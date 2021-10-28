Contributor Log In
Another Brick in the Wall

A simple backyard renovation project brings my wandering mind to Pink Floyd.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
There is strength in numbers. We have all heard that. I stopped recently to think about just what that meant. 

No doubt, there has been a time in all of our lives when we may have felt weak or powerless as just one person, going up against a force–whether that force was a challenging task, a difficult transition, or a lofty goal. 

When we join forces with those around us who have a common result in mind, we can increase our power. Standing together makes us feel like we can even beat the Big Bad Wolf. 

Which leads me to the bricks.  

While clearing away a bunch of old bricks in my yard one afternoon, I started to think about the symbolism behind bricks.

Bricks signify strength, weight, and often power. Immediately, we think of the story of The Three Little Pigs. Success comes only to the pig who took the extra effort to use bricks as a building material for his home. The moral: hard work and dedication pays off.

The funny thing about bricks, is that each weighs in at only 4.5 pounds… not particularly heavy in and of itself. Strength and power enters the picture when they are stacked together.

Each of the bricks in the wall is the same width, depth, and height. Each has the same power. Yet, when gathered with its “friends,” each brings more of the same to the party, and a wall, a home, or a fortress can be built.

My mother passed away this year. During the time leading up to her passing, my four siblings and I worked together to care for her: Medicare, doctors appointments, food and supplies, managing relationships with her aides, COVID concerns. We faced daunting responsibilities. It would have been extremely difficult for any one of us to handle alone, but we, like the bricks, worked together as a unit to build off each other’s strengths and get everything done.

There are so many instances where “strength in numbers” can work to your benefit. On a community level, you may have worked tirelessly to create housing for adults with intellectual disabilities but it only became a reality when the town board, county, and local agencies all banded together to make it happen. 

Perhaps your daughter thought the principal made an unfair decision about a school dance or rally, and organized the student body in a respectful manner with logical thought, and decisions were amended. 

Change.org is a huge movement for people to sign petitions that can impact social change. Whether it is getting a pharmaceutical company to continue trials for a particular drug, or seeking justice for an individual who has been wronged, when people unite for a cause, they can make a big difference.

Sometimes, it takes a village to get things done. Day by day, brick by brick. Strength in numbers, and more bricks in the wall.

    Marcie Singer, Certified Professional Life Coach for Your Empty Nest Years, ACC, CPC, ELI-MP at Marcie Singer Coaching

    Marcie is a Certified Life and Transitions Coach, and an Empty Nester. It’s her mission to empower women approaching their empty nest years to overcome their self-doubt and fears and to uncover their purpose, passion and vision leading to an inspiring, and rewarding future. When she’s not working with women to reimagine the next stage of their life, Marcie enjoys off-the-beaten-path travel with her husband and three grown children, walking through street fairs, square foot gardening, and her new favorite outdoor sport, pickleball.

