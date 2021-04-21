Anniversary Celebration: Luther Vandross #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Certain gifts and talents only come around every century. That’s why it’s vital FOR you cherish them when they are alive. Their vocal talent has a way of making everything feel alright. Life’s pains don’t seem so heavy, when you hear their voices and songs. The VERY testament to how soothing their nature is! Therefore, you need to appreciate them, when they are around. Listen as keenly as you can. Of course, there are recordings and other devices, which will carry their sound on, for future generations. However, for those fortunate enough to have heard them live, and in the flesh, what a precious opportunity you have had!

When it comes to the world of R&B-one of the elixirs of Black America’s gardens-there are certain voices, which are as smooth, as butter. They have a way of using music as a healing anecdote. Upon hearing their voices, tensions and pains within the body, seemingly melt away. That is how Heavenly their sound is. Whatever stresses are paining you for the time Being, they are blown away. And, if it is a romantic song, having been listened to, pain is kissed away. That’s the pleasure of music, when it is caressed by the right voices. Those unique sounds of Heaven!

Luther Vandross, or as Pattie LaBelle would say Lutha’ Vandross, had that holistic sound, which imitated the texture of caramel and sweet butter. Whatever pitch he was singing, the timber would be a silken touch of nourishment and joy! Whatever song he sang-the tempo, rhythm, and beat-the objective of the song was the same. Healing took place and sorrow was released! If you had to be sad for a certain amount of time, just know that it was purposefully done in order to permit the healing process, to begin. When his voice went into performance mode, the stimulation of happiness was to begin.

On this day, April 20, 2021, we mark the 70th Heavenly anniversary of his birth. Continuing to listen to his music. In fact, his artistry is so profound, that it feels he never left. Had you never heard about him, before, and having listened to his songs, you would still think that he was alive! That’s the epitome of greatness. Their work keeps their essence here on Earth, even after their departure!

And there was one special song, which is rather moving and telling in how he connected the desires, and emotional triggers of his listeners. It was the theme of family. Furthermore, it centered on the desire of wishing that a certain family member, was still around. Yearning that their presence could still be physically touched and experienced for just one more time. If only a mother could get another chance, for a final dance. A prayer being asked by a child-and the imaginations of what could take place, if Heaven could send down the Spirit of a Soul, in which Heaven called home. The song is none other than, “Dance With My Father, Again,” by the one and only. . .

Luther Vandross