and even entire folders.  With each deletion, a victorious thought that another one bites the dust, sprang to mind; a whole different feeling this time behind the term “bite the dust.”

A cluttered environment contributes to a cluttered mind and most people would acknowledge that this mindset contributes to stress. “Some research suggests that de-cluttering can have as much of an effect on your well-being as it does on your physical space,” shares Matthew Clark in the article, How decluttering your space could make you healthier and happier (MayoClinic).  He further informs, and perhaps has experienced, that extra stuff is stress and it’s not just in one’s head.

It’s proven that we want and need control during times of crisis. “We don’t actually need to be in control all of the time. What we really seek is a sense of control… If we have control then we risk less. Threats can be avoided or handled. This has significant evolutionary benefit as it leads to a better chance of survival” (The Need for a Sense of Control, ChangingMinds.org). Having a sense of control and the result of feeling better, seems logical.

This lock down has me more profoundly appreciating what’s important in my life. More specifically, the distinction between necessities, needs and wants and how relevant certain items are to my daily life and ongoing existence is becoming clearer.  Greater insight into not wasting anything has also become more noticeable to me. I hadn’t thought I was a particularly wasteful person, but I’m becoming aware that a tune-up towards being less wasteful and becoming more thrifty is in order.  

This increased frugality may come from the extra effort it takes to mask, shield and glove-up to go out for groceries while limiting excursions to as few times as possible in a month. It’s no longer a simple undertaking. There is no longer justification in taking extra time meandering and exploring the aisles and shelves, which many of us have naturally been in the habit of doing in the past.  I am also aware that some of the items on my list may not be in stock, some of my favourite brand items not currently available, or some of the products I desire, not produced locally.

Knowing what’s necessary and putting it on the almost excruciatingly organized shopping list in a format in which I can easily relate it to the grocery aisles is important.  As I walk through the store in keeping with new physical distancing and store policies, I want to hasten my trip.

That savoury unopened condiment I mentioned?  While opening and then ceremoniously dumping the contents of the discovered item into the garbage, I murmured a few farewell thoughts as the sweet delectable, aroma wafted up, reminding me to not again allow another purchase to bite the dust.

Tamelynda Lux, London, ON Canada, Speaker | Integrative Health Professional | Certified Hypnosis Practitioner | End-of-Life Doula | Author

As unique as her name, Tamelynda Lux has a gift for influencing the moods, energies and environments around her. She has been facilitating and presenting to groups since her first assignment at a community college in 1990. She leverages her 30+ years as a serial entrepreneur and co-careering experience to deliver meaningful content and to help participants and 1:1 clients achieve results. She co-careered for 18 years as i) a career, business and life coach in private practice, and ii) a leading executive director for a national non-profit organization empowering enterprising corporate business families and their advisors.  Tamelynda gains great joy from helping clients break free from whatever is holding them back so they can find and secure inner joy and peace.  Specializing in End-of-Life hypnosis and as an End-of-Life Doula, she provides non-medical, holistic support and comfort to the dying person and their family.  www.StepStoneHypnosis.com / www.TamelyndaLux.com / www.AdvancedResilienceTraining.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.