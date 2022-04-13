Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive
Thrive
Community

Announcing This App Saves Lives’ Parent Portal!

Protecting the lives of young drivers through a unique and rewarding parent-child partnership

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

This App Saves Lives was founded on the premise that we all have the ability to be a superhero with the decisions we make each time we get behind the wheel and drive. We built our free mobile app to reward drivers who choose not to engage in phone-based distracted driving. And by creating and fostering an ecosystem of caring individuals who recognize that even just one distracted driving-related accident, injury or death is one too many – we’re all doing our part to make the roads safer while having fun and earning great rewards along the way. 

Since our inception, we’ve listened to our nationwide audience of drivers and it’s with great pleasure and excitement that we’re announcing the official launch of This App Saves Lives’ Parent Portal

The Portal enables the parents of young drivers to monitor and reward their child’s safe driving behavior. Since young drivers represent a disproportionate percentage of distracted driving-related fatalities, we’re facilitating a unique partnership between parents and their children that helps prevent bad habits from forming in their infancy. And we’re doing so in a manner that is fun, engaging, and rewarding. 

In addition to the hundreds of rewards already available on the TASL app, parents can sponsor their own unique rewards designed to motivate their young driver. From extra allowance, later curfew, concert tickets and more – parents are incentivizing the safe driving behavior of their young driver.  

In doing so, we’re all putting an end to a behavior that causes 2 million accidents every single year.

So on behalf of the TASL community and our team, I’m thrilled to introduce you to This App Saves Lives’ Parent Portal! 

To get started yourself or to share the Portal with someone you know, simply visit https://www.thisappsaveslives.com/parents.html or click here to create your account.

To see the Portal in action, please check out our How it Works video below:  

Ryan Frankel, Founder, CEO at This App Saves Lives

Founder of This App Saves Lives ("TASL"), a mobile app-based solution that rewards driving who abstain from distracted driving. TASL is a proud Techstars portfolio company. Former founder of the online nutrition coaching platform, EduPlated. Previous CEO and Co-Founder of VerbalizeIt, a language translation services company featured on Shark Tank and which was acquired in 2016. Author, Wharton MBA alumnus, former Techstars CEO, Inc. Magazine Top 35 Under 35. Ironman triathlete. New Dad and longtime Golden Retriever lover.

You might also like...

Community//

Let’s End the Perfect Storm of Distracted Driving

by Ryan Frankel
Courtesy of UlMi/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

Why Do Smart People Do Not So Smart Things?

by Ryan Frankel
don&#039;t text and drive
Community//

Phone Death Nation

by Sa El
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.