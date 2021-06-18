Annie Gray of LiveHelpNow: “Treat each customer as an individual and truly listen to what they have to say before you react”

Treat each customer as an individual and truly listen to what they have to say before you react. If you aren’t taking the time initially to get to the root of the problem, then chances are you’ll waste time later having to correct the initial miscommunication.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Annie Gray.

Annie is the Director of Customer Success at LiveHelpNow, an Omni-channel support software vendor. Working for a Pennsylvania based company, Annie is a Scot based in Barcelona, Spain. Annie has dedicated her working career to creating memorable customer experiences and ensuring every customer gets the highest level of service possible.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

It all started because I wanted some pocket money to spend on sweeties and to go to the cinema with my friends. Luckily there was a cafe next door to where I lived so I popped in and asked if they had any jobs going. That was the start of my career in customer service. From there I worked in a variety of establishments including bars, pubs, restaurants, outdoor catering companies, a shop and a hotel.

I was trying to find a way to get my career to the next level. I was at a loss with what to do next so I reached out to some influential women in my LinkedIn network. I asked if I could have 30 minutes of their time and I’d pay for the coffees. Thankfully a number of women accepted my invite and their advice is the reason I am where I am today. They all advised me to go to university and get a degree, no matter what subject I chose. They argued that in order to not be ruled out before it even got to the interview stage, I needed to have a bachelor’s degree.

With their advice ringing loud in my ears, I applied to university the following week and was accepted to study International Hospitality and Tourism Management at a university in Edinburgh. Three years later I graduated with Distinction and started applying for office jobs. I was hired as an Office Administrator for a Software firm, and from my years of customer service experience, quickly established that we could be serving our customers better. I made my pitch to the owners and they decided to give me a chance. That is how I became an Account Manager.

Learning new skills and new approaches of how to provide memorable customer service in the SaaS world, I eventually became a Client Relations Manager. Continuing to work on gaining a wide variety of skills and areas of knowledge, when the opportunity to become Director of Customer Success arose, I jumped at the chance. And here I am, at LiveHelpNow, a B2B SaaS company.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Hard to pick just one! I was a novice to the world of software and a lot of the new technical terms went straight over my head in the early days. There was a lot of hilarity trying to get me to understand that “cookies” weren’t a delicious treat and that “clearing your cache” didn’t mean that I had to go on a spending spree.

I quickly learnt the importance of reading up on the technical terms and thankfully haven’t made a similar mistake in some time. I’d recommend subscribing to a variety of blogs on your industry and even keeping a glossary of terms until you become familiar with the lingo. It’s a good rule of thumb that if the word wasn’t originally in your glossary, the chances are the customer won’t know it either so include a definition or avoid the term if possible.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have been very grateful to be surrounded by incredible, intelligent, inspiring women who were willing to support and nurture me from an early age. My mum’s friend, who I’ve always called my Auntie Charlotte, has been very influential to the person I have become. A successful businesswoman in her own right, she helped me with my first CV, set my expectations of what to expect as a woman in business, and taught me some important tips and tricks on how to survive and thrive in a male dominated industry. I still channel her energy when I walk into a business event.

I remember as a teenager, she set up a mock interview with me where I needed to dress appropriately and act as if she was my potential new employer. We were sitting at my mum’s coffee table and I was getting grilled as to why someone would hire me. It was nerve-wracking at the time but a fantastic experience that taught me how to frame answers properly in interviews and what phrases to include or avoid. It also made my first grown up interview a lot less terrifying.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

I mean I would say this as I’ve dedicated my whole career to it but I don’t think there is anything more important than the service that you provide your customers. The customer experience that you provide will be the first impression that they get, and also the last. It could be the aspect that makes them loyal to your brand for the foreseeable future or turn to Twitter to blast your brand to their thousands of followers. In a world where competition is so high, customer service is the element that can set you apart from your competitors. You can use it as your differentiator to add value to the customer, keep retention rates high and total cost of sale low.

We all know the stats around how much more expensive it is to attract new customers over keeping your existing client base happy but with social media as prevalent in society as it is, no business can afford to not invest in excellent customer service. I read somewhere that a person on average tells ten people about a bad customer experience that they had but conversely on average a person would only tell three people about a good experience. It really stuck with me as a great example of how far the ripples of customer experience will travel, and how quickly.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

Unfortunately I think a lot of companies still take their customers for granted. They assume that it’s ok to continue to do business the way they always have, but this isn’t the case anymore. The cost of ownership for customers now is so low that customers can change suppliers in a matter of minutes from the palm of their hand and without consequences. Companies exist with the sole purpose of helping customers switch suppliers so you need to ensure that the service you are providing your customers is so good that they ignore your competition. Never before have we lived in a time where the customer has had this level of power. It’s exhilarating and anxiety inducing in equal measures!

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

Absolutely! Competition is one of the biggest influences on the increasing importance of customer service. This became especially evident during the pandemic as people had more time to evaluate their buying decisions. They opted to go for organizations who provided that personal empathetic level of service over those that just provided a low price.

I think as society changes, companies must always adapt to those changes, too. We are seeing a big push towards more environmentally friendly processes and growing support for organizations who offer a better work-life balance. Organizations who focus on their CSR or Corporate Social Responsibility are seeing greater loyalty as customers are buying into the brand ethos and not just the product. We are not only seeing customers take these aspects into account when making their decision to purchase from a company or not but also when they decide to stay with a company or not.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

When people think “wow” in terms of customer success, they tend to think of grand gestures like filling the hotel room with rose petals or hand written birthday cards and I’ve done all of those things in my career. However the experience I’d say that created the biggest ‘Wow’ was how I handled a situation when a customer kept having an issue with a bug in the software. The glitch was happening sporadically, but when it did happen, all the users were getting logged out and therefore lost the work that they had been doing at that point.

The customer had raised this to the support team on numerous occasions and it’d investigated it but had never managed to get to the cause of the bug and therefore, couldn’t fix it. By the time I found out about this, the customer was at his wits end and had sent a pretty angry and exasperated email expressing as much. I called the customer and took the time to understand not just what was happening from a software point of view, but how it was impacting their business and the individual who was getting shouted at by their colleagues every time it happened. I empathized with the customer and after several screen-shares with several different users, we finally managed to identify when this bug appeared. Once we were able to establish the specific scenarios that caused the bug to rear its head, the support team could replicate it and apply a fix to stop it happening again.

The customer was delighted. Not only had we fixed the issue but I’d listened to the concerns and taken the time to understand the personal impact of the problem as well as the financial impact to the business. The customer felt appreciated, valued and heard.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

We got a great case study, the customer recommended us to numerous leads who ended up signing with us and as far as I know, the company is still a customer of that organization to this day!

Furthermore, when the Executives saw the results of my approach they encouraged me to run internal training sessions to teach this empathetic method of customer service to my other colleagues. It became part of the onboarding process for new staff and an integral part of the service that we provided to our customers.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Empathize! — I think the key to exceptional customer service is the ability to empathize with your customers. We are all customers in our daily lives and yet when it comes to us working as customer service agents, we tend to forget what it’s like to be on the receiving end of poor service. Put yourself in the shoes of your customer and imagine how you would feel in that exact situation. Treat each customer as an individual and truly listen to what they have to say before you react. If you aren’t taking the time initially to get to the root of the problem, then chances are you’ll waste time later having to correct the initial miscommunication. Map your customers’ journey. This step is so often overlooked but it is the only way to truly provide exceptional customer experiences. Go through every single process that a new customer would have to go through at your organization, as if it is the first time and from the customer’s perspective. This means from them initially accessing your website and trying to sign up for a trial for example, all the way through to them checking out their cart and the subsequent emails that may follow. I’d strongly recommend bringing in at least one representative from each department at your organization for this process, as you may think you know what is involved in each step but reality is often very different. Next, you need to acknowledge the processes that add no value to the customer, are painful to complete, or take too long. Once you have identified these, focus your attention on fixing these processes first and you’ll be well on your way to customer service experts. Knowledge Transfer. Creating a culture of transferring knowledge is very important in creating Wow! Experiences. Isn’t it so annoying when you spend your time explaining to someone on the phone what an issue is, only to be transferred through to someone else and needing to start all over again? Making the transfer of knowledge part of the culture means ensuring teams can share information between each other and that they are encouraged to do so. Look at ways that this can become part of your organizational culture either by holding “spotlight on the customer” sessions or explaining the value of sharing knowledge or the cost to the business when this knowledge isn’t shared. Personalize the experience. It can be lethal to a company to treat all of their customers as one homogenous group. Just because a process worked for one customer doesn’t mean that it will work for everyone. Make sure that your Customer Service reps have high emotional intelligence and can pick up red flags to change tact if the current approach isn’t working. Don’t send generic emails if you can avoid it as your email will just become part of the noise that we all get in our inbox and choose to ignore. You want to make sure that your customers feel valued and appreciated and the easiest way to do that is to make their experience personal to them. Adjust and adapt. Never consider your customer service approach as a finished product. If you are not continually assessing and adapting your processes to trends and fluctuations in the market then you are going to be left behind. Are more visitors to your website using mobile devices? Then why aren’t you offering SMS as a support channel? When was the last time that you refreshed your website? Are you offering real-time customer service to your clients knowing that 79% of consumers prefer to receive instant responses?

Customer Service processes should always be under review in relation to industry trends and your own customer feedback. If you aren’t asking your customers what they think about the service that you provide then how will you know where you are going wrong and where you are going right?

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

I always try to create a relationship of mutual benefits with my customers. What I mean is that my customers know I’m going to focus all of my attention on ensuring their success so I expect a few things from them in return like coming to our meetings on time and being prepared. This helps when it comes to asking for advocacy as I can ask our customers to provide a reference, case study, or review. They are more than happy to as they’ve felt the value of the relationship so are willing to share this experience with others.

Another trick is to mention how little time it takes to complete an online survey for example. Normally you can complete the review forms in less than two minutes and who doesn’t have two minutes to spare when they are waiting for the kettle to boil or for the host to turn up so you can start your next Zoom?

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Don’t focus on the aspects that you have in common with your competitors, focus on what sets you apart. If you are only competing on price, there is always going to be someone who can undercut you so you are doomed to fail. Instead I’d recommend that you centre your attention on something which is much harder for a competitor to replicate, providing memorable customer experiences. This way customers will be willing to pay more as they know that the service they get from you is the best available. Not only will this approach keep your competitors in the shadows but it will help to organically grow your business. Happy customers will act as your advocats, helping you to attract more happy customers and so the circle continues!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love for the service industry, and its workers, to be treated with the respect that they deserve. We saw through the pandemic that the aspects of normality that people were missing the most, were going out for dinner, drinks with friends or holidays and yet the people who provide these services are normally low paid and their careers aren’t taken seriously. There are over 13 million people working in Hospitality in the United States alone and how many of them will be considered “just a server” and get paid minimum wage? If I could start some sort of movement it would be to get customer service the respect and the wages that it deserves!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

They can find me on LinkedIn. https://www.linkedin.com/in/annie-gray-8037489a/ and check out our website, https://www.livehelpnow.net/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!